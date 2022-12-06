European Central Bank official Fabio Panetta has argued that the crypto market cannot be trustless and stable without adequate transparency and regulatory safeguards. Panetta while speaking at the London School of Economics on Dec. 7, said that the FTX implosion showed that crypto was a bubble waiting for the right time to burst. It exposed the poor business practices of crypto firms and a lack of due diligence by investors of all sizes.

