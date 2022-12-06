ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colquitt County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Man wanted on multiple charges by Cordele police, reward offered

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently being sought by authorities on multiple warrants and for pointing a gun at someone, according to the Cordele Police Department. Valdis Daniel is wanted after the victim told police that they had been threatened by him with a gun on Wednesday night.
CORDELE, GA
southgatv.com

Cordele Police Department searching for Wanted Man

Cordele, GA. – Cordele Police Department is searching tonight for Valdis Daniel. Wednesday night officers were called to north third street to a disturbance involving Daniel. Allegedly, he was threatening someone with a gun. when officers arrived, Daniel fled in a car and the chase was on. After a...
CORDELE, GA
wfxl.com

A DUI investigations leads to an arrest of a wanted convicted Valdosta felon

The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a 27-year-old man who was charged with multiple charges, including the possession of a weapon as a convicted felon. According to VPD, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Barack Obama Boulevard. After receiving a call of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

$1,000 reward offered for information on wanted Cordele man

The Cordele Police Department needs the community's assistance in locating a suspect wanted for numerous criminal and traffic violations. According to a Facebook post, from the Cordele Police Department, on Wednesday, December 7 around 6:00 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North 3rd, due to a disturbance involving the suspect Valdis Daniel.
CORDELE, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported when camper caught fire at Lee County home

No injuries were reported after flames destroyed a camper parked at a Lee County home. First responders were dispatched to the home on Dunaway Drive shortly after 3:15 p.m. Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester tells FOX 31 News that at least one person was home at the time of fire.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

USPS van involved in Lee Co. crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two drivers, one a USPS driver, were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened in the 1000 block of Philema Road. A USPS van was hit by another vehicle while delivering packages.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Several arrested in Pelham drug trafficking network

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Several people were arrested in connection to a drug trafficking network centered in Pelham, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Lucius Williams, 39, was arrested on trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute charges. The GBI said an investigation found that meth was...
PELHAM, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Shoplifting arrest made at Valdosta Best Buy

VALDOSTA – A 22-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting from a Best Buy store after a brief struggle with Valdosta Police officers. Arrested: Diquone Sears, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 3:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Best Buy,...
VALDOSTA, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation Donates to Adopt an Angel

On December 8, 2022, Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation donated a trailer of toys to Adopt an Angel. This entire project would not be possible without the generosity we have received from the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation, Walmart, DKR Properties, LLC., Big Tex Trailers, and TexTrail Trailer Parts. The foundation currently receives regular retail donations through the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation’s partnership with Walmart. Mrs. Lisa Donahoo with DKR Properties, LLC has graciously allowed us to use a property for storage. Big Tex Trailers and TexTrail Trailer Parts assisted us by donating a trailer and manpower to deliver toys.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man strikes officer after assaulting family member

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident struck a police officer while being arrested for assaulting a family member. Arrested: Nelson James, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Valdosta man arrested for motor vehicle theft, owner left keys inside

A Valdosta man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. On Saturday, December 3, around 12:30 a.m., Valdosta police responded to the 1700 block of Clover Drive after E911 received a call of a motor vehicle theft that occurred at the location. According to VPD, the victim advised officers...
VALDOSTA, GA
ssrnews.com

Rebekah Jones Avoids Trial, Admits Guilt in Plea Deal with Prosecutors

Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Department of Health data scientist, on December 7 accepted a plea deal with prosecutors, meaning she will avoid a January 23 trial in Leon County on a felony count of offenses against users of (computers). According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, “Evidence retrieved...
LEON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy