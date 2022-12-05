A Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was rejected service at a restaurant due to its political beliefs. The Family Foundation had scheduled an event at the Metzger Bar and Butchery on Wednesday but had its reservation canceled by the restaurant less than two hours before the scheduled time. The organization found out that its reservation had been canceled after a restaurant employee looked up the organization, and the restaurant's waitstaff refused to serve it, according to the Family Foundation.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO