Giants face tough home test against 11-1 Eagles

The New York Giants have the NFL's second-toughest remaining schedule, based on opponents' winning percentage. That includes two dates in five weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. With only one victory in their last five games (1-3-1), the Giants (7-4-1) are nearly out of time...
Brock Purdy hopes to steady 49ers against Tom Brady's Bucs

The quarterback regarded as the greatest of all time will square off against "Mr. Irrelevant" on Sunday when Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit rookie Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. On one hand is Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP...
Hawks G Dejounte Murray out two weeks with ankle sprain

The Atlanta Hawks said Thursday that guard Dejounte Murray will miss approximately two weeks due to a left ankle sprain he suffered during Wednesday's loss to the New York Knicks. Murray underwent an MRI exam in New York on Thursday, which confirmed the sprain "with associated swelling," the team said.
Brian Robinson Jr. Named Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been named Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year, SI announced Thursday evening. The Washington rookie has been the centerpiece of a surprising Commanders team after a harrowing incident that cost him the first four games of his rookie season. As he attempted...
Report: Rams OC Liam Coen Heading Back to Kentucky

After guiding newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Rams offense to a victory on Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak, offensive coordinator Liam Coen will reportedly leave his post to head back to the University of Kentucky as Mark Stoops’s offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was...
Sources: Jason Garrett Seen On Stanford Campus Amid Coaching Search

View the original article to see embedded media. Former Cowboys head coach and Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has emerged as a serious candidate to become the next head coach at Stanford, as first reported by The Athletic‘s Stewart Mandel. On the heels of that report, sources told Sports...
Report: Bobby Petrino Emerges As Candidate for Texas A&M OC

View the original article to see embedded media. Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino has emerged as a candidate for the vacant offensive coordinator role at Texas A&M, Chris Hummer of 247Sports reports. Petrino is expected to interview for the role in the coming days. Jimbo Fisher fired offensive coordinator Darrell...
