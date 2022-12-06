Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Youngstown State football star nabs major postseason honor
He is the Penguins first first-team All-American since Mychal Savage in 2009
ysnlive.com
TIGERS PROTECT THE JUNGLE
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield got a huge win to open up conference play on Thursday night. They welcomed in a McDonald team that has always had their hat in the ring when it comes to the top of the league. Springfield looked like the better team from the jump though on their way to a 58-24 win.
27 First News
Monique G. Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Monique G. Clinkscale, 50, of Girard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born February 6, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio. Monique was a...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
ideastream.org
Ohio tech firms are desperate for workers in Northeast Ohio's shrinking labor market
Ohio is shaking off its rust-belt reputation thanks to a surging tech sector. Intel’s chief this summer renamed central Ohio the "Silicon Heartland." Electric vehicle production in the Mahoning Valley has some people calling it "Voltage Valley." But these new industries are running into a growing problem — finding...
Cleveland: LeBron Shows Glenville High School’s Football Team Some Love!
The Glenville High School football team made history last weekend, and Ohio’s own LeBron James showed them some love!. The Tarblooders beat Cincinnati’s Wyoming High School 26-6, winning the Division IV state championship. They’re the first Cleveland public school to win a state title, and because of that, Thursday in Cleveland is officially Glenville Tarblooder Day.
ysnlive.com
HUBBARD ALUM TO COMPETE IN NCAA ELITE EIGHT
COLUMBUS OH- The high school volleyball season is over in the state of Ohio. However, Hubbard fans still have a pretty good reason to be in the volleyball spirit. Former Eagle stand out Adria Powell is a senior at Ohio State and has advanced to the Elite Eight. As an...
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
Complete list of local All-State football award winners
Twenty-two local football players from 13 different high schools in the Mahoning Valley earned First Team All-State honors this season.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
One Tank Trip: Sebring Mansion
"If these walls could talk" is what some say about this historic home. And it's just a one tank trip!
ysnlive.com
CRESTVIEW PULLS OFF INCREDIBLE COMEBACK
COLUMBIANA OH- The game on Friday night in Crestview certainly did not start the way that the Rebels would have liked. They saw Springfield break out to a 26-10 lead after one quarter of play. The Rebels could not get a hold of Seandelle Gardner. He scored 16 points for the Tigers in that frame alone. However, the rest of the game would go differently. The Rebels outscored the Tigers 42-22 the rest of the way to win 52-48.
Nordonia High coach accused of inappropriate conduct with student
A Nordonia High School employee has resigned after allegations were made about his inappropriate behavior on social media.
27 First News
Christopher Lee Cintron, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Lee Cintron 41, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1981, son of José Cintron and Loray Triplett. Christopher was affectionately known to his family and...
ysnlive.com
GARFIELD HITS THE HIGH NOTE
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Garfield has a lot of goals in mind coming in to 2022. The first goal is always to win a conference championship. They took their first step towards MVAC dominance on Thursday as they opened their slate with a 50-12 win over LaBrae. The scoring from Garfield came...
ysnlive.com
LAKEVIEW RIDES THE COMEBACK TRAIL
NILES OH- The NE8 started their conference play last night and both the Lady Niles McKinley Red Dragons and the Lady Lakeview Bulldogs looked to go back to.500 and to go over .500 and gain momentum before the Christmas break. The game started out one way in favor of the Red Dragons, but in the end, it was the Bulldogs with a second half run getting the 37 to 29 victory at the Veterans Memorial Gymnasium.
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
cleveland19.com
1 charged after leading police on multi-county chase in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Northeast Ohio Thursday night. The chase started on Dec. 8 after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. near the entrance ramp to US 422 westbound...
Comments / 0