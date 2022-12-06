Read full article on original website
Related
waer.org
WAER News Round Up: Dec. 5 - 9
The State University of New York appointed a Chancellor this week, and the City of Syracuse dealt now has a new way to address illegal marijuana shops. Also, with the dropping temperatures and cold weather, Gov. Kathy Hochul and NY health officials encouraged New Yorkers to keep themselves safe from different viruses.
waer.org
Hawaiian college student finds acceptance and comfort in Native American student groups at Syracuse University
Too often, non-native people are guilty of overlooking the nuances between indigenous peoples. Life as an indigenous person can look, sound and feel very different depending on where one is from. For instance, native Hawaiians have a culture and history that is quite separate from indigenous people on the continental United States. That said, there are also many common values and expectations of respect that span across various communities.
waer.org
Governor Kathy Hochul and NY health officials warn of "tri-demic" this winter
Governor Kathy Hochul and top state health officials say New Yorkers should start preparing for a surge in three different viruses, RSV, the flu, and COVID, as the holiday season gets underway. Hochul says doctors and hospitals in New York are bracing for a “tri-demic,” in the upcoming winter season,...
waer.org
More than half of a million dollars available to bolster arts in CNY
A larger than expected amount of money is up for grabs to support arts programming in the Central New York region. CNY Arts is looking to distribute $510,000 in grants to local artists and organizations. CNY Arts Executive Director Stephen Butler said the organization usually only has about $200,000 to...
waer.org
Thruway Authority takes first step to increase tolls
It looks like tolls on the New York State Thruway will go up for the first time in 14 years, but the public will get to weigh in on that plan before it goes into effect. The Thruway Authority met Monday and approved a measure to allow Board Chair Joanie Mahoney to start the process that would increase E-ZPass toll rates by 5% in 2024 and 2027.
Comments / 0