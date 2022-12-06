ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Where to donate socks for people facing homelessness in Charleston, West Virginia

By Amanda Barber
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several businesses in Charleston are participating in a Christmas sock drive to help people experiencing homelessness.

Here are the Charleston businesses where people can drop off their donations:

  • Taylor Books
  • Cricket Wireless in Kanawha City
  • Rock City Cake Company
  • Eggplant
  • Piggly Wiggly
Individuals may also drop off monetary donations, lightly worn shoes and coats.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 22.

For more information, call (304) 444-0236.

