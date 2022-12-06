Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
Study: Drug Overdoses Among Pregnant & Postpartum Women Up 180% In 5 Years
Drug overdoses among pregnant and postpartum women are up more than 180 percent in the past five years. A study at Columbia University found the number of pregnancy-associated overdose deaths reached a record high in 2020, with fentanyl-involved deaths nearly doubling that year. Researchers say social, economic and healthcare disruptions...
Drug deaths among pregnant women hit a record high
The number of pregnant women and new mothers dying from drug overdoses grew dramatically as the pandemic took hold, reaching a record high in 2020, a new study finds. The research, published Tuesday in JAMA, provides a stark look at how substance use disorder is harming pregnant people who are less likely than others to seek or receive help for a dependency on opioids and other drugs.
Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic
On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
Researchers may have discovered a breakthrough vaccine for fentanyl—the drug at the center of the opioid crisis
A group of researchers found a potential vaccine to block fentanyl from entering the brain. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, was introduced as a pain management remedy in the 60s; but overdoses on the opioid have increased dramatically in recent years. Deaths from synthetic opioids, not including methadone, increased by over 50% between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the increase in illicit manufacturing of fentanyl, where it can be laced into other illegal drugs to make them more potent and cheaper. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on the person’s size and tolerance. Synthetic opioid overdoses lead to over 150 deaths every day.
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
ABC News
Dad shares warning after 10-month-old treated for possible fentanyl exposure at park
A California father is speaking out after one of his twin boys was treated for possible fentanyl exposure after playing at a popular San Francisco park. Ivan Matkovic, 35, told "Good Morning America" the ordeal has been a shock to his family and to his sons' nanny, who was watching the 10-month-old boys on Tuesday afternoon when the incident unfolded.
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
‘Tranq dope’ — fentanyl mixed with xylazine animal sedative — present in deaths in 39 states
The FDA is investigating reports that animal tranquilizers — colloquially called “tranq” — are being mixed with heroin and fentanyl with potentially fatal results.Xylazine is an FDA-approved animal sedative and pain reliever, but when combined with heroin and fentanyl the mixture is reportedly extremely dangerous and potentially resistant to naloxone, a drug used to prevent overdose deaths.According to the FDA, the symptoms of suffering Xylazine exposure are similar to those one would experience during an opioid overdose. This makes it difficult in cases where the drugs have been mixed for health professionals to immediately determine if patients are suffering...
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Medical News Today
Depression and marijuana (cannabis): What to know
Some anecdotal evidence and scientific research suggest that cannabis can help with depression symptoms. However, cannabis is also a depressant, so it may increase feelings of sleepiness. Cannabis can cause a person to feel calm and relaxed. However, for some people, cannabis is also a stimulant and a hallucinogen. Some...
Healthline
Opioid Addiction: Overdose Risk Increases After Pain Relievers Are Discontinued
Researchers say overdose risks increase after opioid pain relievers are discontinued. Experts say the medical profession has been debating for more than a decade about when opioids should be given to people for pain relief. They note that there are other ways to reduce pain without using medications. They add...
PsyPost
Behavioral inhibition in childhood predicts social anxiety in adolescence, study finds
A 7-year study of twins found that behavioral inhibition in childhood is associated with social anxiety in adolescence. Behavioral inhibition was primarily assessed through shyness. Parental stress and a number of other factors were found to influence the strength of this association. The study was published in Development and Psychopathology.
KevinMD.com
Think twice before prescribing opioids as a first-line treatment for pain
Everyone knows the terrible toll the opioid epidemic takes on our society. It doesn’t matter where you live and how wealthy or educated you are, no one is immune. I watched as a colleague tried to help a child struggling with addiction, spending countless hours of worry and thousands of dollars, only to have the child succumb to an accidental opioid overdose. The emotional and financial cost on individuals and families caused by opioid addiction and overdoses is immense and impacts everyone.
ems1.com
U.S. launches data dashboard of nationwide nonfatal opioid overdoses
WASHINGTON — The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, launched a first-of-its-kind nationwide data dashboard of nonfatal opioid overdoses this week. Nonfatal overdoses can be used to help predict fatal overdoses and for first responders and service providers...
I took 40,000 ecstasy pills — doctors said I was ‘really, really high’ for months
This speed freak of nature’s drug use was quite X-cessive. A UK man likely set a new narcotics world record after he consumed 40,000 ecstasy tablets over nearly a decade — and lived to tell the tale. The extreme drug binge was originally documented in 2006, but is currently blowing up online after MDMA garnered “rave” reviews among medical experts as a potential post-traumatic stress disorder remedy after a “Phase 3, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial” by doctors at the University of California San Francisco and New York University. “To our knowledge, this is the largest amount of ecstasy lifetime consumption ever...
AboutLawsuits.com
Study Shows Car Accidents Involving Prescription Opioid Drugs Have Dropped Significantly In Recent Years
Following widespread efforts to reduce the unnecessary prescription of addictive opioid drugs, a new study indicates the number of non-fatal car accidents involving drivers under the influence of pain medications has dropped significantly in recent years. In findings published last month in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public...
MedicalXpress
Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued
Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
KTVZ
Baby whose parents refused blood from vaccinated donors undergoes lifesaving heart surgery
A six-month-old baby whose parents refused to allow him to undergo lifesaving heart surgery using blood from people vaccinated against Covid-19 has been operated on in a New Zealand hospital. Earlier this week, a judge ruled that the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, would remain under the...
