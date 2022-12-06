Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Vehicle Crash Injures 1, Sparks Fire Near Lompoc
A woman was injured Thursday afternoon when her vehicle plunged over the side of Highway 1 and caught on fire near Lompoc. At approximately 12:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to the incident on Highway 1 near the Constellation Road offramp in Vandenberg Village.
Lompoc City Fire Department appoints new fire chief
Lompoc city officials announced Friday that Brian Fallon has been appointed chief of the Lompoc City Fire Department.
calcoastnews.com
Deals on the best San Luis Obispo County has to offer
Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, landscaping and Christmas shopping while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Purchase a main dish at the Ancient Peaks Tasting Room & Café and get a glass of your choice of Estate Collection wine for $5 with the mention of CalCoastNews. Ancient Peaks is a family owned winery located at 22720 El Camino Real near Highway 101 in Santa Margarita. The tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
Man arrested after tenant-landlord dispute in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo police responded to a home near the corner of Broad Street and Mitchell Drive for a report of a dispute between a landlord and a tenant.
Arrest made in suspected hit-and-run in San Luis Obispo
An arrest has been made in a crash involving a bicyclist and a driver who police said fled the scene earlier this week in San Luis Obispo.
67 years later, California highway upgrade comes to site of James Dean’s deadly crash
The $171 million project to reconfigure the Highway 46 East Cholame Y into a four-lane expressway is ready to begin.
$80M approved for road projects in Santa Barbara County
The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in Santa Barbara County.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo County sheriff warns of jury duty phone scam
An old jury duty scam is making a comeback in San Luis Obispo County, according to the county sheriff’s office. Over the last few days, several residents reported being contacted by someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. The scammers reportedly used technology to make it appear the calls were coming from the sheriff’s office.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo awarded $6.95 million grant to improve Higuera Street corridor
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) on Wednesday awarded the city of San Luis Obispo a grant of nearly $7 million to make improvements to the Higuera Street corridor, in large part for the benefit of bicyclists and pedestrians. SLO will receive $6.95 million from the CTC’s State Active Transportation Program...
Road closure near State Route 166 in Nipomo this Sunday
The public will encounter a road closure for the Virgin of Guadalupe Procession in Nipomo on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
SLOPD asking for help in identifying the driver in a collision
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a woman involved in a vehicle-bicycle accident.
Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru
The event will instead add Thursday nights for the first two weeks to make up for the cancellation over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Say "Hi!" to a historic Santa Barbara County restaurant sign being unveiled after being relocated
It’s a more than half-century old slice of the past on the Central Coast which will once again be lighting up a community with smiles. For decades, a sign invited hungry diners in Lompoc to come eat by using three simple words: Hi! Let’s Eat. "The original sign...
Property owners asking SLO County to allow RV camping through online platform
Several businesses in San Luis Obispo County have received notice of violation letters for allowing RVs to stay overnight on their properties through an online platform called Harvest Hosts.
Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized
California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a semi truck and a U. S. Postal Service vehicle on W. Main Street near Santa Maria just before 4 p.m. Monday. The post Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Phone scam ‘making a comeback’ in SLO County
Scam claims residents have warrant for their arrest because they failed to appear for jury duty. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an old scam that’s making a new comeback in San Luis Obispo County. The sheriff’s office has been informed...
calcoastnews.com
SLO police arrest man for pulling a gun during a property dispute
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a 34-year-old man on Friday after he pulled a gun during a dispute with his landlord. Shortly before noon, a caller reported a man had pulled a semi-automatic handgun during a dispute. After Joseph Davis allegedly pointed the handgun at the victim, the victim fled the property and called 911.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 27
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the past week to $342. That’s $48 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $355. In the last...
Police asking for the public's help in drunk-driving-related traffic collisions
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in an ongoing investigation for drunk-driving-related traffic collisions.
