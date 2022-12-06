Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Gives Health Update After IVF Journey. Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing back the curtain on her IVF journey. The Kardashians star gave a glimpse into how she is doing after stopping in vitro fertilization treatments with husband Travis Barker. In a photo posted to her Dec. 8 Instagram Story, Kourtney snapped a mirror selfie of herself on a treadmill with the words, "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!"

1 DAY AGO