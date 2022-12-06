ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cowboys 'Overwhelming' Super Bowl Faves - Twice As Likely as Eagles?

We have in this space poked a great deal of fun at the frauds and charlatans who attempt to convince Cowboys Nation that there exist some magical "percentages'' that can predict everything from the decisions made by the mind and soul to which way a pointy ball will bounce. Have...
DALLAS, TX
KRQE News 13

Mickey: Cowboys back to their brand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboys are coming off a big win on Sunday night football against the Colts. Everything seems to be clicking for Dallas right now, and they have another favorable matchup this week. Dallas is traveling to Houston for an in-state rivalry game against a struggling...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy