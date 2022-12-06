ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

BuzzFeed Lays Off 12% of Employees

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

BuzzFeed is axing 12% of its workforce, or around 180 staffers, in a bid to cut costs as the digital media company faces headwinds including an ad-spending pullback and the completion of its integration of Complex Media.

The company informed affected employees via email Tuesday that they were being terminated. “In order for BuzzFeed to weather an economic downturn that I believe will extend well into 2023, we must adapt, invest in our strategy to serve our audience best, and readjust our cost structure,” CEO Jonah Peretti wrote in a memo to employees about the job cuts.

BuzzFeed disclosed the layoffs in an SEC filing Tuesday. The company said the layoffs are “intended to reduce the company’s costs” in response to factors including “challenging macroeconomic conditions,” completing the integration of Complex Media and “eliminating redundancies where they exist” and the ongoing audience shift to short-form, vertical video, which BuzzFeed is “still developing from a monetization standpoint.”

BuzzFeed went public a year ago, launching its IPO in December 2021 through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. As part of the SPAC deal, BuzzFeed acquired Complex Networks from Verizon and Hearst for $300 million. Prior to its IPO, BuzzFeed bought HuffPost from Verizon . At the end of 2021, BuzzFeed reported having 1,522 employees.

For the third quarter of 2022, BuzzFeed reported a 15% increase in revenue, to $103.7 million, boosted by Complex Networks, while its net loss ballooned to $27.0 million compared with net loss of $3.6 million in the year-earlier period. “It is clear that advertisers are continuing to exercise caution around spending as a function of strong macroeconomic headwinds,” CFO Felicia DellaFortuna said on the earnings call in discussing expectations of a “seasonal lift” in Q4 revenue but one that would be “somewhat muted” relative to prior years. She also told analysts that BuzzFeed is “focused on further optimizing our cost base” to “preserve cash over the coming quarters.”

The bulk of BuzzFeed’s layoffs occurred Dec. 6, with only a few cases of severance extending into 2023, according to the company. Restructuring charges are anticipated to be between $8 million to $12 million, recognized primarily in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In March 2022, Peretti said the company would reduce the headcount at BuzzFeed News overall by 1.7% going forward as well as laying off members of the BuzzFeed video team, Complex Networks’ editorial staff, and employees on the business and administrative teams.

Read Peretti’s Dec. 6 memo to staffers:

I am writing to announce some very difficult changes today across the company. We are reducing our workforce by approximately 12% and letting many talented colleagues go.

If you are impacted by these changes, you will receive an email from Chandler Bondan in the next 5 minutes, including information and an FAQ that hopefully addresses many of your immediate questions. The notification will be followed by a calendar invite for a meeting in the next 36 hours with a manager and an HRBP.

I want all of you, but especially those that are receiving difficult news today, to know that these changes do not reflect on the good work that these employees have done over the years to build our company and our brands.

In order for BuzzFeed to weather an economic downturn that I believe will extend well into 2023, we must adapt, invest in our strategy to serve our audience best, and readjust our cost structure.

Our revenues are being impacted by a combination of worsening macroeconomic conditions, and the ongoing audience shift to vertical video, which is still developing from a monetization standpoint. That requires us to lower our costs. Unfortunately, reducing our workforce is an essential part of cost cutting. Staff salaries are the single largest cost at the company.

We are also completing the integration of Complex Networks. We’ve learned a lot through the first 11 months since Complex joined us, and see clear opportunities to consolidate and centralize some areas where we’ve had duplication. This will not affect the editorial independence of Complex or any of our brands.

The path I’m laying out today is the result of a deliberate and collaborative resource allocation review among the leadership team, which prioritizes:

  • Investing in areas that will drive growth, and shifting away from areas with less audience engagement
  • And, building a more robust creator business, which requires a close conduit between content, business, and tech, and bringing additional skills and tools to the organization

I know that there’s nothing I can write here to make this easier for anyone losing their job today. While I believe in the strategy we’re pursuing, and know it’s necessary to navigate the challenging year ahead, that’s no comfort if you are directly affected. So my focus today, which I know Chandler and the rest of our leadership team shares, is to give employees the respect and support they deserve as they exit the company.

I’m deeply grateful for everything that those impacted have contributed to our community and to BuzzFeed.

Jonah

VIP+ Data: Headlines Aside, Media Weathering Layoff Surge

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lippin Group Elevates 3 Veteran Executives to President Rank

The Lippin Group communications firm has promoted three veteran executives to the rank of president. Pamela Golum has advanced to president of Global Entertainment. Jim Benson rises to president of Corporate Communications for the West Coast and Jennifer Price-Keith is upped to president of Television and Events. Also promoted as part of the management shuffle is Nazli Simno, to VP of Business Operations. The moves were revealed Thursday by Dick Lippin, CEO and chairman of his namesake firm. “I consider myself very fortunate that I have a team of exceptional professionals who are not only exceedingly talented in what they do but...
Variety

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries: Everything We Learned About Their First Date, Why They Left the Royal Family

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan,” the highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, dropped on Thursday at midnight on the West Coast and 8 a.m. U.K. time. The Liz Garbus-directed docuseries is the first project to come out of the couple’s deal with Netflix, which is rumoured to be worth millions of dollars. Upon release this morning it immediately sparked discussion on social media and in the press, becoming a trending topic on Twitter. There was also a frenzy of reporting, particularly in the British media, in the run-up to the documentary...
Variety

‘We’re Going to Die and Make Serious Mistakes’: Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis Confront Their Acting Legacies and Sobriety

Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell are two of Hollywood’s most charismatic figures — and for both actors, magnetism can sometimes disguise contemplative depths. Curtis, who played an unforgiving IRS inspector opposite Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and Farrell, who performs an acting duet as an Irish farmer who has a falling out with his best friend (Brendan Gleeson) in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” spoke about the complex roles they took on this year. In both cases, deep introspection, and lessons learned in recovery, informed their work.  Jamie Lee Curtis: Ireland is an incredibly friendly country. Colin Farrell: It’s amazing. I’ve lived here in Los Angeles for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Viaplay Orders First Danish Original Film ‘Camino’ with ‘Industry’ Director Birgitte Stærmose, Top Nordic Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Scandinavia’s leading streamer Viaplay has ordered its Danish feature, “Camino,” a heartwarming comedy-drama directed by Birgitte Stærmose (“Industry”) with a cast led by Lars Brygmann (“Riders of Justice,” “Borgen”) and Danica Curcic (“The Chestnut Man”). “Camino” portrays the complex relationship between a father and daughter who are walking a famous pilgrim route in Spain. The film is produced by Copenhagen’s Motor and will premiere exclusively on Viaplay in 2023. Penned by Stærmose and Kim Fupz Aakeson (“Becoming Astrid’), the film tells the story of Regitze (Danica Curcic), who is in her early 30s, pregnant and no longer speaks to her...
Variety

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works, Recalls Fight With Bruce Lee: ‘I Wanted Him to Hit Me Again’

Jackie Chan revealed he is in talks for a “Rush Hour 4.” The legendary martial arts star made the announcement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career in front of a a crowd of adoring fans who regularly interrupted the talks to shout out questions, congratulate him on his honorary Oscar and ask him to sing. (He was happy to oblige with a quick burst of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” explaining that he learned to sing so that he’d be able to...
Variety

Helen Slayton-Hughes, ‘Parks and Recreation’ Actor, Dies at 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for playing Ethel Beavers on “Parks and Recreation,” has died. She was 92. Her family confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work.” A video montage posted to the actor’s account reads, “To our beloved Helen… you always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.” The...
Variety

‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting’ Creator Mike Flanagan

“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” into a TV series. Flanagan and Macy revealed the news Thursday in an interview with Deadline, which dove more into the pair’s recent decision to move their Intrepid Pictures’ overall deal from Netflix to Amazon. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life,” Flanagan said. “We actually...
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Nearly Quit ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Over Character’s Name: If It Doesn’t Change, ‘I’m Not Coming In’

Michelle Yeoh is a near lock to land an Oscar nomination for best actress thanks to her acclaimed performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” but it’s a role she nearly walked away from all due to her character’s name. Speaking to Cate Blanchett as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Yeoh revealed that her character’s original name in the script was Michelle Wang. “Everything Everywhere,” directed by Daniels, casts Yeoh as a dissatisfied laundromat owner who becomes a multiverse warrior. “This is like a roller coaster, right?” Yeoh told Blanchett. “Put away your phones, put on your safety...
Variety

Final Golden Globes Nominations Predictions: Austin Butler, Harry Styles and ‘RRR’ Among Expected Nominees

The Golden Globes continue its march to possible redemption, with approximately 300 members, many of which are new. Recognizing both film and television, the nominees will be announced on Monday, Dec. 12 with expected names and titles such as Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” with Austin Butler, Netflix’s “Glass Onion” with Daniel Craig and Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise. Anticipated to have a strong showing is the Irish dramedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is forecast to nab a leading six-nod tally including best picture (comedy) and three for its actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon, with a...
Variety

‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron

James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
Variety

Fox Promotes Allison Wallach to President of Unscripted Programming

Allison Wallach has been promoted to president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment, Variety has confirmed. Wallach takes over the role previously held by Rob Wade, who was himself promoted to CEO of Fox Entertainment back in October. She will report directly Wade in her new role, which will see her take over all aspects of Fox’s unscripted slate. Wallach was most recently executive vice president and head of Fox Alternative Entertainment (FAE), the network’s unscripted studio. “Since joining us — in early 2020, no less – Allison has played a critical role in navigating FAE through one of the...
Variety

Ana de Armas and Eddie Redmayne Bond Over Marilyn Monroe’s Dark Side and Choosing Roles ‘Far Away From What You Look Like’

Cuban star Ana de Armas made waves with her controversial take on Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about the late star. De Armas’ endlessly emotive performance makes an interesting contrast to London-born Eddie Redmayne, tightly controlled in “The Good Nurse,” as serial murderer Charles Cullen, whose crimes eventually raise the suspicions of the film’s title character, Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain). In conversation, de Armas and Redmayne rave about each other’s work — an especially meaningful compliment for de Armas, as Redmayne knows his Monroe: He starred opposite Michelle Williams in 2011’s “My Week With Marilyn.” Ana De Armas: I’ve been a big admirer of yours for...
Variety

Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action.   Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Variety

How Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins Was Written Off ‘Law & Order: SVU’

SPOILER ALERT: This story includes discussion of major plot points from the Dec. 8 “Law & Order: SVU” episode on NBC. Kelli Giddish has officially left “Law & Order: SVU.” During Thursday night’s winter finale, Giddish’s Detective Rollins decided to leave her job with the unit for a teaching gig at Fordham. The episode kicked off with Rollins marrying Peter Scanavino’s Carisi in a courthouse wedding. After the wedding, Rollins drives to see Det. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the pair get drunk in a motel room together. After many glasses of boxed wine, she tells her boss about the job offer. “You taught me...
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Rehashes the Royal-Family Drama, One More Time: TV Review

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have shocked the world multiple times over — first, with their 2020 exit from the United Kingdom and their lives as working royals, and then, in 2021, with their interview with Oprah Winfrey. In its moment, that interview was a triumph of narrative control. But with today’s release of the first three episodes of their Netflix documentary series, “Harry & Meghan,” the Sussexes surprise us yet again, with just how narrow their vision of their fame is, how pinched and unimaginative their presence on the world stage has become. They may have shed...
Variety

China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector

China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
Variety

James Gunn Sounds Off on DC Films’ Future: ‘We’re Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’

Filmmaker James Gunn has made his first lengthy public statement about the future of DC Studios after he and producer Peter Safran took the reins of the Warner Bros. Discovery division in October. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming,” Gunn tweeted Thursday. “But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities...
Variety

Starz Hires Jimmy Hilburn as Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Ievoli as Senior VP of Publicity; Robin Chacko Promoted

Starz has hired Jimmy Hilburn to serve as its new chief marketing officer. In addition, Susan Ievoli has been hired to serve as senior vice president of publicity, events, and awards. In that role, she will report to Hilburn. Finally, Robin Chacko has been promoted by Starz to the role of executive vice president of direct-to-consumer. He will continue to report to Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks for Starz. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy and Susan to the Starz team and elevate Robin’s oversight in a key area of the business,” said Hoffman. “These best-in-class executives are creative...
Variety

Trevor Noah Leaves ‘The Daily Show’ a Superstar. Will the Show Survive?

Trevor Noah taking over “The Daily Show” from Jon Stewart went better than anyone might have hoped, both in keeping the series alive and in boosting Noah’s own profile: As Noah prepares to leave, with his final broadcast slated for Dec. 8, he looks like a person with unlimited potential and “The Daily Show” looks like a show that survived a now-complete reinvention. It also helped, a bit, in covering for the increasing weakness of Comedy Central, a once-sterling TV brand that, in its post-Noah era, will likely be searching for an identity with less inventory than ever. Names floated to...
Variety

ABC Pulls Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Following Nick Carter Rape Allegations and Lawsuit

“A Very Backstreet Holiday,” the Backstreet Boys’ Christmas special filmed this month in Los Angeles, will no longer air on ABC, Variety has confirmed. The news comes amid allegations that singer Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old girl during the band’s 2001 tour. The special was set to air on ABC on Dec. 14, featuring Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough as they celebrate the season and perform hits from their 10th album “A Very Backstreet Christmas.” Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka were scheduled to appear. On Thursday, a 39-year-old woman,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy