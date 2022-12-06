Read full article on original website
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Dec. 12 – 16: Carly Sabotages Drew’s Search
'General Hospital' spoilers for Dec. 12 - 16 reveal Carly Spencer is back to scheming as she hinders Drew Cain's investigation.
Laura Dern Says Her Relationship With Her Ex-Husband Influenced Her ‘Marriage Story’ Performance
Laura Dern was married to musician Ben Harper for many years. She revealed how that translated to her film 'Marriage Story.'
Ruth Madoc dead: Hi-de-Hi! star dies, aged 79
Ruth Madoc, star of Hi-de-Hi!, has died, aged 79.The news was confirmed by her agent days after the actor went to hospital for surgery following a fall earlier this week.Phil Belfield, from talent agency Belfield & Ward Ltd, said: “It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much loved client Ruth Madoc.He hailed Madoc as “one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many” and described her as a “real legend of the British entertainment scene”.Madoc played Gladys Pugh in the BBC comedy sitcom Hi-de-Hi!.More to follow Read More I Am Ruth trailerNetflix unfairly swings the axe on yet another series after just one seasonAmber Riley addresses whether Lea Michele ‘was racist’ during time on Glee
New York Post
T.J. Holmes called Amy Robach his ‘best friend’ and ‘GMA’ his ‘dream job’ ahead of scandal
T.J. Holmes cheerfully called colleague Amy Robach his “best friend” and his “Good Morning America” anchor chair his “dream job” in a Post interview just weeks before his professional and personal life came crashing down. “I am a really, really lucky dude … I am now in my absolute dream job … And I get to sit next to my best friend doing it,” he gushed to The Post on Oct. 21, ahead of running the Nov. 6 TCS New York City Marathon with Robach. The disgraced host, 45, spoke about how happy he was co-anchoring the third hour of GMA3 with...
