King Charles flanked by security after egg allegedly thrown at him in Luton

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

Security surrounded King Charles III after an egg was allegedly thrown in the direction of the monarch during a visit to Luton on Tuesday, 6 December.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault.

King Charles was temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by staff shortly after arriving.

The incident comes weeks after a protester threw eggs at the King and the Queen Consort during a visit to York.

The remains of a medieval stone wall likely to be at least seven centuries old may have been found under the Palace of Westminster, experts have said.The structure, thought to be the original medieval Thames River wall which was believed to run under the Houses of Parliament, was unearthed during work to help restore the building.Experts say it is likely to be at least 700 years old and is made from Kentish ragstone, a hard grey limestone quarried from Kent and used in the construction of the Tower of London and Westminster Abbey.
