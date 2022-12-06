Where to donate socks for people facing homelessness in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several businesses in Charleston are participating in a Christmas sock drive to help people experiencing homelessness.

Here are the Charleston businesses where people can drop off their donations:

Taylor Books

Cricket Wireless in Kanawha City

Rock City Cake Company

Eggplant

Piggly Wiggly

Individuals may also drop off monetary donations, lightly worn shoes and coats.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 22.

For more information, call (304) 444-0236.

