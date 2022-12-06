'What they've done is extremely evil': Hospital closures spark questions about private equity in healthcare

Read full article on original website
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility
The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
'Tripledemic' leading to long wait times at emergency rooms
"We are seeing about almost a thousand cases a week right now of influenza, which is very abnormal for this point in the season," said Dr. Gemma Downham.
Capital Health receives approval to take over New Jersey Hospital
Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health has received approval to take over services from Trenton-based St. Francis Medical Center. The two parties are planning for Dec. 21 completion of the transaction and transition of services. Following the transition, St. Francis will no longer function as an acute care hospital. However, the emergency room and some outpatient services will remain open, according to a Dec. 8 Capital news release.
Philly landlord faces discrimination lawsuit over treatment of residents with housing vouchers
Amid an ongoing affordable housing crisis, a large Philadelphia landlord is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly discriminating against prospective tenants with housing vouchers. The government subsidy enables very low-income families to rent on the private market. Filed Thursday, the complaint alleges that ProManaged Inc. violated federal housing laws by...
ChristianaCare Physician Based in Kennett Square Warns of ‘Triple Threat’ of Respiratory Viruses This Winter
Health officials throughout the country are indicating that we are now facing a triple threat of respiratory viruses — the flu, COVID-19, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) — as we head into winter.
Southwest Philly group calls for change, working to build medical facility in area where there is none
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Community members in Southwest Philadelphia say they have nowhere to go for medical care, as there are no urgent care centers or health facilities for those in need. But, a local church is leading a call for change. "When we first moved here in 1972, it was...
Water bills are going up for some Pennsylvania American Water customers
The company reached a settlement on Thursday and said it is making over $1 billion in water and wastewater system investments through 2023 to continue providing safe and reliable service.
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
Philly’s $500 million budget surplus could disappear if there is a financial downturn
For the first time in city history, Philadelphia is projected to have a budget surplus of $500 million. But despite that, a new report from the group overseeing the city’s finances says a fiscal downturn could still cause problems. The city will have a $505.3 million budget surplus at...
The Fate of the Proposed Wawa Location in Holland Has Just Been Announced. Read For All the Details
As Wawa continues to expand in the Bucks County area, the fate of one of the most talked-about locations has finally been determined. Damon C. Williams wrote about the decision in the Bucks County Courier Times. The infamous Holland Wawa, which was planned to be located at 287 Holland Road,...
About 20,000 people hospitalized with flu, CDC says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- According to the CDC, about 20,000 people were hospitalized with the flu last week, that's nearly double the number from the week before. With the increased number of people sick with the flu, there's also an increased demand for anti-viral medications. There are now two anti-virals that can shorten the duration and severity of influenza and the demand is growing for them. Doctors say people at high risk should get the prescription medication as soon as symptoms start. Flu cases are increasing around the country with 47 states reporting very high or high flu activity, that includes in Philadelphia's Tri-State...
Dogs paving way for potential new cancer treatment for humans
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dogs are paving the way for a potential new cancer treatment for human beings, and the revolutionary therapy is being tested in Philadelphia.It's being called a game changer that could eventually save lives, for pets and people. It's a joint research project between PennVet and Penn Medicine.Dogs with cancer are getting a new kind of human proton radiation that could update the treatment for people.Maple was back at PennVet for a checkup. The 13-year-old lab has rare cancer in her mouth called oral osteosarcoma."Being able to have her still with me and have her happy and healthy...
As Philly’s drug injection site plan waits, Gov.-elect Shapiro says he opposes it
Pennsylvania incoming governor Josh Shapiro said Tuesday that he remains opposed to efforts to open a place in Philadelphia where people with addiction can use drugs under medical supervision, a day after the federal government asked for more time to respond to a lawsuit over a proposed supervised injection site in the city.
Hazardous waste storage areas at former refinery site could close within a year
The redevelopment of the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery is moving a step forward, with the formal closure of hazardous waste storage areas on the site. The former PES refinery — with its jungle of pipes, thousands of tanks and vessels, and more than 100-year history as an industrial site — is 88% demolished. The new owner, Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), plans to turn it into a warehousing and life sciences hub called the Bellwether District. This process includes getting rid of hazardous waste, which the developers plan to do within a year.
Wells Fargo closing branch in Norristown area as customers move toward digital banking
Wells Fargo is closing a branch in Montgomery County as customers move toward digital banking and away from traditional bricks-and-mortar offices. The branch at 2740 W. Ridge Pike in the Trooper section of Lower Providence Township will close Feb. 22 at noon. "Wells Fargo made the difficult decision to close...
Tripledemic: CDC director in Philadelphia as COVID, RSV, flu cases rise
Tripledemic: Dr. Rochelle Walensky is encouraging people to be proactive and take preventative measures, such as wearing a mask, as respiratory illnesses surge.
Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
ChristianaCare West Grove campus awarded $2.5M grant from state Department of Human Services
The ChristianaCare West Grove campus has received a $2.5 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services for facility renovation and the development of outpatient services. The grant consists of $1.5 million from the American Rescue Fund Plan Act (ARPA) and $1 million from the Commonwealth. ChristianaCare finalized the...
Montgomery County elected officials to receive first pay increase in 14 years
Montgomery County plans to give elected officials their first raise in 14 years, after a 2-1 Board of Commissioners vote. However, it is not sitting well with everyone.
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
