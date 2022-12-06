Ledcor Maui LP is planning nearly 1,000 single- and multi-family residential units on eight properties not far from the shores of Kīhei and Wailea. The company is in the early stages of an environmental study that’s part of a lengthy permit and approvals process needed to develop its Ledcor South Maui Properties and Improvements project. This plan calls for 925 to 975 units in residential communities to include open spaces, amenities and pedestrian paths, along with required workforce housing, park dedication and infrastructure upgrades on a total of about 156 acres.

WAILEA, HI ・ 23 HOURS AGO