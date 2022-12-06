Owens Corning sells its Russian operations

Owens Corning has sold its operations in Russia — including insulation and composite manufacturing plants — to a Russian producer of the products.

Toledo-based Owens Corning said in a release that the buyer was Umatex, a company that produces fibers and fiber products in Russia.

Terms were not disclosed.

With the sale, Owens Corning has exited Russia, as have dozens of U.S. companies in the wake of Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. and allies have hit Russia with heavy trade and economic sanctions for the aggression, affecting businesses operating there.

During the first nine months of 2022, Owens Corning’s Russian operations posted sales of about $85 million, the company said.

The divestiture will not affect the company’s earnings guidance, the release noted.