Clayton News Daily
Stock Market Today: Stocks Turn Lower On Hot Factory Inflation Data As Fed Meeting Looms
U.S. equity futures turned lower Friday after a hotter-than-expected reading for producer price inflation that could trigger broader concerns over the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes as traders looked to close out a difficult week for domestic stocks highlighted by added concerns over a near-term recession. Factory gate inflation...
Clayton News Daily
Americans' wealth slips further after massive loss in the spring
Americans' wealth continued to slide in the third quarter as stock prices plunged over the summer. The net worth of households and nonprofit organizations dropped by $400 billion to $143.3 trillion in the third quarter, according to data from the Federal Reserve released Friday. The value of households' stocks declined by $1.9 trillion, while their real estate holdings increased in value by $700 billion.
Clayton News Daily
Key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November, but remain high
Another key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off but remained stubbornly high in November, despite the Federal Reserve's monthslong efforts to fight inflation through higher interest rates. The Producer Price Index, which measures prices paid for goods and services by businesses before they reach consumers, rose 7.4% in November...
From design to landfill: The lifecycle of your $3 Shein shirt
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — That cute top you purchased for less than your morning coffee, wore twice, washed once, and threw away because it fell apart as soon as it hit the washing machine agitator will sit in a landfill, leeching pollutants for up to 200 years. To put that in context, if fast fashion (and […]
Clayton News Daily
Japan, Britain and Italy plan sixth-generation fighter jet to rival world's most-advanced warplanes
The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced Friday they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia -- and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio. "We are...
