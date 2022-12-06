ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

'What they've done is extremely evil': Hospital closures spark questions about private equity in healthcare

By Marcus Robertson
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago
DELCO.Today

Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility

The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
GLEN MILLS, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Capital Health receives approval to take over New Jersey Hospital

Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health has received approval to take over services from Trenton-based St. Francis Medical Center. The two parties are planning for Dec. 21 completion of the transaction and transition of services. Following the transition, St. Francis will no longer function as an acute care hospital. However, the emergency room and some outpatient services will remain open, according to a Dec. 8 Capital news release.
TRENTON, NJ
VISTA.Today

Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs

Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
EXTON, PA
CBS Philly

About 20,000 people hospitalized with flu, CDC says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- According to the CDC, about 20,000 people were hospitalized with the flu last week, that's nearly double the number from the week before. With the increased number of people sick with the flu, there's also an increased demand for anti-viral medications. There are now two anti-virals that can shorten the duration and severity of influenza and the demand is growing for them. Doctors say people at high risk should get the prescription medication as soon as symptoms start. Flu cases are increasing around the country with 47 states reporting very high or high flu activity, that includes in Philadelphia's Tri-State...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Dogs paving way for potential new cancer treatment for humans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dogs are paving the way for a potential new cancer treatment for human beings, and the revolutionary therapy is being tested in Philadelphia.It's being called a game changer that could eventually save lives, for pets and people. It's a joint research project between PennVet and Penn Medicine.Dogs with cancer are getting a new kind of human proton radiation that could update the treatment for people.Maple was back at PennVet for a checkup. The 13-year-old lab has rare cancer in her mouth called oral osteosarcoma."Being able to have her still with me and have her happy and healthy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Hazardous waste storage areas at former refinery site could close within a year

The redevelopment of the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery is moving a step forward, with the formal closure of hazardous waste storage areas on the site. The former PES refinery — with its jungle of pipes, thousands of tanks and vessels, and more than 100-year history as an industrial site — is 88% demolished. The new owner, Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), plans to turn it into a warehousing and life sciences hub called the Bellwether District. This process includes getting rid of hazardous waste, which the developers plan to do within a year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rtands.com

Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

