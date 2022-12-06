Where to donate socks for people facing homelessness in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several businesses in Charleston are participating in a Christmas sock drive to help people experiencing homelessness.
Here are the Charleston businesses where people can drop off their donations:
- Taylor Books
- Cricket Wireless in Kanawha City
- Rock City Cake Company
- Eggplant
- Piggly Wiggly
Individuals may also drop off monetary donations, lightly worn shoes and coats.
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 22.
For more information, call (304) 444-0236.
