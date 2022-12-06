Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a private school early Friday morning. On December 9, a body was found in a pond near Moon Road in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the body as 18-year-old Isaiah Henry. Henry...
WATCH HERE: Arrest made in riverwalk double homicide case
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss an arrest made in the riverwalk double homicide. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40, were found dead near the Troy University campus on Saturday, Dec. 3. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, has been arrested and charged with capital […]
wfxl.com
No injuries reported when camper caught fire at Lee County home
No injuries were reported after flames destroyed a camper parked at a Lee County home. First responders were dispatched to the home on Dunaway Drive shortly after 3:15 p.m. Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester tells FOX 31 News that at least one person was home at the time of fire.
UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified
UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
WALB 10
Man wanted on multiple charges by Cordele police, reward offered
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently being sought by authorities on multiple warrants and for pointing a gun at someone, according to the Cordele Police Department. Valdis Daniel is wanted after the victim told police that they had been threatened by him with a gun on Wednesday night.
WALB 10
USPS van involved in Lee Co. crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two drivers, one a USPS driver, were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened in the 1000 block of Philema Road. A USPS van was hit by another vehicle while delivering packages.
Phenix City double homicide investigation continues; Riverwalk users express some safety concerns
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — It has been five days since two men were gunned down in broad daylight on the Phenix City riverwalk. Phenix City police tell us that there has not been an arrest in the shooting deaths of John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40. Hours after the double homicide Phenix […]
wgxa.tv
Man arrested after drug trafficking network dismantled in Pelham
A man is in jail in Mitchell County after an investigation led to a drug trafficking network being dismantled in Pelham. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
wdhn.com
Blakely Police says goodbye to K9 officer
BLAKELY, GA (WDHN)— The Blakely Police Department was saddened to announce on Saturday the loss of not only a k9-unit but a friend. According to a release from the Blakely Police Department, Mocha, a revered member of the community, was put down on Saturday after her health took a turn for the worst. She had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
Columbus Police release description of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is providing more details in a hit-and-run investigation. The hit-and-run on Dec. 5 claimed the life of Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, 28. Police say Hayes was crossing Victory Drive in front of Dolly Madison Bakery when she was hit by a light colored, four-door sedan. The sedan may […]
wfxl.com
$1,000 reward offered for information on wanted Cordele man
The Cordele Police Department needs the community's assistance in locating a suspect wanted for numerous criminal and traffic violations. According to a Facebook post, from the Cordele Police Department, on Wednesday, December 7 around 6:00 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North 3rd, due to a disturbance involving the suspect Valdis Daniel.
GBI makes arrest of alleged important figure in drug trafficking network
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday it made an arrest related to a drug trafficking network in south Georgia.
WALB 10
Albany prep. school students and school founder injured in a car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The founder and students of the Life Preparatory School for Boys had to be taken to a local hospital after being involved in a Wednesday night car crash, according to a post from the school. The students were taken to a local emergency room to get...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dawson-Forsyth County (Dawson-Forsyth County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dawson-Forsyth County. The accident happened near a retailer of golf carts along Ga. 53 East. at around 4 p.m. Police confirmed that One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Columbus Police search for information in Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Victory Drive. Columbus Police responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive on Dec. 5 at 6:11 p.m. Officers found Tomisha Hayes, 28, lying in the roadway. Hayes was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson at 7:47 p.m. Police say […]
wfxl.com
Death investigation underway after body found at Albany ride share
A death investigation is underway in Albany after a body was found at a ride share. On December 4, Albany police responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street in reference to a deceased person. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told FOX 31 News that a family member recognized...
Albany police ask for public's help in locating suspect
ALBANY — Albany police are asking for the public’s help in locating Kanaja Raynique Sutton, who is being sought on a number of active warrants. Sutton, 24, is described by police as being 5-feet-6 and weighing 114 pounds. Her last known address is 2650 Erica Court in Albany. She is wanted on the charges of:
Update: Both victims of Saturday Phenix City Riverwalk shooting have now been identified
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the shooting victims of a double-homicide Saturday afternoon in Phenix City has been identified. John Arthur Burkus, 32, was one of two people shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus, his parents, Dr. Kenneth Burkus and Michelle Burkus tell WRBL. […]
Police ID dead men found on Alabama riverwalk
The two men found shot to death on a popular Alabama riverwalk have been identified, police said Sunday. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrelyn Tremaine Harris, 40, were found shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk on Saturday afternoon. Burkus’ father, Dr. Kenneth Burkus, told Columbus, Georgia, media outlets...
Employees suspected of stealing over $200,000 in merchandise from Target distribution center
Two people were arrested after deputies say they stole merchandise valued at over $200,000 from a Target distribution center in Tift County. Tift County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Target’s Asset Protection Operations were investigating thefts at the facility in Tifton. Their investigation revealed that Miracles Desiree...
Comments / 0