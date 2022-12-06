Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Seafood Paces in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
WJCL
Benedictine, Swainsboro and Ware County play for GHSA State Championships
ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association state football championship games kickoff Thursday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Benedictine Military, Swainsboro and Ware County will all play for state titles over the three days of action. Swainsboro (13-0) will be the first to take the field. The Tigers...
PHOTOS: Night One of State Title Games in Georgia Don't Disappoint
The state championships in the state of Georgia have finally arrived. This means the state's best football teams across seven classifications are all meeting in one spot, Panther Stadium also known formerly as Turner Field. Thursday night was quite a scene with Bowdon beating Schley county 39 to 31 ...
wtoc.com
Neighboring schools, community comes together to help Pinewood coach battling cancer
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time private school coach in South Georgia has plenty of people on his team as he hopes to beat some health challenges. Stroll the halls of Pinewood Christian today and you’ll see a whole lot of blue, for a school whose colors are green and orange.
Popular supermarket chain opening new location in Georgia next week
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Georgia next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will be opening its newest Georgia supermarket location in Statesboro.
15-Year-Old Hayden Fields Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bulloch County on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the collision occurred close to their house near Poplar Springs Church Road and Old Moore Road.
wtoc.com
Claxton Christmas Jamboree this Saturday
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be lots of holiday cheer in Evans County this weekend because the Annual Givers of Evans County Community Christmas Jamboree is happening and they are inviting you and the family to come out and enjoy gifts, food, and so much more. Here to bring...
wtoc.com
Publix officially opening at the Eagle Commons complex in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, the first store in a long-awaited development opens its doors in just seven days. As the new Publix opens, more stores and jobs will be right behind it. While the opening of the store behind me has plenty of people abuzz, the developer of...
Commissioners clear the way for 3rd new industry for Bulloch
The Bulloch County Commissioners approved a rezoning request that clears the way for a third new industry in Bulloch County. The rezoning request was approved at the bi-monthly regular meeting held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Development Authority of Bulloch County submitted the application to rezone 42.84 acres from...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. residents concerned by industrialization off Islands Highway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Board of Commissioners has rezoned 140 acres of industrial space off I-95 in the eastern part of the county this week, while putting off a decision on another application for around 155 acres until further notice. This is all part of an...
GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
WALB 10
Missing Coffee Co. brothers found, woman arrested
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two 8-year-old boys were missing from Douglas and the woman that may have been with them was arrested, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron and Bradley Griner went missing on Dec. 2 from Douglas. Virginia Griner, 49, was wanted. She was arrested in...
WRDW-TV
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 31-year-old father died this week in an apparent industrial accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley. The accident Wednesday claimed the life of Trenton Lewis, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Lewis was from Metter, and a friend said he leaves behind a wife...
13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
Dublin native and Wheel of Fortune winner talks about his journey to the wheel
DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin native and Georgia Tech student Quincy Howard was picked to go on the Wheel of Fortune earlier this year and he won big!. "I applied in January which was my winter break my first year. There was a commercial afterward that told us how to apply. In the summer they sent me an email saying to do a virtual audition," Howard said.
Portal community mourning the death of teenager from ATV accident
The Portal community is mourning the loss of a 15 year old Portal High School student who died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident Wednesday evening. A second 12 year old Portal student is being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s...
Montgomery County: Car crash claims life of Union Springs man
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A single-vehicle wreck left one Union Springs man dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 near the 11 mile marker of Alabama 110 in Montgomery County. ALEA says Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet […]
allongeorgia.com
12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WJCL
Missing in Statesboro: Police searching for teen girls who disappeared from hospital
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Statesboro are asking for the public's help finding two missing teenage girls. According to the Statesboro Police Department, Sarah Otting, 17, of Chandler, Az., and Jayda Turnbow, 15, of Effingham and Chatham County, were last seen December 2 around 1 a.m. leaving Willingway Hospital.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Giddens School, Chester
The signage on the porch gable displays the years 1883, 1947, and 1985. I believe the school was established in 1883 and closed in1947. This schoolhouse does not date to 1883 but was probably built to replace the earlier school built in that year, likely in the 1910s or 1920s. 1985 was perhaps the date the signage was placed, or the year of a reunion.
Comments / 0