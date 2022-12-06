ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Bike Stolen at Framingham Library

FRAMINGHAM – A bicycle was reported stolen at the Framingham Public Library on Wednesday evening. The incident was reported to police on December 7 at 4:04 p.m. “A bicycle was taken from the lobby area”. ” at the main Framingham Public Library at 49 Lexington Street, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Grant Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at Grant and Howard streets. The 2-vehicle crash happened on December 7 at 5:59 p.m. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. One driver was cited for “stop sign violation,” said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Man Tries To Stab Individuals at Stop & Shop & Target

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on multiple assault with a dangerous weapon charges, after he tried to stab individuals at Stop & Shop & Target on Thursday afternoon. Framingham Police responded to Target yesterday, December 8, for a disturbance at 2:54 p.m. At 3:23 p.m. Police arrested...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: High School ‘Stay in Place’ Prompted After Individual Made ‘Threatening Statement’

FRAMINGHAM – A stay in play at Framingham High has been lifted, just before noon, today December 9.. Around 11 a.m. Framingham Police “we “received information that an individual waiting for the MWRTA bus, outside of school property, made a threatening statement about FHS to a passerby,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Help in Highland Street Shooting Investigation

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public in an investigation of a shooting on Highland Street on Wednesday at around 8:20 AM. Anyone in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau through one of the following ways:
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Arrest made in connection with Nashua, NH hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire, is facing a number of charges following a hit-and-run crash that injured three people last month. The Nashua Police Department announced Thursday that Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Conduct After Accident, a Class B felony.
NASHUA, NH
bpdnews.com

16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale

Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 5 Injured in Edgell Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Five people were injured in a two-car crash yesterday on Edgell Road, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. at Edgell and Belknap Road. Lt. Mickens said “charges are pending for one operator for motor vehicle violation.”. As the crash...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy