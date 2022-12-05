Read full article on original website
thenewsprogress.com
Local group partners with Pizza Hut and Amazon Smile to preserve memory of Historically Black Schools
Alumni and associates from the four historically black high schools in Mecklenburg County have been meeting monthly to plan, strategize, and to accomplish their mission to secure land in a suitable location to construct a building meant to not only serve as a display of artifacts and accumulated history of the four schools but also as a community center for gathering and more.
This Petersburg organization hopes to prepare young men for future opportunities
A Petersburg organization is providing young people with the tools to build a successful future to help to keep them on the right path.
urbanviewsrva.com
Kirby Carmichael Sr. Street in Highland Park Richmond, VA
Friends, broadcast colleagues, and community members gathered on Front Street in the Highland Park neighborhood to celebrate the street naming honoring radio personality Kirby Carmichael. The location was in front of the building that was home to radio station WANT – 990 AM. Photo credit Ervin B. Clarke.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
thenewsprogress.com
Longtime educator and School Board member passes at 56
After a short battle with cancer, Brent Richey passed away in his home on Tuesday, November 29. Brent was an Associate Professor in Mathematics at Southside Virginia Community College, where he previously served as the Director of Financial Aid and Dean of Enrollment. Richey has been a sitting member of...
NBC12
Carytown billboard has community upset
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the Bible really say?”. The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider...
warrenrecord.com
Business continues to expand to meet customer needs
Claude O’Hagan and Mary Fogleman of Always-N-Bloom Flowers & Garden Center take pride in offering what local residents need so they don’t have to travel outside Warren County to pick up supplies for their home, lawn or garden. That business mission has allowed the business to expand while maintaining its not too small or too large fit for the community.
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
Virginia to display first nativity scene in front of state capitol building
For the first time in memorable history, a nativity scene will be displayed in front of the Virginia State Capitol this holiday season.
Washington Examiner
Christian conservative group denied service at Virginia restaurant as staff felt 'unsafe'
A Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was rejected service at a restaurant due to its political beliefs. The Family Foundation had scheduled an event at the Metzger Bar and Butchery on Wednesday but had its reservation canceled by the restaurant less than two hours before the scheduled time. The organization found out that its reservation had been canceled after a restaurant employee looked up the organization, and the restaurant's waitstaff refused to serve it, according to the Family Foundation.
andnowuknow.com
BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for Midlothian, Virginia, Location; Contina McNeill Shares
MARLBOROUGH, MA & MIDLOTHIAN, VA - Just in time for holiday shopping, BJ’s Wholesale Club has announced the opening of its Midlothian, Virginia, location. Slated to open its doors on December 9, the store will bring the retailer’s total number of clubs in the United States to 235.
He killed her mom. Nearly four years later, she gave him a hug.
As family and friends reunite with one another this holiday season, a special first-time meeting took place Monday night in Chesterfield County.
PHOTOS: Demolition of Petersburg ‘eyesore,’ Ramada Inn, continues
Take a look at the progress of the Ramada Inn demolition in photos taken by 8News.
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s to Open 15th Location in Virginia
BJ's Wholesale Club will open its newest club, in Midlothian, Va., on Friday, Dec. 9. The brand-new club marks the retailer’s 15th location in the state and brings its total U.S. club count to 235. Located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, the new club will have a BJ's Gas...
Brandermill developers planning 1,000-home community in Varina
Arcadia is one of the larger residential developments to be proposed in Henrico County in recent years.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Hawthorne retires from the City of Emporia
After spending nearly five and a half years as Emporia’s Community and Economic Development Manager, Beverly Hawthorne officially retired last week. She addressed her fellow city employees with a bittersweet farewell. “The teamwork has been great, and I’m sad that I’m retiring,” Hawthorne said. “It’s something my husband’s wanted...
WSET
Join the Force! The Lynchburg Police Department is Hiring!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is hiring! You can join and help serve the community. Emily got all the details on how you can apply and the jobs available right now.
A shooting nearly took his life. Now, he wants to educate Richmond youth.
A birthday party on September 3 in Shockoe Bottom is a day that Tim Brown from Chesterfield County will never forget. On that fateful day, Brown was shot five times.
NBC12
Stoney: $6 million surplus should go toward needs of Richmond’s vulnerable populations
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration has proposed using budget surplus money to address the needs of the city’s most vulnerable populations. Over $3.1 million for the Department of Housing and Community Development for four inclement weather shelters and 190 beds. $1 million to Greater Richmond...
