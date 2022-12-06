ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Wayne County Public Schools superintendent to retire in March 2023

By Brandon Tester
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcxGI_0jZEDKDQ00

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Wayne County Public Schools Superintendent David A. Lewis is retiring effective March 31, 2023.

Lewis announced his retirement in a letter to Wayne County Board of Education members.

Lewis-Retirement-Notice-12-5-22 Download

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the students, families, staff, and communities as superintendent for the past two years,” Lewis said in a statement. “As I shared with the Board and the Leadership Team, Wayne County Public Schools is very much on stable financial ground and our schools are moving in a positive direction academically. Our district is well positioned for the future.”

Lewis is a veteran administrator with over 31 years of public education experience including teaching, school administration, and district leadership.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Hester named PCS Director of Exceptional Children

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dawn Hester has been named Pitt County Schools Director of Exceptional Children, Superintendent Ethan Lenker announced Friday. Hester, who guided the department as its interim director since May 1, will officially assume EC’s top leadership position Jan. 1, 2023. She will continue to oversee an EC program that is committed to providing specially […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jones County Emergency Services director passes away

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Emergency Services director passed away unexpectedly on Friday, the department said. In a Facebook post, it was announced that Timmy Pike had passed away. “Our Emergency Services Director, Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away today. We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great man. Our prayers are […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Council votes to allow egress on U.S. 70 a new Smithfield site

NEWPORT - The conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing was reached Thursday during a regularly scheduled council meeting at Newport Town Hall. Members of the council voted unanimously in favor of allowing infrastructure to be built to allow two access points from Highway 70 to a parcel of land that will soon become the site of Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q restaurant.
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Fayetteville police chief search down to 2 finalists

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett announced his two finalists for police chief on Friday morning. The finalists, James Nolette and Kemberle Braden, are assistant chiefs in the city’s Police Department. They each have more than 25 years of law-enforcement experience. “Currently I oversee field operations bureau for the Fayetteville Police Department. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

PCC employees raise money for Greenville’s Hope Lodge

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After putting away their shaving supplies and clippers for the month of November, PCC employees and students presented a $1,102 check to the American Cancer Society’s McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge on Wednesday.    For the first time since 2019, the college’s Minority Male Success Initiative (MMSI) organized a “No-Shave November” campaign to […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

JOY Community Center receives donation from US Cellular

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — US Cellular recently gave $5,000 of kitchen supplies and food items to JOY Community Center & Soup Kitchen through Nourishing Connections. The donation is meant to benefit those in need in the community, including the homeless. JOY Community Center is the only location in Greenville that prepares and serves hot midday […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

The Coastal Report: Surf City’s mayor announces resignation, new mayor sworn in; Local small business and food trucks file lawsuit against the City of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read more […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WRAL

Bus drivers don't show up to work in protest, impacting 5 schools in Sampson County

Multiple schools in Sampson County are reporting a number of school bus drivers do not plan to work Monday or Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, the call-outs impact Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, Salemburg Elementary, Union Elementary, Union Intermediate and Union Middle school families. "The drivers are upset about not being paid...
WITN

Flock in Onslow County tests positive for avian flu

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for the avian flu. The state Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says it is the first confirmed positive in the county. In late spring and early summer, the virus was found at nine poultry farms...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

38K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy