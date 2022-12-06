ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

Glenna Marie Nichols Hefner

By Wallace amp Wallace Funeral Home
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177hSY_0jZEDTuj00

Glenna Marie Nichols Hefner died Dec. 5, 2022, following a long and impactful life of more than 100 years. Born May 28, 1922 to the late Luther M. and Ida Mae Butler Nichols, Glenna grew up in Nicholas County, West Virginia where she attended Enon Baptist Church. She later studied business and English at Alderson-Broaddus College before pursuing graduate classes at Marshall and West Virginia Universities. She and her late husband Carlos, a sheriff’s deputy who she met at a high school football game, married in January 1947 and lived in White Sulphur Springs since 1962. They were members of First Presbyterian Church.

Glenna taught at several schools before moving to White Sulphur, where she worked at White Sulphur Springs High School. Later, she transitioned to Greenbrier East, teaching accounting and typing. Beloved by her students, many of her former pupils kept in touch over the years with several crediting her classes as the inspiration for their own successful careers. Glenna joined the Alpha Zeta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Society for Education Teachers in 1969 and served in a variety of leadership roles for the organization, including as President in 1992.

Smart, loyal, mischievous and feisty, Glenna was known by many in the area as “Mother H” as she nurtured hundreds of relationships through her longtime service at the West Virginia State Fair. She began working full-time each summer in the administrative offices of the Fair in 1957 and continued for 42 straight years, assisting with thousands of entries and earning prestigious accolades such as Distinguished West Virginian; Outstanding Achievement and Meritorious Service; a National Future Farmers of America Honorary State FFA degree; and the 2000 Fair and Festival Hall of Fame for the State, among other honors.

Glenna retired from teaching in 1983 and from the Fair in 1999, but she wasn’t one to sit quietly and relax. She remained active with countless hobbies, including painting, sewing, knitting and crossword puzzles. In fact, she won numerous awards from her own entries in the Fair post-retirement. Following her husband’s death in 2014 after more than 65 years of marriage, Glenna remained committed to her independence and continued to live in her longtime home, receiving family and friends and keeping busy with her crafts until moving to the Brian Center in fall 2021 following an illness.

In addition to Carlos, Glenna was preceded in death by her sister Mary P. Stone and brother Melvin H. “Bud” Nichols. She is survived by son Carl Dean, daughter-in-law Linda, granddaughter April, and grandson-in-law Rev. Greg Rumburg; sister Louise Legg; special niece Carol “Sis” Campbell; sister-in-law Virginia Nichols; friend and neighbor Pastor Greg Scott; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Fiercely protective of everyone she loved, Glenna will be remembered by all for her sly grin, strong will, generous nature and kind spirit. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur. Revs. Scott and Rumburg will officiate a celebration of life service Sat., Dec. 10 at 1 p.m., also at Wallace & Wallace, with burial to follow at Mapledale Cemetery.

PLEASE SEND ONLINE CONDOLENCES BY VISITING www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com

The post Glenna Marie Nichols Hefner appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginian Review

Ronald Waddell

Ronald Lee Waddell passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022, surrounded by his family. Ronnie was born on March 27, 1948, in Hinton, WV to the late Robert A. Waddell Jr. and Marjorie Surber Waddell. Ronnie worked for many years at Graham White in Salem, VA. Ronnie was a member of the Salem YMCA, […] The post Ronald Waddell appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Board Appoints Hansford to Lead Callaghan Elementary

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Lisa M. Hansford has been appointed principal at Callaghan Elementary School, effective July 1, 2023. She will succeed Josh Craft, who will become principal of Jackson River Technical Center on July 1. Craft has served as the principal at Callaghan since July 2018. Hansford’s appointment was approved by the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Board during a called meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The timing of her appointment follows a strategic timeline that was adopted by the school board in October. The timeline is part of a planned transition toward the 2023-2024 school year. Alleghany County Public...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Shirley Ann Harmon Riley – 90

Mrs. Shirley Ann Harmon Riley, age 90, of Covington, died Monday, December 5, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of William Joseph Riley to whom she was married to for sixty-nine years. Mrs. Riley was born March 14, 1932 in Clifton Forge, the daughter of the late Virgil Jackson Harmon and Ruby Virginia Hurt Harmon. She was a lifetime resident of this community. During her working career, Shirley was employed as a secretary with the former Industrial Rayon and in the personnel office of West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company as well as a substitute teacher at...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Frances Margaret Powell Nicely – 91

Frances Margaret Powell Nicely, 91, stepped into glory on December 4, 2022. Frances was a lifelong resident of Alleghany County. She was a member of Longdale United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and assisted with youth outings and vacation Bible school. She was preceded in death by her husband Arden L. Nicely, […] The post Frances Margaret Powell Nicely – 91 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

All-Area Band Includes 19 Alleghany Highlands Schools Students

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Nineteen Alleghany Highlands Public Schools students have been named to the Central Highlands All-Area Band, which covers school divisions in Alleghany, Bath, and Rockbridge counties. Students from Alleghany High School, Covington High School, and Clifton Middle School will represent AHPS when the all-area band performs in late January. Students were chosen for the band after auditioning on Nov. 9, 2022. “I’m really proud of all of our students who stepped out of their comfort zone and auditioned. These students are making great strides as musicians and individuals. It really speaks well of our division to...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Groundbreaking For New Schools

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 9, 1923 99 Years Ago Snake Run School Mix-Up Before Mayor Almost all the patrons of Snake Run School, a typical one-room country school, were in Covington yesterday as witnesses in the case of two young boy students at the school charged with being incorrigible. Mayor...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Jonathan Noel

Mr. Jonathan Van Noel, age 67, of Covington, died Thursday, November 29, 2022, at LewisGale Hospital-Alleghany, Low Moor. He was the husband of Patricia Anne Cash Noel. Mr. Noel was born March 30, 1955 in Clifton Forge, the son of the late Van Buren Noel and Isabelle Eckelkamp Noel. He served his country as a […] The post Jonathan Noel appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Phillips Busy Coordinating AHHA Program for School Division

LOW MOOR — Ginni Phillips has been very productive in her relatively-new role as coordinator of the Alleghany Highlands Healthcare Advancement grant program. Funded by a $497,756 Career and Technical Education High School Innovation Grant from the Virginia Department of Education, AHHA is designed to provide guidance to Alleghany and Covington high school students who are planning to enter the healthcare field after graduation. AHHA helps students earn their diploma, industry certification, and associate degrees from a community college so they will be workforce ready. A native of Spotsylvania County, Phillips was appointed by the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Board as AHHA coordinator...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Carnegie Hall announces “Carnegie Classics” a new series hosted by Barbara Nissman

Lewisburg, WV (VR) - Carnegie Hall introduces “Carnegie Classics,” a three-concert series beginning in 2023. Hosted by Steinway “Legend” and Lewisburg resident Barbara Nissman, the Carnegie Classics Series will present three concerts (February 11, March 18, and May 13) featuring Nissman sharing her musical favorites and joined by West Virginia guest artists. A Valentine Concert – More Music to Love! with Barbara at the piano kicks off the series on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Barbara invites the audience to meet some of her favorite composer “friends” as she shares their music and stories and transports the listener into their special and...
LEWISBURG, WV
Virginian Review

Lawanda Lanum Fitzgerald – 89

Mrs. Lawanda Lanum Fitzgerald, age 89, of Covington, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Richfield Health Center, Salem. She was the wife of the late William Wade “Bill” Fitzgerald. Mrs. Fitzgerald was born April 19, 1933, in Covington, the daughter of the late Dennis Kirby and Atlas Armstrong Lanum. A lifetime member of this community, she worked in a local bank at the time of her marriage and until her first child, Terry was born. She then devoted herself to being a homemaker and raising her children before eventually returning to work in sales for the former FLOR-KAB...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Emma Gertrude “Trudy” Dawson Wright – 80

Emma Gertrude "Trudy" Dawson Wright, 80 years old, of Covington, Virginia passed away peacefully on November 30th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Trudy was born on September 6th, 1942, in Alleghany County, Virginia to Joseph and Mary Dawson. Trudy was preceded in death by her father Joseph Dawson, her mother Mary Dawson, her brothers, Bobby and Billy, and her sister Dorothy “Dot”. Trudy was a homemaker who was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and cooking all of their favorite foods for Sunday dinner. She loved to spoil her grandkids and great-grandkids who she loved unconditionally. She...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Lone Star AC Church To Have Christmas Play

It’s a funny, witty, fast-paced Christmas play with a serious ending that delivers an important, life-changing message of hope. It’s “Yuletide Counseling “, a one-hour Christmas event at the Lone Star Advent Christian Church Family Life Center for two nights only on December 10th and 11th. The play was written by the church pastor, Rev. […] The post Lone Star AC Church To Have Christmas Play appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Paul Bachman Lacy III – 76

Paul Bachman Lacy III, 76, died peacefully at his home, Fallingleaf, in Covington on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with his wife, Linda by his side. Paul was born July 7, 1946, in Clifton Forge, the oldest child and only son of the late Paul B. Lacy Jr. and Gertrude G. Lacy. Paul graduated from Greenbrier Military School and Arkansas College with a bachelor's degree in business. He returned to Virginia where he joined the Virginia National Guard and also began his career in aviation when he became the pilot for the air taxi service operating out of the Covington Airport. His most...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect

Covington, Va. (VR) - The Men’s Ministry of the Pine Street Baptist Church, Covington, hosted a breakfast reception at the church, Saturday, to give the community an opportunity to meet and welcome Rev. Charlie S. Ellis, Jr. and his wife, Minister Karen Ellis. Breakfast was buffet-style and was served at 10:00am. Deacon Roy Carter introduced the Ellis’ to the community and asked him to render the blessing of the food. “Now, that the people and pastor have come together, God will lead us in the direction He will have us go,” said Ellis before he began the prayer. “We are here to do ministry and lift up the downtrodden,” said Ellis of his decision to come to the Covington area. He preached his first sermon Sunday, as Pine Street Baptist Church’s Pastor-Elect. Ellis is from Waterloo, IA. He moved to the Roanoke area to pastor Bent Mountain Baptist Church, in Bent Mountain, and “to marry me,” said Sister Ellis. He pastored there for eight years. The Ellis’ have five children and will reside in the Church’s parsonage. The post Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

C&0 Railway Heritage Center Holds “Come See Santa” Event On Saturday, December 3

Santa Claus greeted children inside the C&O Railway Heritage Center while the Grinch played engineer by taking grownups with their children and grandchildren on the C&O’s mini-train for rides around the Center. Children three and under were admitted free to the event which cost $5 per person over three. Hot cocoa and cookies were served. The Grinch stopped the mini-sized locomotive after two trips around the track, got off and stretched his legs while his helper assisted the next load of riders onto the mini-train and climbed back on for another two circlings of the tracks. Vicky Anderson, a translator for the C&O...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Bath County Sheriff’s Office Weekly News Release for Nov. 27-Dec. 3

11-27-22 Dep. D Smith responded to a report of an injured deer in the roadway in the Millboro area. 11-27-22 Dep. D Smith responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the Millboro area. 11-27-22 Capt. Weaver responded to assist Hot Springs Rescue on a call in the Hot Springs area. 11-27-22 Dep. Colaw responded to a report of a 911 hang up call in the Warm Springs area. 11-27-22 Dep. Colaw responded to a report of a noise complaint in the Warm Springs area. 11-28-22 Dep. Miller and Dep. N. Sweitzer transported an individual to Western State Hospital under a temporary detention order. 11-28-22...
BATH COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

New Covington City Manager Allen Dressler Shares Views For Future Progress

Hired as City Manager of Covington on Nov. 8, Allen Dressler has been employed by the City of Covington since March 1, 1993, the year he was hired as director of parks and recreation. Dressler remarked, “I started working for the City of Covington in 1993.” He continued, “Now that I’m city manager, I still oversee the parks and recreation department.” The position of director of parks and recreation requires the director to manage parks, playgrounds, travel sports tournaments and city beautification projects. For nearly 30 years, Dressler, a 1980 graduate of Covington High School where he lettered in baseball, basketball and football, has...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

STARS Performs “Christmas To Remember” To Complete Its 27th Performance Season

CLIFTON FORGE—STARS, a troupe of 30 performers who face intellectual challenges and/or physical disabilities, performed “Christmas to Remember” at Good News Church on Main in Covington, Va. on Sun., Dec. 4. The performance featured 27 members of the troupe whose members performed duets and three group numbers, “Christmas Hallelujah,” “Joy to the World” and “All Wrapped Up in You.” Paula Crance and Sonya Romanello completed their 7th year as the co-directors of Special Theatrical Artists Revue & Showcase (STARS). Officer Chris Fisher also completed his 7th year as the emcee of STARS, the troupe that inspired Appalfolks of America Association to produce the...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Knife River Barber Company sets up shop

RONCEVERTE (WVDN) - A brand-new barber shop, Knife River Barber Company, officially opened its doors in Greenbrier County, just in time to get a fresh holiday look. Knife River is owned and operated by Hunter Ventress. Located in the Red Oaks Shopping Center, the shop is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Appointments are available, and walk-ins are accepted. Ventress said he decided to open his own barbershop after spending some time looking for work in the area. He also said after attending local events such as Oktoberfest, he noticed how locals enjoyed having a place to hang out. "I...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy