Ruth Madoc, star of Hi-de-Hi!, has died, aged 79.The news was confirmed by her agent days after the actor went to hospital for surgery following a fall earlier this week.Phil Belfield, from talent agency Belfield & Ward Ltd, said: "It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much loved client Ruth Madoc.He hailed Madoc as "one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many" and described her as a "real legend of the British entertainment scene".Madoc played Gladys Pugh in the BBC comedy sitcom Hi-de-Hi!.More to follow

24 MINUTES AGO