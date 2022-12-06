Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: 4 Vehicles and Trailer Broken Into With Tools Stolen
FRAMINGHAM _ Four vehicles and a Trailer were reported broken into on Wednesday, December 7, said Framingham Police. At 12:15 p.m., Police received a call from a resident about a burglary at 39 Taylor Street. “Two vehicles and a trailer were broken into,” said Framingham Lt. Rachel Mickens. “One...
Police: Bike Stolen at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – A bicycle was reported stolen at the Framingham Public Library on Wednesday evening. The incident was reported to police on December 7 at 4:04 p.m. “A bicycle was taken from the lobby area”. ” at the main Framingham Public Library at 49 Lexington Street, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police: Driver Summonsed After Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was summonsed for motor vehicle violation, after a crash on Wednesday night, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The 2-car crash happened at 17 Fountain Street at 5:50 p.m. on December 7. There were no injuries.
Framingham Police: 3 Men Steal $600 in Clothing & Leave in Florida Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Shoppers World that happened last Friday, December 2. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 5:37 p.m. for shoplifting. “Three males were observed taking clothing,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The value of the...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Grant Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at Grant and Howard streets. The 2-vehicle crash happened on December 7 at 5:59 p.m. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. One driver was cited for “stop sign violation,” said...
Framingham Police Arrest Peabody Driver Stuck On Train Tracks
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested the driver of a vehicle struck on train tracks early Thursday morning, December 8. Police arrested at 12:57 a.m. Michael A Gutierrez, 42, of 54 Fulton Street of Peabody. “Police responded to a vehicle that was stuck on the train tracks,” said Framingham Police...
Sturbridge Police looking for catalytic converter thief
The Sturbridge Police are looking for the public's help to locate a catalytic converter thief.
Man Tries To Stab Individuals at Stop & Shop & Target
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on multiple assault with a dangerous weapon charges, after he tried to stab individuals at Stop & Shop & Target on Thursday afternoon. Framingham Police responded to Target yesterday, December 8, for a disturbance at 2:54 p.m. At 3:23 p.m. Police arrested...
Mass State Police Identify Holliston Woman Killed in Route 495 Crash
BELLINGHAM – Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham yesterday, December 8. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries. Preliminary...
Framingham Police Sgt. Curtis Disarms Man With Gun & Saves 2 Lives
FRAMINGHAM – On Thanksgiving weekend, Framingham Police were dispatched to a CVS parking lot on Concord Street, for a man with a gun. When Police Officers arrived one of the officers described an individual in a vehicle “with a firearm in hand holding it to head.”. Close to...
Worcester detectives seek potential witnesses in Highland Street killing
WORCESTER — Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in the investigation of the fatal shooting on Highland Street Wednesday morning. A man was gunned down in the area of Highland and Boynton streets, near Honey Farms. The shooting occurred about 8:20 a.m. ...
Framingham Police: High School ‘Stay in Place’ Prompted After Individual Made ‘Threatening Statement’
FRAMINGHAM – A stay in play at Framingham High has been lifted, just before noon, today December 9.. Around 11 a.m. Framingham Police “we “received information that an individual waiting for the MWRTA bus, outside of school property, made a threatening statement about FHS to a passerby,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Help in Highland Street Shooting Investigation
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public in an investigation of a shooting on Highland Street on Wednesday at around 8:20 AM. Anyone in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau through one of the following ways:
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Salem End Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at the intersection of Salem End and Badger roads, said the police spokesperson. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 8:35 a.m. on December 5 at the intersection. No one was injured, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was...
Police identify 53-year-old woman killed in rollover crash in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identify the 53-year-old woman who was killed in a rollover crash on Thursday night in Bellingham. According to police, Jane Middleton of Holliston appeared to travel off Route 495 and rolled over near Exit 46. When troopers arrived at the crash they found...
whdh.com
Arrest made in connection with Nashua, NH hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire, is facing a number of charges following a hit-and-run crash that injured three people last month. The Nashua Police Department announced Thursday that Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Conduct After Accident, a Class B felony.
bpdnews.com
16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale
Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
Block Island fight suspect arrested in connection with Cumberland shooting
Several rounds of gunfire were exchanged between people outside a social club and others inside a moving vehicle.
Framingham Police: 5 Injured in Edgell Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Five people were injured in a two-car crash yesterday on Edgell Road, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. at Edgell and Belknap Road. Lt. Mickens said “charges are pending for one operator for motor vehicle violation.”. As the crash...
Four suspects indicted for distributing 400 grams of fentanyl
Four individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.
