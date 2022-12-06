ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

wrtv.com

Live Nation offering $199 Lawn Pass for Summer 2023 at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — While it may be cold now, organizers at Ruoff Music Center are ready for warm summer nights and the sound of concerts filling the air. Live Nation is offering a Lawn Pass for Summer 2023. For $199 plus a fee, you can attend 30+ shows in Noblesville. The pass includes guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access all summer long.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Brewbound.com

Indiana City Brewing Co. Up For Sale

Popular downtown craft brewery with decade of success seeks turnkey buyer. Indianapolis, IN – Indiana City Brewing Company has engaged New Mill Capital to seek potential buyers for its Indianapolis brewery. The sale includes all equipment, intellectual property, and book of business. New Mill Capital will conduct the offering process focused on finding a strategic buyer for the operation and assets. The brewery with on-site taproom will remain open and fully operational throughout the process.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

Trifecta of Rock and Roll Music Coming to Cornerstone

MUNCIE, IN – Mike Mulligan and Steam Shovel, from Kokomo, The Why Store from Muncie, and Pushing Daisy’s Band of Indianapolis, will perform in the E.B. Ball Auditorium at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.
MUNCIE, IN
WRBI Radio

New aquatic center on the drawing board in Greensburg

Greensburg, IN — Cabanas, lazy river, curly slides and more would highlight a new aquatic center to replace Decatur County’s Allen Memorial Pool under a ‘Concept and Visioning’ rendering presented to the Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee. The Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee is...
GREENSBURG, IN
WTHR

How to find food pantries, meals near your home

INDIANAPOLIS — Zelma Butler is someone who receives weekly help from the Bread of Life Food Pantry. "I appreciate every bit of it," Butler said, "it's a blessing because of a lot people don't even have that." But pantries and free meals are only helpful if people know they...
MARION COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Ginger’s goes all out for 2022’s last Taco Tuesday

The Noblesville Kiwanis Club welcomed the public to its Taco Tuesday event earlier this week at Ginger’s Café. During the first Tuesdays of October, November, and December, 225 needy families were fed. (Above) The Noblesville High School Key Club served the meal. Club members included Penny Page, Cami...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Take a look inside Greenwood's luxury 'The Madison' development

GREENWOOD, Ind. — 13News got an inside look at a major new high-end housing, restaurant and retail development on the south side. "The Madison" is located in downtown Greenwood, along Madison Avenue and Smith Valley Road. Construction crews are nearly halfway done with the project, which will roll out...
GREENWOOD, IN
WLKY.com

Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Help Carmel catch 3 thieves

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft that occurred at 4:36 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Best Buy, 10025 N. Michigan Road, Carmel. As part of that investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individuals pictured. If you have any information pertaining to the identity of these individuals or this theft investigation, please contact Officer Fike at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76107.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Late Carmel man to be honored on Rose Parade float

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man had a heart transplant as a newborn in 1990. He died 20 years later and donated tissue to help others. Now, he’ll be honored nationally in the Donate Life Rose Parade float in January. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44...
CARMEL, IN
1017thepoint.com

MIDTOWN PHARMACY LEAVES UPTOWN RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--A small business in Uptown Richmond has left. Midtown Pharmacy, which had operated for decades at 11 South 9th Street, has left Richmond and merged with its Cambridge City location. It’s now located at 100 West Main in Cambridge City. Staffing shortages have affected numerous pharmacies in the Whitewater Valley. Many have reduced hours due to being short-staffed. Since 2009 nationally, the number of pharmacies has increased by 16%, but the number of prescriptions has increased by 64%.
RICHMOND, IN

