Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

onedetroitpbs.org

A Year in Review: The Future of Work in Michigan | Future of Work Town Hall

Livestream One Detroit’s Future of Work Year in Review. After more than two years of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and major economic shifts, Michigan’s workforce landscape has changed drastically. Businesses of all sizes, and their employees, were impacted. Some small businesses shuttered, while others thrived, and the philosophy behind what work is, and what it should be, came into question.
MICHIGAN STATE
onedetroitpbs.org

12/08/22: One Detroit – Michigan lame duck sessions, District Detroit development plans, ‘Noura’ play

Michigan lawmakers enter lame duck sessions with newly controlled Democratic house and senate. As lawmakers in the state legislature and congress wrap up a year that saw contentious election races, major debates over abortion access, and a plethora of other big decisions, the traditional lame duck sessions coming in the next few weeks may look a little different.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?

Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Fifth-Year NeighborHub Grant Invests over $1M in Detroit Businesses for Neighborhoods

The competition for funding and resources is often difficult for small businesses and non-profits especially when in a match against Detroit’s giant corporations. The NeighborHUB Grant, administered in partnership between the Detroit Regional Chamber and General Motors, provides neighborhood stakeholders (nonprofits, block groups and small business owners) the freedom to drive and develop programs and places that specifically address needs and have the biggest impact.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Developers begin community input efforts for District Detroit, but some residents remain skeptical of plans

Plans for the newly proposed $1.5 million “District Detroit” development around downtown Detroit’s popular nightlife and sports venues are facing scrutiny and skepticism from residents who live in the neighborhoods adjacent to the proposed developments. The first wave of legally required community input efforts from the Ilitch family’s Olympia Development of Michigan and Stephen Ross’ Related Companies took place just after Thanksgiving, giving residents the opportunity to weigh in and negotiate how the community should benefit from the plans.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, we answer the question:. “Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?”. The short answer. It looks like there’s steam...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

How Moroun project has changed this Detroit neighborhood

Detroit — Three years after the city of Detroit sold 34 properties to a billionaire family's development firm as part of a land-swap deal for a new Jeep assembly plant, the result has been the near leveling of several blocks of an eastside neighborhood. The properties were a small...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Five Michigan Lottery players to play The Big Spin

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Five Michigan Lottery players have been selected to play The Big Spin game after winning the second chance drawing. The five winners are Allen Burbary, of Sterling Heights, Charlotte Hooks, of Detroit, Dan Drabek, of Allen Park, Kaitlyn VanDamme, of Fenton, and Michael Thompson, of Lansing. Each player will have a chance to win up to $2 million but are each guaranteed to win at least $100,000.
MICHIGAN STATE
Essence

Woman In Iconic Civil Rights Photo Dies At 81

Activist Mamie King-Chalmers passed away in her Detroit home last Tuesday, according to her daughter Lasuria Allman. Mamie King-Chalmers, who, as a young woman, appeared in an iconic photo depicting the struggle for civil rights in Alabama, died at age 81. According to the Associated Press, King-Chalmers passed away in...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Michigan Announces The Passing Of Dametrius Walker

The Michigan Wolverines are in mourning this week following the passing of beloved Michigan prospect Dametrius "Meechie" Walker. Meechie was a high school star at Muskegon High School in Michigan and had planned on joining the Wolverines to play college football. Sadly, Walker was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and had to quit football before his senior year of high school.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI

