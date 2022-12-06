Read full article on original website
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Free event celebrates opening of new Baptist Clay Medical Campus with food trucks, giveaways, toursZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violationsDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Why is it so warm this December?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – December is the month of holiday decorations, spending time with family and friends, and the return of sweatshirt weather. But so far this month, the sweatshirts have remained in the closet. Record and near-record highs have been achieved the past several days, and more records...
News4Jax.com
Drought is expanding across our area. Here’s where — and when it might end
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The lack of rain continues to take its toll across the region, and dry conditions are now expanding eastward. Last week’s Drought Monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center showed dry conditions primarily along the I-75 corridor and in coastal sections of Southeast Georgia.
News4Jax.com
How rare are December tropical systems?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Hurricane season may have come to a close, but there could be another tropical system in December. The National Hurricane Center continues to watch an area in the open Atlantic, which has a medium chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical storm by late week.
News4Jax.com
Watchdog group ranks Florida No. 2 in US for puppy scams, and yes, many ads look legit
The website veterinarians.org said it’s tracking hundreds of online puppy scams in 15 states, including Florida, and some are cheating buyers out of thousands of dollars. California tops the list of puppy scams, followed by the Sunshine State. Just days ago, Angie Morante, of Pembroke Pines, lost $700. She...
News4Jax.com
Prominent local political donor, businessman found dead in Atlantic Beach was subject of JSO investigation
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A prominent Northeast Florida businessman and well-known political donor has died. According to multiple sources, Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post Office in Atlantic Beach on Thursday night. He was 50 years old. Police said foul play is not...
Downtown Jacksonville hotel claims ‘significant negative financial impact’ from USS Orleck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck has reportedly attracted over 10,000 visitors since its arrival in downtown Jacksonville outside of the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel back in March. That’s according to the president of the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship association Daniel Bean. However, the floating naval museum...
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
News4Jax.com
Changing Homelessness Jacksonville selected for $2.5 million grant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the largest agencies serving Duval County’s homeless population will receive a $2.5 million grant from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Changing Homelessness was selected by the Day 1 Families Fund -- a private gift organization launched by Jeff Bezos to help families in need.
Here’s what caused the Comcast outage in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Comcast customers experienced an outage that impacted services on Wednesday morning in Jacksonville. DownDetector shows that Comcast Xfinity customers started reporting issues in the 10 a.m. hour. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. St. Johns County School District said the outage impacted their systems, but...
Jacksonville Daily Record
New home building permits fall 38% in November
The number of new home building permits fell 38% in November, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 698 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in November, down from 1,132 in October. The decline was expected, according to NEFBA executive officer Jessie...
JSO officers involved in controversial traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man and Navy veteran has filed a formal complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, after he said he was racially profiled during a traffic stop in late November. STORY: ‘It’s only going to get better’: West Augustine barbers react to barbershop arson...
News4Jax.com
‘I feel blessed’: Hundreds in need receive cold-weather gear through local clothing drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Volunteers gave away thousands of sweaters, jackets, blankets, long-sleeved shirts, even socks and shoes, on Wednesday to keep people warm during the winter at the annual Mister Rogers Neighborhood Sweater Drive. For one local veteran, the event was a game-changer. Gregory Howard, a Vietnam War veteran,...
News4Jax.com
Memorial service honors Jacksonville boy fatally shot in drive-by
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members met Friday night to remember the life of a 13-year-old Jacksonville boy, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last weekend. Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, is not only getting the community’s support — she’s also receiving it from those who...
Confederate flag flies again over downtown Jacksonville to protest removal of monuments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A plane once again flew the Confederate flag around downtown Jacksonville on Tuesday morning. Action News Jax told you when a similar thing happened Nov. 27 before the Jaguars-Ravens game at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In addition to the flag,...
News4Jax.com
Living nativity drive-thru event on Westside is back Dec. 8 - 11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westside Baptist Church has created a live nativity scene that will take you back in time to Bethlehem, recreating the night of Jesus’s birth. The church has built a bustling village filled with merchants, townspeople, artisans and dozens of live animals. Visitors can expect to see camels, donkeys, cows, horses, goats, sheep, and chickens.
AAA: Dangerous driving behaviors on the rise, according to new report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new AAA report reveals that unsafe driving behaviors increased from 2020 to 2021. The increase comes after three years of steady declines. STORY: Jacksonville Beach Elementary School evacuated due to bomb threat, Duval County Public Schools says. According to the new study by the AAA...
News4Jax.com
One stop gift shop at the Salty Local
The Salty Local on Amelia Island is an open door to an oasis of some of everything interesting to buy. Owner, Ashley Shaw, has curated a number of items that are great for home décor, clothing, party planning and more. At this time of year, one can wander in and find gifts for a number of people in one spot. Rance visited the store to do a little early Christmas shopping.
‘Curry, stop your hate!’: Confederate banner calls out Jacksonville Mayor over monument removal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has been a center of controversy for publicly displayed hate speech and divisive messaging for the last month. First, an antisemitic remark saying, “Kanye was right about the Jews” was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during the University of Florida and University of Georgia football game back in late October. Then, a couple of weeks ago, a Confederate flag was flown over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens pregame with the message “Put the monuments back.” That message was in response to the removal of Confederate monuments around Duval County.
Man, teen girl found dead in crashed car in Callahan retention pond, Florida Highway Patrol says
CALLAHAN, Fla. — A man and a teen girl were found dead in a car in a retention pond in Callahan on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP got a call at 9:15 a.m. about the crash from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, which was initially investigating the incident.
Father gunned down while delivering food with daughter, MAD DADS says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATED 12:40 p.m.- DoorDash confirmed with Action News Jax that James Barron was working for the company at the time and that he was shot during a delivery. The company provided us with the following statement:. “We are saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go...
