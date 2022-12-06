ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Rachel Cat
3d ago

It’s his private business and he should have the right to refuse service to anyone for any reason. Colorado has moved so far left, it makes me sick.

Not Impressed
2d ago

I find it insane that people choose a company for a service, knowing the demand is against their beliefs. They are targeting companies just to sue at this point in hopes of making a huge payday of it. How has this become acceptable?

Sg Bax
2d ago

if we targeted them for the sole purpose of harassment coercion and manipulation forcing them to conform to our every whim in both their professional and personal life. It would have been legislated as a hate crime. Shame on us for quietly letting the left make up this junk to use against the people.

