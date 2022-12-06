ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Noozhawk

Vehicle Crash Injures 1, Sparks Fire Near Lompoc

A woman was injured Thursday afternoon when her vehicle plunged over the side of Highway 1 and caught on fire near Lompoc. At approximately 12:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to the incident on Highway 1 near the Constellation Road offramp in Vandenberg Village.
calcoastnews.com

Deals on the best San Luis Obispo County has to offer

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, landscaping and Christmas shopping while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Purchase a main dish at the Ancient Peaks Tasting Room & Café and get a glass of your choice of Estate Collection wine for $5 with the mention of CalCoastNews. Ancient Peaks is a family owned winery located at 22720 El Camino Real near Highway 101 in Santa Margarita. The tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
KGET

Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo County sheriff warns of jury duty phone scam

An old jury duty scam is making a comeback in San Luis Obispo County, according to the county sheriff’s office. Over the last few days, several residents reported being contacted by someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. The scammers reportedly used technology to make it appear the calls were coming from the sheriff’s office.
calcoastnews.com

SLO police arrest man for pulling a gun during a property dispute

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a 34-year-old man on Friday after he pulled a gun during a dispute with his landlord. Shortly before noon, a caller reported a man had pulled a semi-automatic handgun during a dispute. After Joseph Davis allegedly pointed the handgun at the victim, the victim fled the property and called 911.
