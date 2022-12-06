ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Samuel Eto'o filmed in altercation outside World Cup game

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOU5v_0jZE9yOt00

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Cameroon soccer federation president and former star player Samuel Eto'o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium early Tuesday.

Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat South Korea 4-1. Footage circulating on social media showed him then reacting to comments by a man holding a camera.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward was initially held back by people in his entourage, but he then got clear and appeared to aim a kick at the man, who fell backwards to the ground.

The man, Algerian social media personality Said Mamouni, later published a video on YouTube saying he was the person who was attacked, and that he was at a Qatari police station to file a complaint against Eto'o.

“Samuel had a fight with me. He hit me, and the one accompanying him pushed me. I’m here to lodge a complaint and he also smashed my camera," Mamouni said.

He said that Eto'o became violent after Mamouni asked him whether he had bribed Gambian referee Bakary Gassama in a controversial World Cup qualifier between Cameroon and Algeria in March. Cameroon won the second leg 2-1 in the final moments of the match and qualified for the World Cup on the away goals rule.

Algeria's football federation filed a complaint with FIFA, soccer's governing body, demanding a replay of the match because of what it deemed were referring errors made by Gassama. FIFA dismissed the complaint.

But Algeria’s grievance also carried over to the Cameroon team’s first official news conference in Qatar, one day before playing Switzerland. An Algerian reporter’s question to Cameroon coach Rigobert Song about having “bought qualification" wasn't answered.

Eto’o has been in Qatar as president of the soccer federation of Cameroon, which was eliminated in the group stage last week.

He also represents Qatar's World Cup organizing committee as a Global Legacy Ambassador since 2019 and is part of the FIFA Legends program that uses former players to promote soccer.

It was unclear in what capacity Eto'o attended the game Monday night.

Qatari organizers said Eto’o hadn't been their guest at the game. FIFA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the Cameroon federation didn't immediately answer phone calls or respond to messages seeking comment.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which oversees the World Cup, and its government did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.

Eto’o played at four World Cups for Cameroon between 1998 and 2014, and was elected to lead its soccer federation one year ago.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and confirmed line-ups as Cristiano Ronaldo still dropped

Morocco play Portugal in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar and with history on the line. Morocco can become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup if they beat the Portuguese, who are favourites to progress to the final four following their brilliant 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the last 16.Morocco will be sure to put up more of a fight after they battled to a 0-0 draw with Spain, before holding their nerve in the penalty shoot-out to spark wild celebrations in the country and Arab communities across the world.Walid...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Messi snarls, taunts and thrills in World Cup classic

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Whether it was in the rule book or not, Lionel Messi was going to do just about anything to get to the World Cup semifinals. Soccer fans saw another side to Messi in Argentina's wild penalty-shootout victory over the Netherlands — a side that can only really come out in the most pressure-filled occasions.
KIRO 7 Seattle

'Our pride': Morocco keeps Africa's hope alive in World Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — For many in Africa, Morocco's underdog performance is the best story in the World Cup so far, with the hopes of the continent soaring ahead of the match on Saturday against Portugal. Across the continent of more than 1.3 billion people, African fans...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Outnumbered Dutch eliminated in Louis van Gaal's finale

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — The Dutch were outnumbered. Argentina had one Lionel Messi and the Netherlands had none. And still, the Oranje came back and forced extra time in a World Cup quarterfinal for the ages by scoring in the 83rd minute and then on a playground-type restart in the 11th — yes, 11th! — minute of second-half stoppage time.
KIRO 7 Seattle

France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says

PARIS — (AP) — France will make condoms free in pharmacies for anyone up to age 25 in the new year, President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday. The move comes as the government says sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise among young people, and as this year’s exceptional inflation is cutting especially deeply into the budgets of France’s poorest.
KIRO 7 Seattle

China's Xi vows to buy more Mideast oil as US focus wanes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed on Friday to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Gulf Arab states while not interfering in their affairs, likely seeking to cast Beijing in a more favorable light than Washington as America's attention in the region wanes.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
113K+
Followers
147K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy