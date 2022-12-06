Read full article on original website
Free holiday craft event at McNaughton Pavilion December 20
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a free arts and crafts event at McNaughton Pavilion on December 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. During the Winter Wonder World event, participants will also learn more about how different cultures celebrate Christmas and winter holidays across the globe.
St. Joseph Co. Commissioners: Hunting not allowed on land owned by county
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners wants to remind you that hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. This reminder comes after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in the woods at Portage Manor last month.
South Bend Holiday Parade
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The city of South Bend kicked off the holiday season with its annual holiday light parade, despite the cold, misty weather. Santa Claus stopped by to meet local kids as well as the creative floats. The Miss South Bend team, including ABC57's Maci Tetrick and Teen Keegan...
Santa spotted rafting down the East Race
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Apparently, Santa is ditching the sled this year for a raft!. Rare footage of the big red man was seen this evening on the East Race. It appears he’s stopping in South Bend quite often ahead of the big delivery night!. He’ll be at...
Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County not permitted
Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. That’s the message from County Commissioners after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in Portage Manor Woods, last month. To help get the message across, county highway staff have placed signs up, in the woods,...
57 Minute Miracle: Plymouth Public Library
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- It's time for another 57 Minute Miracle, and tonight, Meteorologist Maci Tetrick is in search of someone in need in Plymouth. How does this series work? Maci approaches people, at random, and asks them if they can think of anyone else in need of a holiday miracle. If the first person can get us to the person they're thinking of in 57 minutes or less, Maci can give them a miracle of $570.
Former Valpo Mayor to Make Special Announcement Tonight
In Valparaiso, former long-time mayor Jon Costas says he will be making “a special announcement concerning the future of Valparaiso” tonight December 8th. There were no other details. Costas was mayor for 16 years before retiring from the office in 2019; he was appointed to the Valparaiso School Board this past spring.
Help the city of Goshen decorate Mirth tree for the holidays!
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The city of Goshen needs your help decorating the town with some holiday spirit!. Goshen’s Department of Environmental Resilience invites neighbors to decorate the Mirth tree located outside of the Utility’s Business Office on Fifth Street with eco-friendly ornaments. This means glass, plastic and glitter...
City of Mishawaka to host job fair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is hiring!. The city will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station on Harrison Road. Both the Mishawaka Police Department and the Mishawaka Fire Department will be looking to hire. Human resources will be there to answer your questions as there are various job opportunities available within the city.
Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom
The Larson Group Peterbilt opened its fourth location in Indiana. The new 12,000-square-foot warehouse and showroom opened Dec. 1 in South Bend. The post Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
Missing 26-year-old out of Kosciusko County
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case. Joseph Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about October 26th, 2022. His family has not seen or heard from him since. Chaffins lives in Pierceton, Indiana, and is 5’8”, 140 pounds, with...
Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail
A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
Michigan State Police to host Santa experience
NILES, Mich. -- Community members will have the chance to meet with Santa on Dec. 17 at the Michigan State Police Niles Post. Jolly ol' St. Nick will be at the Niles Law Enforcement Complex from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have a gift for every child who comes to visit.
Metal Supermarkets Signs Franchise Agreement for South Bend & Elkhart
December 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A game-changing force in metal supply will soon make its way to South Bend and Elkhart. Metal Supermarkets announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to bring a metal supply option to businesses and consumers in the South Bend and Elkhart area.
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
South Bend Police Department officers sworn in
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Nine new police officers join the effort to keep South Bend safe, as the department officially swears all nine officers in during a special meeting of the board of public safety. Officer Caleb waits to join his brother Travis, since Travis got his badge a few months...
More than $119 million in grants going to Indiana road projects
Argos - $948,963.75. “Community Crossings is a tremendous opportunity for towns, cities and counties to enhance local road networks across the state,” INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said. “INDOT looks forward to partnering with locals to deliver on projects that will have a positive impact on safety and bring business to Indiana. I'm excited to see the progress in these communities throughout the coming year.”
Struggling Berrien County veterans receive free holiday meal baskets
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – On Wednesday, December 7, Berrien County Veterans were given a helping hand in the form of a holiday meal basket—filled with a turkey, bottles of water, biscuits, dessert and personal care items. “Unfortunately there’s not a cook in there,” joked Mendez Holliday, with event...
