Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
ISP: 1 killed, 4 injured in Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and four were injured in a two-car crash in Howard County Thursday evening, Indiana State Police said. Around 6 p.m., troopers were notified of a crash on US 35 near Davis Road, north of Kokomo. Police determined that a Chevy SUV...
IMPD releases video of SWAT officers' deadly shooting of suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released police body camera video Friday in the Oct. 2 deadly shooting of a suspect in the 500 block of South Holt Road. Police said just after 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. Police claim 40-year-old Thomas...
Ind. man accused of stabbing wife to death after allegedly catching her cheating
ANDERSON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man allegedly called police and admitted to fatally stabbing his 51-year-old wife earlier this week. According to WRTV-TV, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Anderson Police officers responded to the Williams home on 11th Street and found the victim deceased in the living room with a laceration wound.
4 years in prison for man guilty in hit-and-run that killed Columbus East student
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The man found guilty in the hit-and-run death of Columbus East junior Lily Streeval will serve four years behind bars, court records reveal. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was found guilty in September to both his charges stemming from the deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Aug. 30, 2021. On Thursday, a judge delivered […]
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains […]
IMPD investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was dropped off at an Indianapolis hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim arrived at Community East Hospital at 7:51 p.m. The victim has since been transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Police […]
Rape charge filed against Muncie man accused of assaulting person in his care
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County prosecutor has filed rape charges against a Muncie man accused of assaulting someone who was in his care. Police arrested James Kwekwe on Monday. In court documents, investigators say Kwekwe, 38, became intoxicated on Dec. 5 and got into the victim's bed, touching...
Police: man tried to abduct boy who was riding his bike
Police are investigating after a boy was almost abducted while riding his bike.
3 arrested on possession of meth charges
Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
Indy home hit by at least 90 bullets during shooting that left man wounded
The outside of the home was riddled with bullets. Luckily, the two brothers who were inside at the time managed to survive.
2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides
Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
Woman dies in weekend Hamilton County crash
A woman died after crashing and becoming trapped in her vehicle Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
Indy man sentenced to federal prison after throwing gun out of window during chase with IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite throwing a gun out of a car window during a police chase, an Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators said 32-year-old John Ellis-Strayhorn pleaded guilty to the charge. He was charged in connection to a police chase involving […]
IMPD: 70 year-old woman carjacked, kidnapped in downtown Indy; car found in Illinois
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was unhurt after being a victim of a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, said IMPD. Police responded to the incident just before 12:30 a.m. outside of W. Maryland Street. The address matched a restaurant at the Circle Centre Mall. According to a police report, someone had stolen a vehicle with a 70-year-old […]
Police investigate after person found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was found dead Thursday morning inside an “unoccupied dwelling” on the easts side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. According to IMPD, officers responded to 123 N. Euclid for an unrelated incident. Inside they found a dead man “with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.” The man has been […]
Indianapolis Fatal Stabbing Spree Murderess Free from Death Penalty, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment
Kirsten Wolf, 30, was charged by prosecutors in Indianapolis after she went on a bizarre and fatal stabbing spree in May 2020. The accused accepted a 100-year sentence and will be convicted in January 2023. Intended to Kill Strangers. Wolf has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, one count...
Man found guilty of murdering person who stopped to help with flat tire
A northwest Indiana man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of a man who had stopped to help him with a flat tire last year in Indianapolis.
IMPD arrests man for drug and weapons charges after he accidentally shot himself
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested an Indianapolis man following an accidental shooting Tuesday night. IMPD officers were called to the 2400 block of Arlington avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said Sims Bledsoe was laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound in his right thigh. Officers applied a tourniquet and EMS took Bledsoe […]
