Hilo, HI

Outgoing DLNR Chairwoman Suzanne Case honored by Hawai‘i Senate

It’s not everyday the Hawai‘i Senate honors the outgoing leader of a state department; in fact, it is rather rare. But when a department chief has the track record like that of Department of Land and Natural Resources Chairwoman Suzanne Case, state Sen. Lorraine Inouye, who represents District 1 on the Big Island, said the recognition is more than appropriate.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii County Police Commission reveals 4 finalists for next police chief

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Commission has revealed Tuesday four finalists for the county’s next police chief. Paul Applegate — Acting Assistant Chief, Patrol Services Bureau at the Kauai Police Department,. Sherry Bird — Police Major, Area II Field Operations Bureau, at the Hawaii Police Department,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Ledcor plans nearly 1,000 homes in S. Maui after previous luxury proposal had pushback

Ledcor Maui LP is planning nearly 1,000 single- and multi-family residential units on eight properties not far from the shores of Kīhei and Wailea. The company is in the early stages of an environmental study that’s part of a lengthy permit and approvals process needed to develop its Ledcor South Maui Properties and Improvements project. This plan calls for 925 to 975 units in residential communities to include open spaces, amenities and pedestrian paths, along with required workforce housing, park dedication and infrastructure upgrades on a total of about 156 acres.
WAILEA, HI
KITV.com

Big Island police respond to hoax call of active shooter at Keaau High School

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A report of an active shooter at a Big Island high school on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax, police said. Around 10 a.m., Hawaii Island police officers received a call about a white man on the Keaau High School campus who had reportedly shot students in a classroom and was roaming the grounds.
KEAAU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Laupāhoehoe students enthralled by eruption after fears quelled

Teachers on Hawaiʻi Island are sharing how their schools and students have been handling the Maunaloa eruption. It’s been more than a week since the latest Maunaloa eruption began on Nov. 27. While schools in Hilo and Mountain View have experienced poor air quality and tension, institutions further away have a different perspective.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza

A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police: Pāhoa man charged following reported Hilo bank robbery

A Puna man is being charged in connection with a reported bank robbery earlier this week in the 500 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo. Big Island police arrested 52-year-old John Jason McCrary of Pāhoa following the Dec. 6 incident. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section on Friday charged McCrary with:
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Who are the Hawai‘i Police Chief finalists?

After a nearly six-month process, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has narrowed the candidate field for police chief from a pool of 44 to four finalists. One finalist is an internal candidate, two other finalists have direct ties to the Big Island, and the fourth finalist is from Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawai‘i National Guard Activated For Mauna Loa Eruption

HAWAII ISLAND - About 20 Hawai‘i National Guard servicemembers will assist Hawaii County with the ongoing Mauna Loa eruption. (BIVN) – The eruption of Mauna Loa on the Northeast Rift Zone continued overnight. As officials prepare for the possible loss of a critical cross-island highway should lava from the eruption cut across the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, some more help is on the way from the State of Hawai‘i.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Possible shark encounter in South Maui, search underway for missing woman at Keawakapu

The search for a missing 60-year-old Washington State woman was called off at noon today, after teams from the Maui Fire Department, Maui Ocean Safety division, and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement failed to find her, state officials said. The woman’s husband and other witnesses told authorities...

