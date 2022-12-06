ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Paces in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
Claxton Christmas Jamboree this Saturday

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be lots of holiday cheer in Evans County this weekend because the Annual Givers of Evans County Community Christmas Jamboree is happening and they are inviting you and the family to come out and enjoy gifts, food, and so much more. Here to bring...
CLAXTON, GA
GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy

GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
Missing Coffee Co. brothers found, woman arrested

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two 8-year-old boys were missing from Douglas and the woman that may have been with them was arrested, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron and Bradley Griner went missing on Dec. 2 from Douglas. Virginia Griner, 49, was wanted. She was arrested in...
DOUGLAS, GA
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 31-year-old father died this week in an apparent industrial accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley. The accident Wednesday claimed the life of Trenton Lewis, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Lewis was from Metter, and a friend said he leaves behind a wife...
WADLEY, GA
Dublin native and Wheel of Fortune winner talks about his journey to the wheel

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin native and Georgia Tech student Quincy Howard was picked to go on the Wheel of Fortune earlier this year and he won big!. "I applied in January which was my winter break my first year. There was a commercial afterward that told us how to apply. In the summer they sent me an email saying to do a virtual audition," Howard said.
DUBLIN, GA
12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Giddens School, Chester

The signage on the porch gable displays the years 1883, 1947, and 1985. I believe the school was established in 1883 and closed in1947. This schoolhouse does not date to 1883 but was probably built to replace the earlier school built in that year, likely in the 1910s or 1920s. 1985 was perhaps the date the signage was placed, or the year of a reunion.
CHESTER, GA

