COLUMBIANA OH- The game on Friday night in Crestview certainly did not start the way that the Rebels would have liked. They saw Springfield break out to a 26-10 lead after one quarter of play. The Rebels could not get a hold of Seandelle Gardner. He scored 16 points for the Tigers in that frame alone. However, the rest of the game would go differently. The Rebels outscored the Tigers 42-22 the rest of the way to win 52-48.

COLUMBIANA, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO