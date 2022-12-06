ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne, NY

Fatal one-car accident in Sherburne

By Thad Randazzo
 4 days ago

SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich report a fatal accident in the Town of Sherburne on December 5 that left one pedestrian dead.

Around 6:14 p.m. on Monday, December 5, troopers arrived on the scene at State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls. The initial investigation has revealed that Robert W. Allen, 57 of Oneida, NY was driving west in his four-door sedan.

Pedestrian, Megan E. Mikalunas, 30 of North Norwich, was allegedly standing in the road and wearing dark clothing when she was hit by Allen. Allen immediately stopped and flagged down a passing vehicle to call 911. Members of the Sherburne EMS and the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene.

Mikalunas was pronounced deceased on the scene due to her injuries. NYS Police say the investigation is ongoing. Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.

