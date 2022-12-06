Read full article on original website
Rachel Cat
3d ago
It’s his private business and he should have the right to refuse service to anyone for any reason. Colorado has moved so far left, it makes me sick.
Reply(1)
69
Not Impressed
2d ago
I find it insane that people choose a company for a service, knowing the demand is against their beliefs. They are targeting companies just to sue at this point in hopes of making a huge payday of it. How has this become acceptable?
Reply(1)
29
Sg Bax
2d ago
if we targeted them for the sole purpose of harassment coercion and manipulation forcing them to conform to our every whim in both their professional and personal life. It would have been legislated as a hate crime. Shame on us for quietly letting the left make up this junk to use against the people.
Reply
15
Related
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
'No Chance' Amy Coney Barrett Will Recuse Herself from LGBT Rights Case
The Supreme Court will decide whether a Colorado anti-discrimination law violated a Christian website developer's constitutional rights.
Vox
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In July, a Trump appointee...
Amy Coney Barrett Warns Gay Rights Case Has Future Consequences
On Monday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the 303 Creative LLC vs. Elenis case.
Celebrity Chef Throws Out Christian Group. That’s Just What Justice Alito Was Afraid of.
Just two days after the Supreme Court considered the case of a Christian web designer for the right to refuse certain services to same-sex couples, the conservative internet is in a flurry of outrage over a restaurant refusing service to a Christian group that supports anti-LGBTQ causes. Metzger Bar and...
South Dakota Republican Charged With Rape After Losing Election to His Mom
A candidate for South Dakota’s House of Representatives has been arrested and charged with sexual assault days after losing his election … to his own mother. Records show that Bud Marty May was brought into the Pennington County Jail on Nov. 13 on a charge of second-degree rape by way of “force, coercion or threats.” A conviction would carry a maximum penalty of 50 years imprisonment and up to $50,000 worth of fines. The victim told investigators that May physically accosted her in a bar bathroom, telling her that he was “6′8″, white, it is all consensual.” According to law enforcement...
Lauren Boebert in Danger as Rejected Mail-in Ballot Checks Could Help Rival
There could be thousands of ballots in Colorado which have been rejected for signature verification but could still be "cured", changing the result of the race.
BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional
A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends
Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn vote to block same-sex marriage bill
The Defense of Marriage Act was advanced in the Senate on Wednesday in a 62-37 vote.
She Wanted an Abortion. A Judge Said She Wasn’t Mature Enough to Decide.
As abortion access dwindles, America’s “parental-involvement” laws place further restrictions on teenagers — who may need to ask judges for permission to end their pregnancies.
Gun-Glorifying Lauren Boebert Can Shove Her Prayers For Shooting Victims: Ocasio-Cortez
Boebert, a gun-promoting extremist known for anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, said victims of a mass shooting in her state "are in my prayers."
Perspective: The church is right. The Respect for Marriage Act can be a vehicle for protecting religious freedom
The Respect for Marriage Act carves out protections for those who oppose same-sex marriage and says diverse beliefs are ‘due proper respect.’
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
Washington Examiner
Religious groups victorious after Biden HHS misses date to appeal ruling against transgender mandate
Religious freedom groups came out victorious after the Biden administration missed a deadline last week to appeal a federal court ruling that struck down a transgender Department of Health and Human Services mandate. The mandate, which was issued under former President Barack Obama and carried over into the Biden administration,...
Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?
The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
Comments / 73