Transcript from Valero Alamo Bowl Coaches Welcome Press Conference. RICK HILL: I'd like to introduce our head table today. We have our president and CEO, Derrick Fox. The visiting team this year is Texas. We have Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. Our volunteer chair for the Valero Alamo Bowl is Randy Cain. Our home team is the University of Washington, head coach Kalen DeBoer. Our title sponsor Valero, Gary Simmons. Randy, could you start us please.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO