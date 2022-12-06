'What they've done is extremely evil': Hospital closures spark questions about private equity in healthcare

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- According to the CDC, about 20,000 people were hospitalized with the flu last week, that's nearly double the number from the week before. With the increased number of people sick with the flu, there's also an increased demand for anti-viral medications. There are now two anti-virals that can shorten the duration and severity of influenza and the demand is growing for them. Doctors say people at high risk should get the prescription medication as soon as symptoms start. Flu cases are increasing around the country with 47 states reporting very high or high flu activity, that includes in Philadelphia's Tri-State...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO