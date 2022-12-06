Read full article on original website
Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of Her Baby Niece
Watch: Adam Rippon & Jenna Johnson Gush Over "DWTS" Partnership. Jenna Johnson is mourning the loss of her niece. The Dancing With the Stars pro honored the life of her newborn baby niece, who was stillborn Dec. 2, and praised her brother and sister-in-law for handling the tragedy with grace.
Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Daisy Dressed in Mom’s Clothes
Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Don't worry, darling, you're in good hands with Olivia Wilde's daughter. The actress shared a glimpse at her and Jason Sudeikis' 6-year-old Daisy in parent mode. In a post on Olivia's Instagram Story, the little one was captured wearing...
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Make Red Carpet Debut
Watch: Allison Williams Talks Time's Up at 2018 SAG Awards. Get out, Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon are red carpet official. The two made their first red carpet appearance together at the Dec. 7 premiere of her new movie M3GAN at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple's high-profile date night comes months after welcoming their son, Arlo, last winter.
Margot Robbie Channels Sharon Tate on the Red Carpet With Mod-Style Dress
Watch: Margot Robbie REACTS to Kissing Brad Pitt - EXCLUSIVE. Once upon a time...Margot Robbie channeled an old-Hollywood star. The Babylon actress looked like the spitting image of '60s icon Sharon Tate at The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment gala. Margot—who played the late actress in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood—wore a mod-style minidress for the Dec. 7 event in Los Angeles.
Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62
Tina Turner is experiencing a parent's worst nightmare. On Dec. 9, her and Ike Turner's son Ronnie Turner died at age 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," the singer captioned alongside a black and white photo of herself with her eyes closed on Instagram. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Her Mom Barbara
Watch: Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Mourns Death of His Mom. Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by Whitney, her father Glenn and brother Hunter. She was 76.
Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and More Today Stars Mourn Death of Former Floor Director Mark Traub
Watch: Hoda & Jenna Bust Some Dance Moves in New Today Show Intro. The Today Show is mourning a friend and colleague. Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie are paying tribute to Today's long time floor director, Mark Traub, who passed away on Dec. 6 at 64 after a battle with leukemia.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Photo of Her Surgery Scars After “Eye-Opening” Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis
Watch: Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Surgery After Melanoma Diagnosis. Teddi Mellencamp has a clean bill of health. Two months after undergoing surgery to remove stage 2 melanoma, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Instagram to share news regarding her skin cancer scare. "Pathology is back—the surgeries were successful...
Meghan Markle Has the Sweetest Reaction to Her 2022 People's Choice Awards Win
Watch: Prince Harry Jokes About "Date Night" With Meghan Markle. Meghan Markle has officially become podcast royalty. The Duchess of Sussex's Spotify podcast Archetypes took home the title of The Pop Podcast of 2022 at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. And in celebration of her win, the 41-year-old shared her gratitude with fans in a special message online.
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Health Update After Stopping IVF Process With Travis Barker
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Gives Health Update After IVF Journey. Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing back the curtain on her IVF journey. The Kardashians star gave a glimpse into how she is doing after stopping in vitro fertilization treatments with husband Travis Barker. In a photo posted to her Dec. 8 Instagram Story, Kourtney snapped a mirror selfie of herself on a treadmill with the words, "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!"
How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season
Watch: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas. What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!. The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.
Former Grey's Anatomy Writer Elisabeth Finch Admits She Faked Her Cancer Diagnosis
Former Grey's Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch has confessed to major lies about her personal life, namely battling cancer. Months after being placed on administrative leave from the long-running ABC medical drama and then resigning from her job following a March 17 report by The Ankler newsletter that she may have "fabricated medical details from her personal life," Finch is coming clean.
Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62
The Turner family has lost a beloved member. Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of legendary singer Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62. Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a touching post, calling her husband "a true angel." "I did the...
Al Roker Returns Home After Second Hospitalization
It looks like sunny days are ahead for Al Roker. After all, the Today weather anchor has been released from the hospital after seeking treatment for the second time in a month. As he shared on...
Would Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Be Up for a TV Wedding With Girlfriend Natalie Joy One Day? He Says...
Watch: Nick Viall Gushes Over GF Natalie Joy Who Slid Into His DMs. Nick Viall's days of baring his soul on TV may be behind him. He's appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, handed out the roses on The Bachelor and hit the beach on Bachelor in Paradise. But now that he's found love with girlfriend Natalie Joy, would he ever consider letting cameras roll during another major life moment—a wedding—if approached for the opportunity?
Ryan Reynolds Has the Best Reaction to Shania Twain's People’s Choice Awards Shout-Out
Watch: Shania Twain's UNFORGETTABLE Performance at 2022 PCAs. Man, Ryan Reynolds will never forget this moment. Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 to perform a medley of her iconic hits before accepting The Music Icon Award. During her performance of "That Don't Impress Me Much," the singer switched up her famous Brad Pitt lyric by replacing his name with Reynolds', who received The People's Icon Award that evening.
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Today's Al Roker Shares Update After Being Readmitted to the Hospital
Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots. Al Roker is thankful for the outpouring of support. The Today weather anchor, 68, shared an update on his health after he was readmitted to the hospital for the second time shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday. On Nov. 18, Roker shared that he was first admitted after blood clots were found in his leg and lungs.
See Kelli Giddish's Law & Order: SVU Wedding in Sneak Peek at Her Final Episode
Watch: Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More. Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with a bang. The actress, who will make her final appearance on the NBC crime drama this week after 12 seasons on the show, is ready to walk down the aisle in sneak peek photos from the emotional Dec. 8 episode.
Tia Mowry Reveals Her Christmas Plans With Ex Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry is all about a family reunion. In early October, the actress, 44, announced she and husband Cory Hardrict, 43, were divorcing after 14 years of marriage. Now, amid the holiday season,...
