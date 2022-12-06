Read full article on original website
Related
The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
Within the five major “megaphones” of our nation — the media, academia, entertainment, science and medicine — the only women deserving credit and acclaim are those from the left who create, instill and parrot the liberal policies and narratives of the moment. At least, that is the impression many Republicans, conservatives and people of traditional…
The Memo: Two Americas draw vastly different lessons from Brittney Griner saga
Basketball star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony Thursday — and America’s reaction has been so polarized, it’s like watching a split-screen. Did Griner’s release show that “President Biden gets it done” as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the soon-to-be leader of House Democrats, claimed? Or did the White House deliver “a gift…
Click10.com
Democratic Sen. Sinema has registered as an independent
FILE - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., center, gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, July 28, 2021, while working on a bipartisan infrastructure bill with, from left, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio. Though elected as a Democrat, Sinema announced Friday, Dec. 9, that she has registered as an Independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Click10.com
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
WASHINGTON – Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second...
Comments / 0