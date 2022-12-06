Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Outgoing DLNR Chairwoman Suzanne Case honored by Hawai‘i Senate
It’s not everyday the Hawai‘i Senate honors the outgoing leader of a state department; in fact, it is rather rare. But when a department chief has the track record like that of Department of Land and Natural Resources Chairwoman Suzanne Case, state Sen. Lorraine Inouye, who represents District 1 on the Big Island, said the recognition is more than appropriate.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County Police Commission reveals 4 finalists for next police chief
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Commission has revealed Tuesday four finalists for the county’s next police chief. Paul Applegate — Acting Assistant Chief, Patrol Services Bureau at the Kauai Police Department,. Sherry Bird — Police Major, Area II Field Operations Bureau, at the Hawaii Police Department,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After giving green light, Green hopes redeveloped Aloha Stadium could open in 2027
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is giving the go-ahead to the multi-billion dollar redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and a surrounding entertainment district. The decision reverses Gov. David Ige’s effort to simplify the plan by using a $350 million appropriation to build the stadium as a traditional government project.
mauinow.com
Ledcor plans nearly 1,000 homes in S. Maui after previous luxury proposal had pushback
Ledcor Maui LP is planning nearly 1,000 single- and multi-family residential units on eight properties not far from the shores of Kīhei and Wailea. The company is in the early stages of an environmental study that’s part of a lengthy permit and approvals process needed to develop its Ledcor South Maui Properties and Improvements project. This plan calls for 925 to 975 units in residential communities to include open spaces, amenities and pedestrian paths, along with required workforce housing, park dedication and infrastructure upgrades on a total of about 156 acres.
KITV.com
Big Island officials to allow tour groups in designated viewing area for Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As droves of tourists continue to flock to Hawaii Island to see the Mauna Loa eruption, county officials will make it easier for tourists to catch a glimpse. Starting Saturday, tour vans of up to 15 passengers will be allowed to park along the traffic...
Tribal, state and federal leaders praise largest dam removal in U.S. history
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along...
bigislandnow.com
Take of pāku‘iku‘i, or Achilles tang, prohibited along Big Island west coast
A new administrative rule adopted by the Hawai‘i Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday prohibits the take of pāku‘iku‘i, or Achilles tang, from the West Hawai‘i Regional Fishery Management Area off the west coast of the Big Island under adaptive management rulemaking authority.
3 men cited after entering Mauna Loa restricted area
The DLNR said the area was closed after the initial eruption of Mauna Loa in order to protect people from potential injuries.
KITV.com
Big Island police respond to hoax call of active shooter at Keaau High School
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A report of an active shooter at a Big Island high school on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax, police said. Around 10 a.m., Hawaii Island police officers received a call about a white man on the Keaau High School campus who had reportedly shot students in a classroom and was roaming the grounds.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Laupāhoehoe students enthralled by eruption after fears quelled
Teachers on Hawaiʻi Island are sharing how their schools and students have been handling the Maunaloa eruption. It’s been more than a week since the latest Maunaloa eruption began on Nov. 27. While schools in Hilo and Mountain View have experienced poor air quality and tension, institutions further away have a different perspective.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island mayor: 'Disrespectful' spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
Hawaii Island mayor: 'Disrespectful' spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza
A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
Police: Pāhoa man charged following reported Hilo bank robbery
A Puna man is being charged in connection with a reported bank robbery earlier this week in the 500 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo. Big Island police arrested 52-year-old John Jason McCrary of Pāhoa following the Dec. 6 incident. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section on Friday charged McCrary with:
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Not the end’: Redmond gun parts manufacturer reacts to Measure 114 rulings
Tuesday was a whiplash of judicial rulings on Measure 114, the new Oregon gun control measure that voters narrowly passed last month. One Central Oregon gun manufacturer is urging people to have patience because this is just going to be the start of the court battle. It started Tuesday morning...
bigislandnow.com
Who are the Hawai‘i Police Chief finalists?
After a nearly six-month process, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has narrowed the candidate field for police chief from a pool of 44 to four finalists. One finalist is an internal candidate, two other finalists have direct ties to the Big Island, and the fourth finalist is from Honolulu.
15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawai‘i National Guard Activated For Mauna Loa Eruption
HAWAII ISLAND - About 20 Hawai‘i National Guard servicemembers will assist Hawaii County with the ongoing Mauna Loa eruption. (BIVN) – The eruption of Mauna Loa on the Northeast Rift Zone continued overnight. As officials prepare for the possible loss of a critical cross-island highway should lava from the eruption cut across the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, some more help is on the way from the State of Hawai‘i.
Hawaii woman struck in head by 14-foot metal panel
"I really only just remember seeing it almost like a movie, just this piece of metal coming through the air and then I was out," said Paula Buck, founder of Big Island Animal Farm.
mauinow.com
Possible shark encounter in South Maui, search underway for missing woman at Keawakapu
The search for a missing 60-year-old Washington State woman was called off at noon today, after teams from the Maui Fire Department, Maui Ocean Safety division, and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement failed to find her, state officials said. The woman’s husband and other witnesses told authorities...
bigislandnow.com
1 man arrested after a search warrant at Hilo home yields large amounts of meth, cocaine
A Hilo man is facing various drug and firearm charges after search warrant on a residence in East Hawaii led to the discovery of over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, over 0.5 pounds of cocaine and a revolver. Sixty-nine-year-old Jay Hoapili Kailimai was arrested on Wednesday after Hawai’i police officers with...
