ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

1st Black woman judge in Prince George's Co. to retire

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The first Black woman appointed to judge in the District Court of Maryland in Prince George's County is getting ready to retire. The Honorable Sheila R. Tillerson Adams will retire as the Chief and Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Prince George's County and Seventh Judicial Circuit of Maryland on Dec. 31, 2022.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA

WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
Shore News Network

FBI agent involved in fight at D.C. train station shot and killed the other guy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A fight between an FBI agent and a man led to the shooting death of 28-year-old Troy Bullock at the Metro Center Station in Northwest, D.C. The FBI agent suffered serious injuries as well. This incident happened inside the Metro Center Station on G Street and 11th Street shortly before 6:30 pm. The FBI agent was off-duty at the time. According to police, Bullock and the agent were involved in an altercation inside the station. Police say “The suspect pushed the FBI agent backwards over a railing on the platform. The suspect also went over the railing The post FBI agent involved in fight at D.C. train station shot and killed the other guy appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
FAIRFAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy