ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Gov. Ricketts now says he’ll be an applicant for vacant U.S. Senate seat

By Paul Hammel
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMFSw_0jZEDFnn00

Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen speaks after receiving a public endorsement from former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr, left, and current Nebraska Gov.r Pete Ricketts, right, in the Capitol Rotunda at the Nebraska Capitol Building on Jan. 18, 2022, in Lincoln. (Rebecca S. Gratz for Nebraska Examiner)

Editor’s note: this story has been updated to add comments from Gov. Ricketts’ press conference Tuesday morning.

LINCOLN — After playing coy for more than two months, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday he will apply for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Ben Sasse.

“For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of Nebraska and advance our conservative values?” Ricketts said in a statement.

Later in the morning, the 58-year-old Republican fended off questions about whether his appointment was a “done deal” — as many speculate — since it will be decided by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen. Ricketts endorsed Pillen and contributed $1.3 million to Pillen’s campaign victory during a highly contested GOP spring primary.

‘An applicant like everybody else’

“I’ll make my case on why I’m the best applicant when I have a chance to talk to Gov.-elect Pillen about it,” Ricketts said at a morning press conference on a different subject.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHEjt_0jZEDFnn00

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party (Courtesy of Nebraska Democratic Party)

Jane Kleeb, the chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, called Ricketts’ pursuit “the state’s most obvious pay-to-play case,” in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Ricketts, whose family owns the Chicago Cubs and founded TD Ameritrade, rejected that when asked the same question by a reporter at the morning news conference. He said that he had been friends and a political ally with Pillen for two decades, didn’t know about the vacancy until shortly before Sasse’s announcement in October , and that he will be “an applicant like everybody else.”

“I love this state and would love to look for additional ways to help the people of Nebraska. And this may be one of those opportunities,” the governor said.

Ricketts, who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2006, said in his press statement that the decision came after many hours of prayer and family discussion.

‘Delivering results’

“Over the last eight years, we’ve shown the world the real impact conservative leadership can have,” Ricketts said. “I want to continue delivering results for our state, fighting to reduce taxes, grow our economy, defend our liberties, and run government more like a business.”

It has been widely speculated that the Senate post is Ricketts’, if he wanted it.

Pillen announced Monday that he was seeking applicants and that he wanted to fill the vacancy quickly. He set a Dec. 23 deadline for applications.

When Sasse’s pending resignation became public in October , Ricketts said he would defer the appointment of a replacement to Pillen, who takes office Jan. 5, three days before Sasse’s resignation takes effect.

Deferred decision

Ricketts, in a statement then, said, “If I choose to pursue the appointment, I will leave the appointment decision to the next governor and will follow the process established for all interested candidates.”

Since then, the state’s top Republican has stuck to that script, saying he would defer to Pillen.

“I would love to remain involved in policy and politics,” Ricketts told a caller to his monthly call-in show two weeks ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCMJT_0jZEDFnn00

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., during a hearing in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. (Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

Some Republicans have spoken out against Ricketts getting the appointment. In a recent submitted column in the Omaha World-Herald, Jeremy Aspen wrote that it looks “tawdry” and “inappropriate” that Ricketts would attain such a position via appointment rather than via an election.

Ricketts said that vacancies in the U.S. Senate are filled by appointment, unlike vacancies in the House of Representatives, which are filled via special election.

“This is the process,” he said.

But others, including State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, a political ally, have said there is no one more qualified for the job than Ricketts.

One other candidate

Even before the ink dried Monday on Sasse’s official resignation letter, one candidate threw his hat into the ring — retired Lt. Col. John Weaver of Omaha. He was an unsuccessful candidate for U.S. Congress this year. Weaver wrote to Pillen that he would represent conservative values if selected.

Last month, the University of Florida Board of Governors voted to affirm Sasse’s appointment as the next president of the university in Gainesville, Florida.

Sasse, 50, had served as president of Midland University in Fremont before he was elected to the Senate in 2014. His first day at Florida will be Jan. 6.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Gov. Ricketts now says he’ll be an applicant for vacant U.S. Senate seat appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Amid lawsuit over recount, Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count

LINCOLN — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who is facing a legal challenge over a recount in a tight Lincoln legislative race, has scheduled a press conference Monday to discuss the 2022 general election and results of an audit of the accuracy of the ballot count. Cindi Allen, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of […] The post Amid lawsuit over recount, Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes but plans to be “an independent voice […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
ARIZONA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role.  Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
MINNESOTA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for […] The post ‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
GEORGIA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states

Indigenous leaders from the Northwest renewed their call this week for the federal government to pressure Canada to stop additional mining activity in British Columbia, which they say contaminates waters and threatens Native American ways of life in Alaska, Montana and Idaho. As British Columbia plans to expand its profitable coal, copper and gold mining […] The post Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
MONTANA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska AG’s report warns against ‘threat’ in environmental, social and governance investing

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s attorney general, in a unique, unsigned report this week, warned against allowing the consideration of environmental, social and governance performance, or ESG, in the investment of institutional funds. The 37-page report, which reads like a policy analysis ,with multiple academic citations, was done at the initiative of Attorney General Doug Peterson. The […] The post Nebraska AG’s report warns against ‘threat’ in environmental, social and governance investing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Now is the time to recognize the contribution of coal and nuclear power to energy security

As freezing weather sets in, is there any doubt that few things are more important than heat and light? In Nebraska, we’ve enjoyed the benefits from abundant energy production for so long that we’ve taken them for granted. But the need for a secure supply of electricity has reminded us that maintaining power reliability is […] The post Now is the time to recognize the contribution of coal and nuclear power to energy security appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Fischer’s year-round 15%-plus ethanol bill has oil backing

LINCOLN — The U.S. Senate, with volatile gasoline prices top of mind, is inching toward a bipartisan solution to a years-long push for year-round sales of ethanol blends of 15% or more.  Bills to codify the change have shared support from agricultural organizations and biofuels boosters, including the congressional delegations from ag states like Nebraska, […] The post Fischer’s year-round 15%-plus ethanol bill has oil backing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Supreme Court to review student debt plan challenged by six states including Nebraska

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will hear oral arguments in February over a legal challenge by six Republican-led states to the Biden administration student borrower relief plan. Until the arguments are heard and the court issues a ruling, the $400 billion Biden plan is on hold due to a nationwide injunction […] The post Supreme Court to review student debt plan challenged by six states including Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Democrats strip Iowa of first-in-the-nation prize, tap South Carolina for first primary

WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan if their states go along with a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday.  The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date […] The post Democrats strip Iowa of first-in-the-nation prize, tap South Carolina for first primary appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Report suggests that litter from chicken farms has upped contamination of water

LINCOLN — A new report suggests that manure-laced litter, removed from chicken barns raising millions of chickens for Costco, is increasing contamination of some nearby streams in eastern Nebraska. The three-year-long study, facilitated by the environmental group GC Resolve and the Nebraska Farmers Union Foundation, calls for increased testing of contaminants such as phosphorous and […] The post Report suggests that litter from chicken farms has upped contamination of water appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud

LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska needs to heal, not punish, physicians with addictions

The stigma of addiction is alive and destructive in the state of Nebraska.  I am an addict in recovery, and I am a physician. In Nebraska, that is a bad combination because there is a system in place that can destroy careers. The Nebraska Board of Medicine and our legal system aggressively work to punish […] The post Nebraska needs to heal, not punish, physicians with addictions appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska as fiefdom

As is the case with the governor of any state in the country, the governor of Nebraska has a great deal of power to set public policy and direct the mechanisms of state government. The governor appoints all heads of code agencies, sets priorities for the thousands of state employees in those agencies, appoints numerous […] The post Nebraska as fiefdom appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Biden administration touts $1.2 billion sent to Nebraska via infrastructure law

LINCOLN — A couple of years back, the McCool Junction Public Schools was able to get a federal grant to obtain a propane-powered school bus to replace an aging vehicle. Now, the school district south of York is in line to get a $395,000 federal grant to buy an electric bus and electric charging station […] The post Biden administration touts $1.2 billion sent to Nebraska via infrastructure law appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

In Nebraska’s Sea of Red, few felt splash from ‘Republican wave’

OMAHA — Nebraska Republicans, like their counterparts nationally, expected a rush of Election Day enthusiasm by GOP voters to drown out their Democratic opponents. In this state, Republicans still won most of the state’s races, by dint of having a 260,000-person voter registration advantage. But they gained less ground than they anticipated from a predicted […] The post In Nebraska’s Sea of Red, few felt splash from ‘Republican wave’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

McConnell re-elected U.S. Senate GOP leader, fending off bid by Florida’s Rick Scott

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans overwhelmingly re-elected Mitch McConnell on Wednesday as their leader for the next Congress, though nearly a dozen members backed Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s attempt to usurp McConnell. Scott’s bid, which he launched Tuesday during an hours-long discussion among Senate Republicans about the future of their party amid disappointing results in the […] The post McConnell re-elected U.S. Senate GOP leader, fending off bid by Florida’s Rick Scott appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
FLORIDA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska and five other states win national injunction against Biden student debt relief plan

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Monday issued a nationwide injunction indefinitely blocking the Biden administration’s student debt relief program in response to a challenge by six GOP-led states. The unanimous ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came after the six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and […] The post Nebraska and five other states win national injunction against Biden student debt relief plan appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy