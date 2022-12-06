Read full article on original website
Canada’s Biggest Pension fund CPPI dropped crypto investment plan amid unstable markets
Canadian pension fund CPP Investments which manages $388 billion for roughly 20 million Canadians, has given up its crypto investment plan after a year-long study of crypto investment opportunities, according to Reuters sources. Early in 2021, CPPI’s Alpha Generation Lab, which studies emerging investment trends, formed a three-member team to...
The Block CEO resigns after failing to disclose $43 million in personal loans from Alameda Research
Crypto news outlet The Block’s CEO Michael McCaffrey has resigned after failing to disclose a series of loans from Alameda Research – a company linked to former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). McCaffrey took over as CEO in 2021 after using a $12 million loan from Alameda to...
The US is heading for a 'swamp' recession which could mire the economy in a disappointing and slow recovery
JPMorgan's David Kelly said the US is "on the edge of a recession" but "it's not like standing on the edge of a cliff."
ByBit to apply new KYC rules and withdrawal limits on Dec. 20
Crypto exchange ByBit announced that it would imply new Know Your Customer (KYC) rules and withdrawal limits on Dec. 20. The announcement updates the different withdrawal limits based on different KYC verification levels. As of Dec. 20, non-verified users’ withdrawals will be limited to less than 20,000 Tether (USDT) daily...
The Majilis approve new crypto regulation bill in Kazakhstan
The Majilis have approved the new bill “On Digital Assets of the Republic of Kazakhstan” governing the regulation of crypto assets alongside four other crypto mining regulation bills in Kazakhstan. The proposed regulations in Kazakhstan regarding digital mining and the use of cryptocurrencies appear to be aimed at...
Bulls & Apes Project Announces New Initiative to Tokenize 1000’s of Communities
Southington, United States, 7th December, 2022, Chainwire — Bulls & Apes Project LLC (B.A.P.) introduces Community Tokenization, an industry-changing initiative.
SBF pushes FTX restart idea by issuing FTT tokens to creditors
FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried supports restarting the bankrupt exchange by issuing new FTT tokens to creditors and giving 100% profits to token holders. Crypto Trader host Ran Neuner first proposed the idea on Dec. 9, adding that it would make the new exchange the “biggest exchange in the world.”
Grayscale opens DeFi Fund to public investors
Investment management firm Grayscale has opened its decentralized exchange (DeFi) Fund (under the ticker DEFG) for public trading via the over-the-counter (OTC) market. Grayscale first launched the DeFi Fund in July 2021 but restricted its trading to only privately-accredited investors. However, on Dec. 9, it announced that U.S.-based accredited investors can publicly buy and sell the DEFG Shares.
Binance Labs leads funding round for GoPlus Security to advance web3 security infrastructure
Binance Labs, the venture capital and innovation arm of Binance, has announced that it is leading private round II funding for GoPlus Security, a company that provides open, permissionless, user-driven security services for the Web3 environment. GoPlus’s multidimensional risk detection covers most major blockchain networks, making it a key player in the growing field of Web3 security.
Ethereum developers to include EOF implementation in Shanghai upgrade
On Dec. 8, Ethereum(ETH) developers gathered for the 151st All Core Developers (ACD) call. During the call, the developers decided to include five Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) related to the implementation of EOF in the Shanghai upgrade. The ACD calls are regular meetings where Ethereum developers discuss and coordinate changes...
Climate tech crypto startup YES WORLD launches utility services portal, available in 80 countries
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, launches Utility services portal...
Crypto.com releases its proof of reserves verified by Mazars Group
Crypto.com, has published its audited Proof of Reserves, allowing users to verify that their crypto assets are fully backed (1:1) on its platform, as announced by the firm and its CEO, Kris Marszalek, on Dec. 9. Audit, tax, and advisory firm Mazars Group verified the assets held in on-chain addresses...
AI cryptocurrencies post strong performance suggesting burgeoning interest
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cryptocurrency sector grew 12.3% over the last 24 hours, making it the second biggest gaining sector after cannabis. Notable top 10 AI cryptocurrency performers were Cortex, which develops machine learning models on blockchain, up 93.7%, and Fetch, which leverages AI and automation for dApp and peer-to-peer applications, gaining 33.7%.
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto tokens ‘pet rocks’
JPMorgan & Chase Co. CEO Jamie Dimon called crypto “a complete sideshow” and likened the digital asset tokens to “pet rocks.”. The comments came during a CNBC interview in which he also disparaged the media outlet for its extensive coverage of the crypto industry. Regulators should focus...
Argo Blockchain accidentally reveals plans for bankruptcy
Argo Blockchain, a crypto mining company, has reportedly accidentally revealed a petition for bankruptcy. This news was reported by Will Foxley, the Content Director at Compass Mining, who shared a screenshot of the special announcement from Argo Blockchain, which was dated for Dec. 12. The announcement suggests Argo may be...
Grayscale’s GBTC discount nears 50% causing further concern in community
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is trading at a record-low discount of 49.20% to the underlying assets’ net asset value (NAV), as of Dec. 8. According to ycharts data, GBTC shares are trading for $8.11 at a discount of 47.27%. GBTC’s discount raises crypto community concern. The crypto community...
ECB’s Fabio Panetta says crypto needs regulation to maintain stability
European Central Bank official Fabio Panetta has argued that the crypto market cannot be trustless and stable without adequate transparency and regulatory safeguards. Panetta while speaking at the London School of Economics on Dec. 7, said that the FTX implosion showed that crypto was a bubble waiting for the right time to burst. It exposed the poor business practices of crypto firms and a lack of due diligence by investors of all sizes.
DeFiChain’s Much Anticipated ‘Grand Central’ Hard Fork Goes Live
Singapore, Singapore, 8th December, 2022, Chainwire — DeFiChain, the world's leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial...
Amber Group reportedly set to end $25M Chelsea deal, lays off 40% of workforce
Singapore-based crypto firm Amber Group is all out to cut costs as it plans to end its $25 million sponsorship deal with Chelsea FC, lay off 40% of staff, and close its retail operations. Earlier in May 2022, Amber Group announced a partnership deal with Chelsea Football Club. The deal...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Dec. 7: Flat trading day sees XRP leading top 10
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $2.8 billion and currently stands at $842.27 billion — up 0.3% from $839.47 billion over the last 24 hours. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin’s market cap grew 0.3% to $324.04 billion from $323.06 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap increased by 1.1% to $151.90 billion from $150.21 billion.
