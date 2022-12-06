Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Jaguars look to get back on track against Titans; Trevor Lawrence questionable to play
There aren't many of these left. The Jaguars have just five games remaining in a turbulent season that has had about as many ups and downs as there could have been in Year 1 of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson's tenure. On Sunday, the Jaguars (4-8) are set to take on the Tennesee...
Clayton News Daily
Giants face tough home test against 11-1 Eagles
The New York Giants have the NFL's second-toughest remaining schedule, based on opponents' winning percentage. That includes two dates in five weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. With only one victory in their last five games (1-3-1), the Giants (7-4-1) are nearly out of time...
Clayton News Daily
Brock Purdy hopes to steady 49ers against Tom Brady's Bucs
The quarterback regarded as the greatest of all time will square off against "Mr. Irrelevant" on Sunday when Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit rookie Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. On one hand is Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP...
Clayton News Daily
Hawks G Dejounte Murray out two weeks with ankle sprain
The Atlanta Hawks said Thursday that guard Dejounte Murray will miss approximately two weeks due to a left ankle sprain he suffered during Wednesday's loss to the New York Knicks. Murray underwent an MRI exam in New York on Thursday, which confirmed the sprain "with associated swelling," the team said.
Clayton News Daily
Brian Robinson Jr. Named Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year
Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been named Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year, SI announced Thursday evening. The Washington rookie has been the centerpiece of a surprising Commanders team after a harrowing incident that cost him the first four games of his rookie season. As he attempted...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Rams OC Liam Coen Heading Back to Kentucky
After guiding newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Rams offense to a victory on Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak, offensive coordinator Liam Coen will reportedly leave his post to head back to the University of Kentucky as Mark Stoops’s offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was...
Who's won the Heisman Trophy? College football winners list
The Heisman Trophy is given annually to the most outstanding college football player. Learn more about Bryce Young, DeVonta Smith and other winners.
Clayton News Daily
Sources: Jason Garrett Seen On Stanford Campus Amid Coaching Search
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Cowboys head coach and Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has emerged as a serious candidate to become the next head coach at Stanford, as first reported by The Athletic‘s Stewart Mandel. On the heels of that report, sources told Sports...
Bulls’ ‘Big Three’ set for clash with Luka Doncic, Mavericks
The Chicago Bulls hope their version of the “Big Three” finally has arrived. DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine
Clayton News Daily
Report: Bobby Petrino Emerges As Candidate for Texas A&M OC
View the original article to see embedded media. Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino has emerged as a candidate for the vacant offensive coordinator role at Texas A&M, Chris Hummer of 247Sports reports. Petrino is expected to interview for the role in the coming days. Jimbo Fisher fired offensive coordinator Darrell...
