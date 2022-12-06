Read full article on original website
US scientists achieve ‘holy grail’ net gain nuclear fusion reaction: report
US scientists have reportedly carried out the first nuclear fusion experiment to achieve a net energy gain, a major breakthrough in a field that has been pursuing such a result since the 1950s, and a potential milestone in the search for a climate-friendly, renewable energy source to replace fossil fuels.The experiment took place in recent weeks at the government-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, where researchers used a process known as inertial confinement fusion, the Financial Times reports, citing three people with knowledge of the experiment’s preliminary results.The test involved bombarding a pellet of hydrogen plasma with the...
NPR
Flexible spending accounts are back to use-it-or-lose-it
During the depths of the pandemic, the IRS allowed Americans to roll over the balances in their health flexible spending accounts. A health FSA lets employees spend pretax money on health-related expenses. But this year, it's basically back to use it or lose it again. And Kenny Malone from our Planet Money podcast has this cautionary tale.
NPR
Recent tech layoffs cause fears of another dot-com bust
Meta, Amazon and Twitter have all announced job cuts in recent weeks, adding to a growing list of tech layoffs. Are we headed for another dot-com bust, which helped create the recession back in the early 2000s? Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator take a look.
NPR
Why publishers are scrambling to print the January 6th report, which is in the public domain
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to release its report on Dec. 21, just before Christmas. What's inside is a mystery to you, to me and to the many book publishers hoping to rush the report to the printers and be the first to get it into your hands. NPR's Andrew Limbong has more on why they're in such a hurry to put out something you can get online for free.
NPR
New York Times employees engaged in its largest newsroom work stoppage in decades
More than 1,100 members of the union representing the journalists at The New York Times walked out on their jobs yesterday. They picketed the paper's Manhattan headquarters. It was the largest newsroom work stoppage in decades, forcing editors to scramble to put out news coverage. Here's NPR's David Folkenflik. DAVID...
NPR
After 53 years, the last Boeing manufactures its last 747
ALBERT HAMMOND: (Singing) ...A westbound 747. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "747") LADY A: (Singing) This 747... (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I LOST MY HEART ON A 747") TOM PAXTON: (Singing) ...On a 747. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LET'S GROOVE") EARTH, WIND AND FIRE: (Singing) And glide like a 747 and lose... K CHAUDHARY:...
