Owens Corning sells its Russian operations

 4 days ago

Owens Corning has sold its operations in Russia — including insulation and composite manufacturing plants — to a Russian producer of the products.

Toledo-based Owens Corning said in a release that the buyer was Umatex, a company that produces fibers and fiber products in Russia.

Terms were not disclosed.

With the sale, Owens Corning has exited Russia, as have dozens of U.S. companies in the wake of Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. and allies have hit Russia with heavy trade and economic sanctions for the aggression, affecting businesses operating there.

During the first nine months of 2022, Owens Corning’s Russian operations posted sales of about $85 million, the company said.

The divestiture will not affect the company’s earnings guidance, the release noted.

Editorial: Ignore Meta: Pass JCPA

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), have struck a deal to include the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act in the National Defense Authorization Act, according to Axios. If the deal holds, it will move this essential piece of legislation to President Biden’s desk. The NDAA must pass by year’s end to fund America’s military. The JCPA would allow news organizations to band together to negotiate fair fees from online platforms, such as Facebook and Google, who derive ad revenue from the hard work of newsrooms — mostly small, local, community-rooted operations — across the country. It is needed to sustain independent news in a business landscape dominated by tech giants.
