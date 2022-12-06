ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Why is it so warm this December?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – December is the month of holiday decorations, spending time with family and friends, and the return of sweatshirt weather. But so far this month, the sweatshirts have remained in the closet. Record and near-record highs have been achieved the past several days, and more records...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

How rare are December tropical systems?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Hurricane season may have come to a close, but there could be another tropical system in December. The National Hurricane Center continues to watch an area in the open Atlantic, which has a medium chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical storm by late week.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Changing Homelessness Jacksonville selected for $2.5 million grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the largest agencies serving Duval County’s homeless population will receive a $2.5 million grant from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Changing Homelessness was selected by the Day 1 Families Fund -- a private gift organization launched by Jeff Bezos to help families in need.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Here’s what caused the Comcast outage in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Comcast customers experienced an outage that impacted services on Wednesday morning in Jacksonville. DownDetector shows that Comcast Xfinity customers started reporting issues in the 10 a.m. hour. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. St. Johns County School District said the outage impacted their systems, but...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

New home building permits fall 38% in November

The number of new home building permits fell 38% in November, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 698 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in November, down from 1,132 in October. The decline was expected, according to NEFBA executive officer Jessie...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Memorial service honors Jacksonville boy fatally shot in drive-by

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members met Friday night to remember the life of a 13-year-old Jacksonville boy, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last weekend. Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, is not only getting the community’s support — she’s also receiving it from those who...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Living nativity drive-thru event on Westside is back Dec. 8 - 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westside Baptist Church has created a live nativity scene that will take you back in time to Bethlehem, recreating the night of Jesus’s birth. The church has built a bustling village filled with merchants, townspeople, artisans and dozens of live animals. Visitors can expect to see camels, donkeys, cows, horses, goats, sheep, and chickens.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

One stop gift shop at the Salty Local

The Salty Local on Amelia Island is an open door to an oasis of some of everything interesting to buy. Owner, Ashley Shaw, has curated a number of items that are great for home décor, clothing, party planning and more. At this time of year, one can wander in and find gifts for a number of people in one spot. Rance visited the store to do a little early Christmas shopping.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

‘Curry, stop your hate!’: Confederate banner calls out Jacksonville Mayor over monument removal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has been a center of controversy for publicly displayed hate speech and divisive messaging for the last month. First, an antisemitic remark saying, “Kanye was right about the Jews” was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during the University of Florida and University of Georgia football game back in late October. Then, a couple of weeks ago, a Confederate flag was flown over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens pregame with the message “Put the monuments back.” That message was in response to the removal of Confederate monuments around Duval County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

