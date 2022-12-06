ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson, GA

WRBL News 3

WATCH HERE: Arrest made in riverwalk double homicide case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss an arrest made in the riverwalk double homicide. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40, were found dead near the Troy University campus on Saturday, Dec. 3. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, has been arrested and charged with capital […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
wfxl.com

No injuries reported when camper caught fire at Lee County home

No injuries were reported after flames destroyed a camper parked at a Lee County home. First responders were dispatched to the home on Dunaway Drive shortly after 3:15 p.m. Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester tells FOX 31 News that at least one person was home at the time of fire.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified

UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Man wanted on multiple charges by Cordele police, reward offered

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently being sought by authorities on multiple warrants and for pointing a gun at someone, according to the Cordele Police Department. Valdis Daniel is wanted after the victim told police that they had been threatened by him with a gun on Wednesday night.
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

USPS van involved in Lee Co. crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two drivers, one a USPS driver, were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened in the 1000 block of Philema Road. A USPS van was hit by another vehicle while delivering packages.
LEE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested after drug trafficking network dismantled in Pelham

A man is in jail in Mitchell County after an investigation led to a drug trafficking network being dismantled in Pelham. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
PELHAM, GA
wdhn.com

Blakely Police says goodbye to K9 officer

BLAKELY, GA (WDHN)— The Blakely Police Department was saddened to announce on Saturday the loss of not only a k9-unit but a friend. According to a release from the Blakely Police Department, Mocha, a revered member of the community, was put down on Saturday after her health took a turn for the worst. She had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
BLAKELY, GA
wfxl.com

$1,000 reward offered for information on wanted Cordele man

The Cordele Police Department needs the community's assistance in locating a suspect wanted for numerous criminal and traffic violations. According to a Facebook post, from the Cordele Police Department, on Wednesday, December 7 around 6:00 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North 3rd, due to a disturbance involving the suspect Valdis Daniel.
CORDELE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for information in Victory Drive hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Victory Drive. Columbus Police responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive on Dec. 5 at 6:11 p.m. Officers found Tomisha Hayes, 28, lying in the roadway. Hayes was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson at 7:47 p.m. Police say […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wfxl.com

Death investigation underway after body found at Albany ride share

A death investigation is underway in Albany after a body was found at a ride share. On December 4, Albany police responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street in reference to a deceased person. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told FOX 31 News that a family member recognized...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police ask for public's help in locating suspect

ALBANY — Albany police are asking for the public’s help in locating Kanaja Raynique Sutton, who is being sought on a number of active warrants. Sutton, 24, is described by police as being 5-feet-6 and weighing 114 pounds. Her last known address is 2650 Erica Court in Albany. She is wanted on the charges of:
ALBANY, GA
Alabama Now

Police ID dead men found on Alabama riverwalk

The two men found shot to death on a popular Alabama riverwalk have been identified, police said Sunday. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrelyn Tremaine Harris, 40, were found shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk on Saturday afternoon. Burkus’ father, Dr. Kenneth Burkus, told Columbus, Georgia, media outlets...
PHENIX CITY, AL

