ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

FBI warns of holiday scams: What to watch for, what steps to take

By Alex Kienlen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31QDQE_0jZEGHX200

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The FBI is warning about aggressive and deceptive holiday scams.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center shows that Americans lost $6.9 billion to fraud in 2021. That figure includes $335 million lost in online shopping and non-delivery scams.

The FBI breaks the scams down into these categories:

• Online shopping scams: Watch out for too-good-to-be-true deals, especially those delivered by phishing emails, fake advertisements and text messages, often with prompts encouraging a buyer to act quickly before they miss out.

If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is, the agency warns. Scams can run as far as encouraging a buyer to click on a link that will download malware, so not only does the buyer not receive what they paid for, but they are a victim of identity and financial information theft.

Westbound I-44 west of Springfield to be closed for hours

• Fraudulent social media posts: Be careful about posts that offer special deals, discounts, vouchers, or gift cards — especially this time of year when the offer appears to be part of a holiday promotion or contest. Scammers use these posts to trick victims into participating in online surveys to steal personal information.

Before you click on a social media link, check the website’s legitimacy before furnishing personal or credit card information.

• Charity scams: Criminals will use phone calls, email and fake websites to solicit donations on behalf of charities, the FBI warns. The agency said that these scams increase during the holidays as so many look to make donations.

Scams and cryptocurrency can go hand in hand – here’s how they work and what to watch out for

The FBI offers a checklist of steps to avoid being an online scam victim:

  1. Secure financial accounts with strong passphrases and use a different passphrase for each account.
  2. Routinely check bank and credit card statements, especially after online purchases.
  3. Never give personal information such as birth date, social security number or home address to anyone you do not know.
  4. Be suspicious of offers, promotions and giveaways which require your personal information.
  5. Before donating to a charity, make sure it has a taxpayer ID or by calling the charity directly.

Finally, if you think you have been a fraud victim, call local law enforcement or the FBI. The FBI also has a website for reporting fraud .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

FBI Little Rock warns consumers of holiday fraud

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Little Rock has issued a warning to consumer to be mindful of criminals during the holiday season. Shoppers looking for a good deal this holiday season need to be aware of aggressive and deceptive scams designed to steal money and personal information. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Americans lost over $6.9 billion to scammers in 2021, including more than $335 million in online shopping and non-delivery scams.
KATV

England police officer goes on administrative leave after dragging a man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The England Police Department has released a statement on their Facebook about an incident that occurred on Monday with a police officer and another individual. According to the police department, the officer involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
ENGLAND, AR
mysaline.com

Drugs and Theft in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12092022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Benton porch pirate caught on camera, police need help identifying

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Monday they need help identifying a porch pirate. According to police, the individual that is captured on camera is responsible for stealing packages from a home on Belle Grove Loop. Police are asking that if this man is recognized by...
BENTON, AR
KATV

White Hall police searching for suspect involved in a theft

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday afternoon the White Hall Police Department announced they need help to identify a man and a truck. The two missing are believed to have been involved in a theft on Nov. 30. Police said that anyone that can identify either the man or...
WHITE HALL, AR
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy