Central Dauphin School District launches school bus safety program
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin School District has announced a partnership with local enforcement and BusPatrol to launch a new School Bus Safety Program. This program has been put in place to help keep students safer this winter by tracking motorists who illegally pass stopped school buses.
Bridge inspection scheduled next week on I-83 bridge in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge inspection is set to take place next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge. The inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bride from Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15. The right land will be closed from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Department of Aging announces expansion of the ‘SHARE’ program
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced on Dec. 9, 2022, that its Shared Housing Program is expanding into five additional counties. The Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program (SHARE) is an affordable housing option that connects individuals seeking housing, with home hosts who have an extra room available. According to the Department of Aging, the payment of the house seekers can be in the form of rent, help around the house, or a combination of both. SHARE participants must be at least 18 years or older and one of the participants must be over 60.
Pennsylvanian wins chair of Agriculture Committee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s longest-tenured congressman has a new job in Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania farmers could benefit greatly from it. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R) from State College will be the first Pennsylvanian to act as the chairman of the Agriculture Committee since 1855. “It’s...
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
Midstate Markers: Two signs, one canal
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of Orange Street and South Front Street (aka Route 624) in Wrightsville, York County, are two historical markers for one canal. The Susquehanna Canal went south along the west bank of the Susquehanna River. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
Pennsylvania to improve internet access throughout state
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Many Pennsylvanians have access to high speed internet, but others do not. Some people call it “the digital divide.”. Internet access disparity makes it more difficult for kids to learn, people to work, and patients to seek healthcare. A bipartisan congressional bill plans to close...
York County teachers celebrate new Pre-K classroom
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the teachers at Crispus Attaucks Early Learning Center. State officials joined the staff to celebrate a new pre-k classroom. This was made possible by an extra $79 million in this year’s budget. The new space makes early education accessible to more families.
Pennsylvania to receive federal funding to help homeless
(WHTM) — Communities across Pennsylvania that are struggling with homelessness will soon get millions of dollars. Some of that money is coming to the Midstate. For the most vulnerable in Pennsylvania, help is on its way. Federal funds, $5.8 million to be specific, are being given to Pennsylvania through the Emergency Solutions Grant Program.
Midstate school psychologist named ‘Psychologist of the Year’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A psychologist who works at a Midstate middle school was named the “2023 School Psychologist of the Year.”. NASP’s School Psychologist of the Year is awarded for excellence in the provision of school psychological services by a field-based practitioner and is selected from nominations by states across the country, according to the press release.
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
Pa. Dairymen’s Association offer pop-up milkshake events
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Dairymen’s Association is celebrating 70 years of farm show milkshakes. Now, you can get one at several pop-up events. The first was on Friday at the West Shore Farmers Market, where the first 50 people in line got a free milkshake. Officials said that this time of the event can help bring people out to the farm show and promote agriculture.
ACTSO Competition
The greater Harrisburg NAACP ACTSO program provides a platform for Midstate area high school students of African and Latino descent to showcase their academic prowess in various areas of STEM. ACTSO Co-Chair Damali Brunson-Murray shares details of this year’s competition, some of last year’s accomplishments and how students can compete.
Midstate company improving school bus driver shortage, still hiring
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Bus companies continue to deal with school bus driver shortages, made worse by the pandemic. One Midstate company, however, said it is starting to bounce back. Rohrer Bus Services in Perry County said no bus company is fully staffed, but they say the company...
New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
Harrisburg nonprofit searching for mentors for middle, high school students
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg nonprofit is looking for more mentors, making a big recruiting push this holiday season. The mentors will work with middle and high school students. Center for Champions has run a mentorship program for eight years. This year, the executive director said out of...
Pennsylvania Lottery winners claim over $211M in scratch-off prizes in November
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $211,762,935 in prizes during the month of November, according to the lottery. This includes a top prize of $5 million that was claimed by a player from Allegheny County and three top prizes worth $3 million that were claimed by players from Philadelphia, Allegheny, and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Lottery noted.
Quarryville to uplift businesses by investing in new trails
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Commissioners are trying to bring more foot traffic to local businesses in Quarryville. On Thursday, Dec. 8, the commissioners gave a $150,000 check to help build a trail connection. The new project would allow hikers and bikers access to shops and restaurants...
Wolf administration, National Guard host ‘Wish Program’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, officials in the Wolf administration and members of the National Guard teamed up to give gifts to hundreds of people. Commonwealth employees have hosted a gift drive, gathering items like toys, clothing, supplies, and even Christmas trees, for the last 32 years.
Feed a Local Family: Orrstown Bank
(WHTM) — abc27 and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are teaming up to help families in need this holiday season. abc27’s Debra Pinkerton stopped by the food bank where volunteers from Orrstown Bank were helping out. To learn more about Feel a Local Family and to make a...
