WALB 10
Man wanted on multiple charges by Cordele police, reward offered
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently being sought by authorities on multiple warrants and for pointing a gun at someone, according to the Cordele Police Department. Valdis Daniel is wanted after the victim told police that they had been threatened by him with a gun on Wednesday night.
WCTV
Wounded TCSO deputy heads home, begins ‘long road to recovery’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than a week after being shot three times in an off-duty incident, a Thomas County Sheriff’s deputy is back home. TCSO identified the officer as Sgt. Frankie Rollins, and shared a GoFundMe page to help fundraise what is expected to be a “long road to recovery.”
southgatv.com
Cordele Police Department searching for Wanted Man
Cordele, GA. – Cordele Police Department is searching tonight for Valdis Daniel. Wednesday night officers were called to north third street to a disturbance involving Daniel. Allegedly, he was threatening someone with a gun. when officers arrived, Daniel fled in a car and the chase was on. After a...
wfxl.com
A DUI investigations leads to an arrest of a wanted convicted Valdosta felon
The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a 27-year-old man who was charged with multiple charges, including the possession of a weapon as a convicted felon. According to VPD, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Barack Obama Boulevard. After receiving a call of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway.
wfxl.com
$1,000 reward offered for information on wanted Cordele man
The Cordele Police Department needs the community's assistance in locating a suspect wanted for numerous criminal and traffic violations. According to a Facebook post, from the Cordele Police Department, on Wednesday, December 7 around 6:00 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North 3rd, due to a disturbance involving the suspect Valdis Daniel.
wfxl.com
Police: Brooks man arrested for having over 27 grams of cocaine and methamphetamine
A Barney man was arrested in Valdosta, Friday morning for possessions of narcotics and fleeing from officers. On December 9, just after midnight, the Valdosta Police Department attempted to make a stop, a suspect was riding a bicycle without lights. According to VPD, the suspect later identified as 39-year-old Saveon...
wfxl.com
No injuries reported when camper caught fire at Lee County home
No injuries were reported after flames destroyed a camper parked at a Lee County home. First responders were dispatched to the home on Dunaway Drive shortly after 3:15 p.m. Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester tells FOX 31 News that at least one person was home at the time of fire.
wfxl.com
Shoplifting arrest leads to a Valdosta police officer being struck in the face
A Valdosta man has been arrested for assaulting an officer after being confronted about shoplifting. On Tuesday, December 6, just before 3:15 p.m., Valdosta Police officers responded to the Best Buy, located on 1705 Norman Drive, in regards to a shoplifting incident. According to VPD, when officers arrived on the...
GBI makes arrest of alleged important figure in drug trafficking network
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday it made an arrest related to a drug trafficking network in south Georgia.
WALB 10
USPS van involved in Lee Co. crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two drivers, one a USPS driver, were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened in the 1000 block of Philema Road. A USPS van was hit by another vehicle while delivering packages.
WALB 10
Several arrested in Pelham drug trafficking network
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Several people were arrested in connection to a drug trafficking network centered in Pelham, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Lucius Williams, 39, was arrested on trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute charges. The GBI said an investigation found that meth was...
WALB 10
Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
valdostatoday.com
Shoplifting arrest made at Valdosta Best Buy
VALDOSTA – A 22-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting from a Best Buy store after a brief struggle with Valdosta Police officers. Arrested: Diquone Sears, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 3:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Best Buy,...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dawson-Forsyth County (Dawson-Forsyth County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dawson-Forsyth County. The accident happened near a retailer of golf carts along Ga. 53 East. at around 4 p.m. Police confirmed that One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cordele Dispatch
Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation Donates to Adopt an Angel
On December 8, 2022, Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation donated a trailer of toys to Adopt an Angel. This entire project would not be possible without the generosity we have received from the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation, Walmart, DKR Properties, LLC., Big Tex Trailers, and TexTrail Trailer Parts. The foundation currently receives regular retail donations through the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation’s partnership with Walmart. Mrs. Lisa Donahoo with DKR Properties, LLC has graciously allowed us to use a property for storage. Big Tex Trailers and TexTrail Trailer Parts assisted us by donating a trailer and manpower to deliver toys.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man strikes officer after assaulting family member
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident struck a police officer while being arrested for assaulting a family member. Arrested: Nelson James, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of...
wfxl.com
Valdosta man arrested for motor vehicle theft, owner left keys inside
A Valdosta man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. On Saturday, December 3, around 12:30 a.m., Valdosta police responded to the 1700 block of Clover Drive after E911 received a call of a motor vehicle theft that occurred at the location. According to VPD, the victim advised officers...
Ga. poll workers deliver ballots after being pulled from crashed car by Jaws of Life, officials say
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — Poll workers make sure your vote is counted by any means necessary, even if that means escaping a crashed car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Tuesday, two Lowndes County poll workers were on their way to drop off voting...
ssrnews.com
Rebekah Jones Avoids Trial, Admits Guilt in Plea Deal with Prosecutors
Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Department of Health data scientist, on December 7 accepted a plea deal with prosecutors, meaning she will avoid a January 23 trial in Leon County on a felony count of offenses against users of (computers). According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, “Evidence retrieved...
Tallahassee woman arrested for felony fraud in PPP loan scheme
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Tallahassee woman on Thursday for felony fraud in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan scheme.
