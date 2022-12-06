ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

State vet after rabid Michigan kitten: Get your pets vaccinated

By Anna Skog
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y91CQ_0jZEF5zM00

UNDATED (WOOD) — The state veterinarian is urging Michiganders to get their pets vaccinated after rabies was discovered in a six-month-old stray kitten in Oakland County.

Six weeks before its diagnosis, the unvaccinated kitten was found as a stray. Once it stopped eating and drinking, could not use its back legs and and began to act aggressively, it was taken to a vet’s office. Eventually, the kitten became too sick and had to be put down, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“While this case is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as rabies is regularly detected in Michigan’s wildlife—particularly in bats and skunks. This means the virus is present, making it important to vaccinate domestic animals against rabies,” said MDARD’s Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland.

Any mammal, including humans, can be infected with rabies. The viral disease is most commonly transmitted by an animal bite, according to MDARD.

“By vaccinating pets and livestock against the virus and having them avoid contact with wildlife, it protects both animal health and public health,” said Wineland.

Just this year, a total of 47 rabid animals, including the kitten, have been found across 24 counties in Michigan. The others were 45 bats and one skunk, MDARD said.

The department says keeping your pets indoors and getting them up-to-date rabies vaccinations is important in case they’re ever exposed to a wild or stray animal with the disease.

If you think your pet has been exposed to rabies, contact your vet or MDARD at 800.292.3939. The department encourages veterinarians to always consider rabies as a potential diagnosis for neurologic animals. Rabies test kits and submittal forms can be found through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information, visit the state website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
horseandrider.com

28 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan

A weanling paint horse filly in Berrien County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. She began displaying clinical signs, including nasal discharge and fever, on November 15. Strangles was confirmed on November 21. The filly is recovering, but three other cases are suspected, and 28 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks.  Health...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

6-month-old kitten euthanized after rabies diagnosis in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A stray kitten was euthanized in Oakland County after it contracted rabies, state officials announced Tuesday. According to Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s (MDARD) State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, the unvaccinated six-month-old kitten was taken to a veterinary practice six weeks ago because it was not eating or drinking.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

State vet urges residents to keep pets vaccinated after kitten infected with rabies

(CBS DETROIT) - The state veterinarian is urging Michigan residents to vaccinate their pets after a six-month-old kitten was found with rabies in Oakland County.Officials say the kitten was found as a stray about six weeks before it was diagnosed. The kitten was taken to a clinic for not eating or drinking, acting aggressively and being unable to use its hindlimb. It was euthanized when it became more ill."While this case is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as rabies is regularly detected in Michigan's wildlife—particularly in bats and skunks. This means the virus is present, making it important to vaccinate domestic animals against rabies," said Dr. Nora Wineland, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Development state veterinarian. "Any mammal, including humans, can be infected with rabies. By vaccinating pets and livestock against the virus and having them avoid contact with wildlife, it protects both animal health and public health."According to MDARD, 47 rabid animals were detected in Michigan this year as of Nov. 28 -- 45 bats, one cat and one skunk in 24 counties.Rabies can be reported to the State Veterinarian's Office For more information on rabies, visit www.michigan.gov/rabies.  
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Michigan residents urged to take precautions around livestock following recent cases of parasitic illness

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders of steps they can take to keep themselves safe and healthy when touching or working around livestock. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan’s flu numbers not as severe as rest of state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into the holiday season, the flu is continuing to spread across the country. It’s having a major impact across the state as well, but the impact in Mid-Michigan isn’t quite as severe. Michigan is one of two states in the country...
MICHIGAN STATE
Recycling Today

Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation

During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Overcrowding in animal shelter causing stress for animals, volunteers

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. “It’s stressful. I’m not going to lie,” sighed Kyle Baker, a volunteer at the shelter. There are too many...
WLNS

DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have approved funding for 13 park projects across the state, including four in West Michigan. The 13 projects will cost an estimated $7.4 million, covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
MICHIGAN STATE
People

Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'

Tammy and Jordan Myers are finally the adoptive parents of their own biological children, born nearly two years ago Tammy and Jordan Myers — the Michigan couple who have been fighting to adopt their own biological twins, born via a gestational carrier — are relieved after a judge legally made them the parents of Eames and Ellison on Thursday, the Myerses exclusively tell PEOPLE. "Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," says Tammy, 41, of Grand Rapids. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan farms feeling the effects of inflation

12-7 Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan. Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan. Lyoya family alleges excessive force in suit against …. Patrick Lyoya’s family has sued the city of Grand Rapids and the former police officer who killed Lyoya, alleging excessive force and a violation of his rights. (Dec. 7, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy