On December 8, 2022, Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation donated a trailer of toys to Adopt an Angel. This entire project would not be possible without the generosity we have received from the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation, Walmart, DKR Properties, LLC., Big Tex Trailers, and TexTrail Trailer Parts. The foundation currently receives regular retail donations through the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation’s partnership with Walmart. Mrs. Lisa Donahoo with DKR Properties, LLC has graciously allowed us to use a property for storage. Big Tex Trailers and TexTrail Trailer Parts assisted us by donating a trailer and manpower to deliver toys.

CRISP COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO