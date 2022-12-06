University of Virginia awards degrees to shooting victims, including former Badger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia awarded posthumous degrees to three football players, including former Badger Devin Chandler, who were killed in a shooting last month.

D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Chandler were shot and killed on Nov. 14. Chandler spent two seasons with the Badgers before transferring to Virginia.

Many of Chandler’s former teammates expressed their condolences in the wake of the shooting. Then-interim head coach Jim Leonhard said he “was a joy to be around.”

On the Saturday following the shooting, the Badgers added a ‘DC’ decal to the back of their helmets in Chandler’s honor ahead of their game against Nebraska. The Badgers would go on to win the game.

Former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

