wrtv.com
Live Nation offering $199 Lawn Pass for Summer 2023 at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE — While it may be cold now, organizers at Ruoff Music Center are ready for warm summer nights and the sound of concerts filling the air. Live Nation is offering a Lawn Pass for Summer 2023. For $199 plus a fee, you can attend 30+ shows in Noblesville. The pass includes guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access all summer long.
cbs4indy.com
2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022
Hoosier foodies do not have to travel to Chicago or Cincinnati to dine at one of the nation’s top restaurants, according to a popular reservation service’s new list. OpenTable has released its annual list of the nation’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022. While...
Brewbound.com
Indiana City Brewing Co. Up For Sale
Popular downtown craft brewery with decade of success seeks turnkey buyer. Indianapolis, IN – Indiana City Brewing Company has engaged New Mill Capital to seek potential buyers for its Indianapolis brewery. The sale includes all equipment, intellectual property, and book of business. New Mill Capital will conduct the offering process focused on finding a strategic buyer for the operation and assets. The brewery with on-site taproom will remain open and fully operational throughout the process.
munciejournal.com
Trifecta of Rock and Roll Music Coming to Cornerstone
MUNCIE, IN – Mike Mulligan and Steam Shovel, from Kokomo, The Why Store from Muncie, and Pushing Daisy’s Band of Indianapolis, will perform in the E.B. Ball Auditorium at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.
WRBI Radio
New aquatic center on the drawing board in Greensburg
Greensburg, IN — Cabanas, lazy river, curly slides and more would highlight a new aquatic center to replace Decatur County’s Allen Memorial Pool under a ‘Concept and Visioning’ rendering presented to the Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee. The Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee is...
How to find food pantries, meals near your home
INDIANAPOLIS — Zelma Butler is someone who receives weekly help from the Bread of Life Food Pantry. "I appreciate every bit of it," Butler said, "it's a blessing because of a lot people don't even have that." But pantries and free meals are only helpful if people know they...
readthereporter.com
Ginger’s goes all out for 2022’s last Taco Tuesday
The Noblesville Kiwanis Club welcomed the public to its Taco Tuesday event earlier this week at Ginger’s Café. During the first Tuesdays of October, November, and December, 225 needy families were fed. (Above) The Noblesville High School Key Club served the meal. Club members included Penny Page, Cami...
Take a look inside Greenwood's luxury 'The Madison' development
GREENWOOD, Ind. — 13News got an inside look at a major new high-end housing, restaurant and retail development on the south side. "The Madison" is located in downtown Greenwood, along Madison Avenue and Smith Valley Road. Construction crews are nearly halfway done with the project, which will roll out...
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
1982: ‘My philosophy is service’ Joe O’Malia — a different kind of grocer
Joe O’Malia Food Markets operated several grocery stores in Hamilton and Marion counties for more than 50 years.
WLKY.com
Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
These are the deadlines to send your holiday cards and packages
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're shipping a gift, now is the time to get it in the mail. Jason Terrell is a United States postal carrier who has been getting goods to his customers for almost 22 years. "I'm kind of like Santa's helper," Terrell laughed. "Letter mail has decreased,...
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
readthereporter.com
Help Carmel catch 3 thieves
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft that occurred at 4:36 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Best Buy, 10025 N. Michigan Road, Carmel. As part of that investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individuals pictured. If you have any information pertaining to the identity of these individuals or this theft investigation, please contact Officer Fike at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76107.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Indianapolis gas station
A $50,000 Powerball ticket has been sold at an Indianapolis gas station in Monday night's $89 million jackpot drawing.
Man alerts neighbor to 'tornado of flames' in east Indianapolis house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man's quick actions saved a neighbor's life on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. “It was like a tornado. It was like a tornado of flames,” said Andrew Nelson, describing what he saw when he looked across the street Tuesday afternoon after he heard what sounded like popping sounds outside.
WISH-TV
Late Carmel man to be honored on Rose Parade float
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man had a heart transplant as a newborn in 1990. He died 20 years later and donated tissue to help others. Now, he’ll be honored nationally in the Donate Life Rose Parade float in January. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44...
Cleveland-Cliffs agrees to buy energy from new wind farm
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has agreed to purchase most of the energy produced by a new wind farm in Randolph County, east of Indianapolis. The post Cleveland-Cliffs agrees to buy energy from new wind farm appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
1017thepoint.com
MIDTOWN PHARMACY LEAVES UPTOWN RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--A small business in Uptown Richmond has left. Midtown Pharmacy, which had operated for decades at 11 South 9th Street, has left Richmond and merged with its Cambridge City location. It’s now located at 100 West Main in Cambridge City. Staffing shortages have affected numerous pharmacies in the Whitewater Valley. Many have reduced hours due to being short-staffed. Since 2009 nationally, the number of pharmacies has increased by 16%, but the number of prescriptions has increased by 64%.
