Victoria, VA

thenewsprogress.com

Local group partners with Pizza Hut and Amazon Smile to preserve memory of Historically Black Schools

Alumni and associates from the four historically black high schools in Mecklenburg County have been meeting monthly to plan, strategize, and to accomplish their mission to secure land in a suitable location to construct a building meant to not only serve as a display of artifacts and accumulated history of the four schools but also as a community center for gathering and more.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

Kirby Carmichael Sr. Street in Highland Park Richmond, VA

Friends, broadcast colleagues, and community members gathered on Front Street in the Highland Park neighborhood to celebrate the street naming honoring radio personality Kirby Carmichael. The location was in front of the building that was home to radio station WANT – 990 AM. Photo credit Ervin B. Clarke.
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

Longtime educator and School Board member passes at 56

After a short battle with cancer, Brent Richey passed away in his home on Tuesday, November 29. Brent was an Associate Professor in Mathematics at Southside Virginia Community College, where he previously served as the Director of Financial Aid and Dean of Enrollment. Richey has been a sitting member of...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Carytown billboard has community upset

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the Bible really say?”. The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider...
RICHMOND, VA
warrenrecord.com

Business continues to expand to meet customer needs

Claude O’Hagan and Mary Fogleman of Always-N-Bloom Flowers & Garden Center take pride in offering what local residents need so they don’t have to travel outside Warren County to pick up supplies for their home, lawn or garden. That business mission has allowed the business to expand while maintaining its not too small or too large fit for the community.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA
Washington Examiner

Christian conservative group denied service at Virginia restaurant as staff felt 'unsafe'

A Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was rejected service at a restaurant due to its political beliefs. The Family Foundation had scheduled an event at the Metzger Bar and Butchery on Wednesday but had its reservation canceled by the restaurant less than two hours before the scheduled time. The organization found out that its reservation had been canceled after a restaurant employee looked up the organization, and the restaurant's waitstaff refused to serve it, according to the Family Foundation.
RICHMOND, VA
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s to Open 15th Location in Virginia

BJ's Wholesale Club will open its newest club, in Midlothian, Va., on Friday, Dec. 9. The brand-new club marks the retailer’s 15th location in the state and brings its total U.S. club count to 235. Located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, the new club will have a BJ's Gas...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Hawthorne retires from the City of Emporia

After spending nearly five and a half years as Emporia’s Community and Economic Development Manager, Beverly Hawthorne officially retired last week. She addressed her fellow city employees with a bittersweet farewell. “The teamwork has been great, and I’m sad that I’m retiring,” Hawthorne said. “It’s something my husband’s wanted...
EMPORIA, VA

