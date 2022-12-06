Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Legislative agency says Democrats lack a majority in the Pa. House
HARRISBURG, PA – A nonpartisan state legislative agency says that Democrats lack a majority in the state House – an advisory issued one day after state House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton was sworn in as the chamber’s presiding officer and scheduled three special elections for next year.
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
Lycoming County Patriots sue county for failure to audit 2020 election
Williamsport, Pa. — One day after the Lycoming County Commissioners held a public meeting to solidify their promise for a hand recount in two races of the 2020 election, they were hit with a lawsuit. Two members of the Lycoming County Patriots group filed a suit against Lycoming County officials on Dec. 6 for failing to conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 election after they presented officials with alleged evidence of fraud. ...
Williamsport, RVTA under investigation by Federal Transit Administration
Williamsport, Pa. — The Federal Transit Authority (FTA) has informed the City of Williamsport via a letter mailed Nov. 28 that they've hired an outside consultant to investigate the City and River Valley Transit. The investigation is "a special review" of FTA grant agreements awarded to the City and RVT (now known as RVTA since becoming an authority in June of this year). According to Mayor Slaughter, "Per the attached...
Gov. Wolf announces more than $10 million funding for affordable housing
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the distribution of $10,323,668 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in several counties like Mercer, Venango and Union City. “Pennsylvanians deserve safe, up-to-code and accessible spaces to call home,” said Gov. Wolf. “The HOME funding will help provide access to these spaces to […]
Cumberland Co. judge rejects petition seeking vote recount
An effort to force a recount of votes from a Lower Mifflin Township polling place has been rejected by a Cumberland County judge. On Nov. 18, township residents James Miscovich, Lester Neidigh and Kenneth Fischer filed the petition for a recount of votes cast at the northwestern Cumberland County polling place in the Nov. 8 election. President Judge Edward Guido dismissed it on Wednesday.
wtae.com
Austin Davis, Summer Lee resign state House seats
U.S. Rep.-elect Summer Lee and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis announced their resignations from their seats in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. Lee is the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania while Davis will be the first black man to serve as lieutenant governor. "For four...
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
Bay Journal
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
WGAL
Some Susquehanna Valley residents frustrated by mail delivery delays
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some Susquehanna Valley residents are finding their mailboxes empty, and it's frustrating them at one of the busiest mail delivery times of the year. The Postal Service admits it has a problem delivering the mail. A tight labor market has created staffing issues. York County...
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this month
The opening of a new discount grocery store in town is a great boon for the local community. It provides access to healthy, affordable food for households on tight budgets. That's why we're excited to report that the popular discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is opening another new store in Pennsylvania this month.
Fighting hunger in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A grocery store is lightening the heavy load of the rising costs of food in Lycoming County. Weis Markets handed over a check for $275,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. With inflation, the food bank says their needs have increased by about 20 percent. This...
Local philanthropist honored for impact on region
Business leader and philanthropist, Frank G. Pellegrino, has been recognized for his lifetime of service and charitable giving by the Central Pa. Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). On Nov. 16, National Philanthropy Day, Frank was presented with the Philanthropist of the Year Award in Mechanicsburg, with his family by his side. “Susquehanna Health Foundation was honored to nominate Frank for the award. He embodies philanthropy and service,...
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
School bus company joins civil suit
WILKES-BARRE — A school bus company approved to operate their hub in a residential area of Hanover Township filed notice to join a civil
abc27.com
New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
