Read full article on original website
Related
When to expect rain over North Texas weekend & impacts from cold front on Saturday
Friday's rain seems to be through as the morning turns to be cloudy, warm and humid in North Texas with some patchy fog here and there, that's how the weekend for the region is kicking off.
Strong storms possible late tonight/overnight
Showers and thunderstorms increase late tonight ahead of a cold front. Some thunderstorms could be severe. -- Rich Segal
Foggy start to North Texas Thursday with rain chances later on: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve made it to Thursday in North Texas and it’s getting started off with a Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m. before some rain chances later on and we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast to get you the scoop on the weather.
Texans prepare for winter power outages despite warm weather predictions
Texas preppers are still reeling from the 2021 winter storm.
Report ranks the best holiday events in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no secret that everything is bigger in Texas and that reigns supremely true during the holiday season as the food, lights, and events are over-the-top spectacular!. So, what are the best holiday events around Texas and where can you find them? We’ve got your...
Don’t miss these top holiday light displays in Texas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year around the United States and peak holiday season here in the Lone Star State. Don’t believe us? Visit one of the many holiday lights displays around the state of Texas and you’ll get into the spirit of the season.
These neighborhoods throughout Texas have the best Christmas lights: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in the country whether you’re super into the holidays or not can appreciate the grand scale of the best holiday lights displays in the country, but there is something to be said about driving through a neighborhood jamming to some tunes and enjoying the lights homeowners put together.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns
Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
Study: This brewery is the coolest brewery in Texas
If you are looking for a fun place to hang out with friends on a weekend night, look no further than the brewery
A look at this week’s weather in North Texas: Potential storms middle of the week
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the first weekend of December in North Texas was filled with some holiday fun thanks to the Dallas Holiday Parade and some pretty good weather for those out shopping and enjoying all the fun North Texas has to offer. The National Weather Service center in...
One of the best quick bites in America can be found at a Central Texas food truck: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been in a hurry or just didn’t feel like going to a sit-down spot to eat then you’re simply looking for a quick bite to go. Sure, you could go through a drive-thru but there are other options that are far more delicious than the same old burger and fries from the same old chain you’ve been going to for years. It’s a good thing we can help you find some of the best quick bites in the entire country.
La Niña winter has begun, but here’s when we could switch to El Niño
El Niño is the warm phase of the climate pattern known as El-Niño-Southern-Oscillation (ENSO) that impacts our weather, particularly in the winter.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Texas Paper Tags Hit the Road on Friday
Starting Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out paper tags with more security features to help law enforcement crackdown on fraudulent and counterfeit tags. The TxDMV board talked about the changes Thursday at a meeting in Austin.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
Does this Texas donut shop have some of the best donuts in the world? Food experts think so
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas has no shortage of incredible eateries from the juiciest steaks in the world to the best-smoked barbecue and the perfectly seasoned tacos to get your food fix on every day of the year, but there’s a donut shop that is in contention for the best in the world.
Texas city ranked among best places to spend Christmas in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’re looking to spend Christmas with your friends and family, whose house do you usually go to, or better yet, what city do you choose as your holiday destination?. There are so many cities in the country that really do the holiday season right,...
Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
Strong cold front hitting North Texas Friday night: Here’s what you need to know
Oh the weather outside is, well, what'd you probably expect from Texas in early December as Friday was off to a cloudy and foggy start before it will eventually clear, and later on a cold front will be moving into the North Texas region.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers occasionally, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing burger spots in Texas? Have you ever tried any of these restaurants? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to try their food, if they happen to live close by? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger spots in Texas too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and are craving a burger. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations so definitely leave your go-to places in the comments.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas
The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
CW33
Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0