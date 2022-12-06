WASHINGTON, D.C. – A fight between an FBI agent and a man led to the shooting death of 28-year-old Troy Bullock at the Metro Center Station in Northwest, D.C. The FBI agent suffered serious injuries as well. This incident happened inside the Metro Center Station on G Street and 11th Street shortly before 6:30 pm. The FBI agent was off-duty at the time. According to police, Bullock and the agent were involved in an altercation inside the station. Police say “The suspect pushed the FBI agent backwards over a railing on the platform. The suspect also went over the railing The post FBI agent involved in fight at D.C. train station shot and killed the other guy appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO