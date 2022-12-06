Wayne County Public Schools superintendent to retire in March 2023

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Wayne County Public Schools Superintendent David A. Lewis is retiring effective March 31, 2023.

Lewis announced his retirement in a letter to Wayne County Board of Education members.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the students, families, staff, and communities as superintendent for the past two years,” Lewis said in a statement. “As I shared with the Board and the Leadership Team, Wayne County Public Schools is very much on stable financial ground and our schools are moving in a positive direction academically. Our district is well positioned for the future.”

Lewis is a veteran administrator with over 31 years of public education experience including teaching, school administration, and district leadership.

