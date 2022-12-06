Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
Watch Noah Centineo React to a Clip of His First Kiss on 'Late Late Show' Appearance
Noah Centineo lived every actor's worst nightmare this week as he was forced to re-watch a throwback clip of his first on-screen kiss. The Perfect Date actor, 26, appeared as a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, Dec. 7, when the late-night talk show host said he had "tracked down" footage of Centineo's embarrassing coming-of-age moment.
Tina Turner pays tribute to ‘beloved’ son who has died aged 62
Tina Turner has led tributes for her “beloved” son Ronnie who has died aged 62.The cancer survivor died on Friday (9 December) after being found struggling to breathe outside a house in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.In an Instagram post, the music icon wrote: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”Ronnie’s wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a post, where she called her late husband a “true angel” and her “best friend.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More WHAT!: Graham Norton amazed by how long Kate Winslet held her breath filming AvatarReading and Leeds 2023 announce first headline actsTrevor Noah signs off from The Daily Show for the last time
Jim Parsons Reveals the Life Lesson He Learned from the Heart-Wrenching Love Story, 'Spoiler Alert'
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, 49, takes on the real-life role of TVLine’s Michael Ausiello in the movie based on the editor-in-chief’s bestselling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words. The film version, shortened to simply Spoiler Alert (in limited release Dec. 2, nationwide Dec. 16), is a life-affirming love story of how Ausiello and his husband Kit Cowan’s (Ben Aldridge) relationship is transformed and deepened when Kit is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Sam Heughan Shares Blooper Reel from 'Outlander' With Caitriona Balfe
Sam Heughan is giving fans a much needed laugh going into the weekend. The actor shared a series of outtakes from Outlander in the form of a blooper reel that’s sure to make even the most serious of Instagram scrollers crack a smile. In a surprising twist, the clips...
Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Rec's' 'Ethel Beavers,' Dead at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes, perhaps most popular for her role as Ethel Beavers in Parks and Rec, has passed away. She was 92. Her family shared the news through her Facebook page on Thursday, Dec. 8, addressing the post, "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen." They published a brief...
From Music to Merch, Find Out All About Jessica Simpson's Net Worth
Jessica Simpson has been a lot of things: A pop sensation, reality TV icon, movie star, producer, clothing designer—but above all else, one thing that's been constant throughout her career is that she's a shrewd businesswoman. Simpson knows that her moneymaking superpowers aren't about her beauty, her voice, or...
Brendan Fraser’s Net Worth In 2022 From ‘The Mummy’ to ‘The Whale’
Brendan Fraser’s net worth was earned as the ‘90s/’00s heartthrob you couldn’t help but root for. From his star-making turn in George of the Jungle to his iconic action hero Rick O’Connell in The Mummy franchise, Fraser earned fans all over the globe. Now, he is earning great reviews with his dramatic turn in The Whale.
Kate Beckinsale Cuddles Up to Her Cats and Pup in Heartwarming New Snap
Kate Beckinsale is the ultimate dog and cat mom. The 49-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday to post the sweetest photos with her fur babies, and we're absolutely melting!. The snaps show Beckinsale sitting on a lounge chair in her home while her Pomeranian dog, Myf, and two...
