2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
onedetroitpbs.org
A Year in Review: The Future of Work in Michigan | Future of Work Town Hall
Livestream One Detroit’s Future of Work Year in Review. After more than two years of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and major economic shifts, Michigan’s workforce landscape has changed drastically. Businesses of all sizes, and their employees, were impacted. Some small businesses shuttered, while others thrived, and the philosophy behind what work is, and what it should be, came into question.
onedetroitpbs.org
12/08/22: One Detroit – Michigan lame duck sessions, District Detroit development plans, ‘Noura’ play
Michigan lawmakers enter lame duck sessions with newly controlled Democratic house and senate. As lawmakers in the state legislature and congress wrap up a year that saw contentious election races, major debates over abortion access, and a plethora of other big decisions, the traditional lame duck sessions coming in the next few weeks may look a little different.
WXYZ
Spotlight on the News: What's next inside Motown Museum's $55 million expansion?
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 11, Spotlight on the News will check in on Detroit's Motown Museum $55 million expansion. What's in the planning for 2023? Robin Terry, Chairwoman & CEO of the Museum, will bring viewers up-to-date. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is...
Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?
Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
michiganchronicle.com
Fifth-Year NeighborHub Grant Invests over $1M in Detroit Businesses for Neighborhoods
The competition for funding and resources is often difficult for small businesses and non-profits especially when in a match against Detroit’s giant corporations. The NeighborHUB Grant, administered in partnership between the Detroit Regional Chamber and General Motors, provides neighborhood stakeholders (nonprofits, block groups and small business owners) the freedom to drive and develop programs and places that specifically address needs and have the biggest impact.
onedetroitpbs.org
Developers begin community input efforts for District Detroit, but some residents remain skeptical of plans
Plans for the newly proposed $1.5 million “District Detroit” development around downtown Detroit’s popular nightlife and sports venues are facing scrutiny and skepticism from residents who live in the neighborhoods adjacent to the proposed developments. The first wave of legally required community input efforts from the Ilitch family’s Olympia Development of Michigan and Stephen Ross’ Related Companies took place just after Thanksgiving, giving residents the opportunity to weigh in and negotiate how the community should benefit from the plans.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, we answer the question:. “Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?”. The short answer. It looks like there’s steam...
NBA
How Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores ignited an entrepreneurial spirit in SAY Detroit youth’s T-shirt designs
Cade Cunningham was impressed. The Detroit Pistons standout gave the ultimate endorsement to the apparel designs created by SAY Detroit teenagers. He could see himself wearing them. “These are fire,” Cunningham said earlier this year during an interview session at Little Caesars Arena. “I might need these in my size...
Nonprofit helps metro Detroit women rebuild their lives with reused auto parts
Mend on the Move sells jewelry, purses, and other gifts made from salvaged materials
Detroit News
How Moroun project has changed this Detroit neighborhood
Detroit — Three years after the city of Detroit sold 34 properties to a billionaire family's development firm as part of a land-swap deal for a new Jeep assembly plant, the result has been the near leveling of several blocks of an eastside neighborhood. The properties were a small...
Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market
Immortalized in a White Stripes song, the motel could be reborn as apartments or a hotel
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Twice as many Black and poor students held back under Michigan reading law
Black third grade students and those from low-income homes are twice as likely to be held back under Michigan’s Read by Grade Three Law, according to a recent report. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The document also...
One Michigan City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
WNEM
Five Michigan Lottery players to play The Big Spin
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Five Michigan Lottery players have been selected to play The Big Spin game after winning the second chance drawing. The five winners are Allen Burbary, of Sterling Heights, Charlotte Hooks, of Detroit, Dan Drabek, of Allen Park, Kaitlyn VanDamme, of Fenton, and Michael Thompson, of Lansing. Each player will have a chance to win up to $2 million but are each guaranteed to win at least $100,000.
Dawn Patterson joyful about the Socialite Detroit Fabulous Holiday Experience
Socialite Detroit will host their annual Fabulous Holiday Experience on Dec. 10, 2022. This year, they will be benefiting Oakland Forward, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening and empowering communities of color. Dawn Patterson will be one of the hosts for the event and spoke with rolling out about the...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police veteran of 45 years retires, capping off distinguished career
Chief James White was all smiles sending off one of Detroit’s finest. Lt. Ilaseo Lewis started in 1977. He could have retired 20 years ago, but chose to stay.
Essence
Woman In Iconic Civil Rights Photo Dies At 81
Activist Mamie King-Chalmers passed away in her Detroit home last Tuesday, according to her daughter Lasuria Allman. Mamie King-Chalmers, who, as a young woman, appeared in an iconic photo depicting the struggle for civil rights in Alabama, died at age 81. According to the Associated Press, King-Chalmers passed away in...
Michigan Announces The Passing Of Dametrius Walker
The Michigan Wolverines are in mourning this week following the passing of beloved Michigan prospect Dametrius "Meechie" Walker. Meechie was a high school star at Muskegon High School in Michigan and had planned on joining the Wolverines to play college football. Sadly, Walker was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and had to quit football before his senior year of high school.
Statue of Detroit’s first Black mayor set to replace Cass statue in U.S. Capitol
A statue of Coleman Young, Detroit’s first Black mayor, will replace the full-length marble statue of Lewis Cass in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall after a Senate resolution was also adopted by the House Tuesday. The proposal, championed by Sen. Adam Hollier, D-Detroit, will be one of...
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
