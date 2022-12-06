DOCU - Free Report) is benefiting from continued customer demand for eSignature as well as solid liquidity. DOCU’s revenues are anticipated to grow 17.5% in fiscal 2023. eSignature, DocuSign’s anchor product, enables virtual but secure signing and sending of agreements on a variety of devices, from anywhere in the world. The company’s top line is significantly benefiting from continued customer demand for eSignature. Despite rising demand, the market for eSignature remains largely untapped. This keeps DocuSign in a position to expand eSignature across businesses around the world.

2 DAYS AGO