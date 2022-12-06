Layoffs could be a big part of Florida's 2023 economic outlook. Floridians can expect to see some changes in the job market heading into 2023. About 21% of Florida executives are in the process of or have already conducted layoffs, according to recent polling of over 500 C-level and senior executives from digital consulting firm West Monroe. The survey found many executives in Florida are planning staff reductions going into 2023, with an additional 26% of executives considering layoffs and just 53% reporting layoffs will not be considered in the next six months. More from the Florida Times-Union.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO