The central Washington pileup forced a closure of Interstate 90 for up to 12 hours, while freezing conditions caused accidents across the state. Three people in central Washington were sent to local hospitals Wednesday morning after multiple collisions involving at least 30 vehicles near the town of Kittitas. According to the Washington State Patrol, at least 12 semi-trucks and 18 other vehicles were involved in the pileup that took place in frigid, foggy conditions.

KITTITAS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO