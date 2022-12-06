Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Recounts confirm GOP victories in 2 Minnesota House races
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Publicly funded recounts completed in two Minnesota House races confirm that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins. Rep.-elect Roger Skraba, of Ely, leads Democratic Rep. Rob Ecklund, of International Falls, in District 3A by 15 votes, matching his...
Southern Minnesota News
MNsure deadline for full year of healthcare coverage is December 15
Minnesotans who want a full year of healthcare coverage through the state’s insurance marketplace have just one week left to enroll. The enrollment deadline for coverage starting on January 1, 2023 through MNsure is Thursday, December 15. MNsure is Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, where residents can select medical and...
Southern Minnesota News
Historic broadband grants will benefit multipe area counties
Brown, Faribault, Martin, LeSueur, and Nicollet counties can look forward to improved broadband access after the state announced a historic grant of nearly $100 million for providers to expand coverage. In total, 61 broadband projects around the state will receive $99.6 million in grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment...
Southern Minnesota News
Flint Water Crisis Charges Dismissed Against Former Michigan Governor
FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A judge has dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder over the Flint water crisis. The Republican was charged with misdemeanor misconduct in office for allegedly failing to supervise the officials who allowed Flint’s water to become tainted with lead. The dismissal...
Southern Minnesota News
Hawaii Remembrance Draws Handful Of Pearl Harbor Survivors
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) – A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came to Hawaii from...
