Oxford, MS

Four Ole Miss Rebels Among Top 100 MLB Draft Prospects According to D1Baseball

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

The Rebels look to defend their national title in 2023, and they have some strong talent to help them in that regard.

OXFORD, Miss. -- After winning the first national championship in program history last season, the Ole Miss Rebels baseball team is full of pro-potential talent entering the 2023 campaign.

The Rebels had four players listed among D1Baseball's top 100 MLB prospects this week as they look to defend their national championship. Kemp Alderman, Calvin Harris, Jacob Gonzalez and T.J. McCants all received a nod from the publication.

All four of these Rebels made an impact in their team's national championship run a season ago, and Jacob Gonzalez is projected by D1Baseball as the third-best collegiate prospect in the upcoming draft. The Ole Miss shortstop hit .273 a season ago alongside 18 home runs. Alderman, by comparison, hit .286 with 11 home runs.

T.J. McCants made his presence felt in Omaha, blasting a two-run home run in the first game of the finals vs. the Oklahoma Sooners, and Calvin Harris swatted .336 and posted a .917 OPS in 2022.

Ole Miss will open its season at home against Deleware on Feb. 17. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT.

