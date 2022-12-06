ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since...
NBC San Diego

What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 9

Soccer fans … it’s time to plan your watch parties. We have officially reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s been a wild ride so far with unexpected upsets like when Saudi Arabia clinched a victory over Lionel Messi and Argentina in the group stage, and when Morocco knocked European powerhouse Spain out of the round of 16 with impressive penalty kicks. Not to mention some insane wins like Portugal’s 6-1 domination over Switzerland in the knockout round and the Netherlands’ victory over Christian Pulisic and the USA in the round of 16.
NBC San Diego

Tracking Every Penalty Shootout From the 2022 World Cup

Nothing is more stressful than penalty kicks -- that goes for players, coaches and fans. One shot or save can decide your fate, and it all comes down to the goalkeeper guessing which way to jump. There's already been a record-tying four games decided in penalty shootouts at the 2022...
NBC San Diego

Neymar Unsure If He'll Play for Brazil Again After World Cup Exit

Brazil's quarterfinal loss to Croatia marked the end of its 2022 FIFA World Cup run. It also might have been the end of an era. Brazilian superstar Neymar wouldn't commit to playing for the national team again following Friday's stunning penalty shootout loss. "Honestly, I do not know. I think...
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: Messi's brilliance, Argentina defense key in victory

Argentina is moving on to the World Cup semifinals following a thrilling quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands on Friday. After blowing a 2-0 second half lead, Argentina was able to fend off the Netherlands in extra time and win a dramatic penalty shootout. On Friday's edition of "World Cup Now,"...
The Guardian

Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world

Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
BBC

Michael O'Neill: Returning international bosses - risk or safe bet?

'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge. Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Could Morocco win for Africa?

In our series of letters from African journalists, Maher Mezahi looks at Africa's chances of winning the football World Cup, finally fulfilling Pele's prediction. The world's biggest party took place at Education City stadium in Doha on Tuesday night when Morocco upset Spain in the 2022 Fifa World Cup round of 16.
BBC

Pakistan v England: Ollie Pope could keep wicket in second Test in Multan

Venue: Multan Dates: 9-13 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. England are considering sticking with Ollie Pope behind the stumps for the...

