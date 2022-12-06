Read full article on original website
Related
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grant County (Grant County, WA)
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Adams Road, just south of Interstate 90, east of George just before 7:00 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving south on the interstate when it lost control on the ice roads...
Royal City woman dies in crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash – A Royal City woman died and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Grant County. It happened on SR 26 near milepost 27 about nine miles east of Royal City. Authorities said Kathryn Kannely, 71, of Royal City, was driving westbound when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into the...
ifiberone.com
Hidden from road and too injured to move, motorist pulled from hidden wreckage near Ellensburg expected to survive
ELLENSBURG - It was a trip 30-year-old Zachary Dailey nearly never came back from, but the Yakima man is expected to survive, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy who helped save him. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Dailey was traveling from his home in Yakima to his girlfriend's Ellensburg residence...
ifiberone.com
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in 2021 fatal wreck near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — a 28-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to an October 2021 collision near Moses Lake that killed an 81-year-old man. Along with vehicular homicide, Tyler J. Hill is also charged with two counts of vehicular assault, according to court records. On Oct....
kpq.com
Moses Lake Police Catch Suspected Car Thief From Shoeprints in the Snow
Moses Lake Police officers caught a suspected car thief from identifying shoe prints left in the snow Thursday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers identified a stolen vehicle on South Melva Lane near I-90. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, so officers used spike strips to try and stop...
2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 brothers from Quincy killed in Grant County crash after losing control on icy roadway
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is releasing new information about a crash near George in Grant County that left two dead and three others injured. GCSO said two brothers, 21-year-old Rodrigo Medina and 27-year-old Daniel Medina, were driving near Adams and Baseline when...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Othello Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Officers Locate 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - A 40-Year-old Othello man was arrested Wednesday night after officers located approximately 1/2 pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Lewiston. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Lewiston Police Department stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry Wednesday...
nbcrightnow.com
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
kpq.com
GoFundMe Page Set Up For Brothers Killed In George Crash
A GoFundMe Page is collecting donations to help the family of two Quincy brothers who were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near George. Deputies reported 21-year-old Rodrigo Zepeda Medina lost control of his car on an icy road and slid into an oncoming pickup truck. Medina and his 27-year-old...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Police Still Looking For JCPenney Burglary Suspect
The Wenatchee Police Department is still looking for the suspect who hid inside a JCPenney dressing room and stole jewelry back in November. On Nov. 16, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to an alarm at the Wenatchee JCPenney around midnight. Upon inspection, officers discovered two broken jewelry cases along with surveillance...
Freezing fog a major factor in 30-vehicle pileup; at least 3 injured
The central Washington pileup forced a closure of Interstate 90 for up to 12 hours, while freezing conditions caused accidents across the state. Three people in central Washington were sent to local hospitals Wednesday morning after multiple collisions involving at least 30 vehicles near the town of Kittitas. According to the Washington State Patrol, at least 12 semi-trucks and 18 other vehicles were involved in the pileup that took place in frigid, foggy conditions.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Target Arson Suspect Sentenced To Nine Months
An East Wenatchee man who admitted to starting a fire at the Wenatchee Target Store in May will serve nine months in jail. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced Monday in Chelan County Superior Court after entering a guilty plea to Second-Degree Arson the same day. Torres was tracked down about...
ifiberone.com
Late Adams County sheriff's K9 known as 'the dog you don't mess with or run from' hailed as unforgettable ally
OTHELLO - You don't need much evidence to conclude that man and animal can forge unbreakable bonds. That's the overarching principle one Adams County Sheriff's deputy conveyed in his lengthy eulogy dedicated to the dog he handled; that dog was Garrett. Deputy Joe Phillips says Garrett, the K9, passed away on Dec. 1, short of turning 10-years-old (Jan. 19).
lakechelanmirror.com
Columbia River Drug Task Force issues Safety Bulletin: Rainbow Fentanyl
Rainbow Fentanyl pills have been confiscated by law enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley within the last month. Courtesy CRDTF.
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
KXLY
I-90 pile up highlights dangers of freezing fog
SPOKANE, Wash.– I-90 is back open between Vantage and Kittitas after a 30-car pile up early Wednesday morning. Washington State Patrol says that freezing fog was a major factor in the crashes. WSP said the accidents were caused by a vehicle driving too fast in the fog, along with...
kpq.com
Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington
The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
KXLY
Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys
Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
Comments / 0